(WSYX ABC6 Columbus)   "Ma'am, Las Vegas PD. Why'd you skip out on your Chili's tab?" "Because you've never seen anyone so pretty". "Ma'am, this is Harry Reid Airport"   (abc6onyourside.com) divider line
39
    More: Dumbass, Woman skips airport Chili's tab, Columbus, Ohio, Unincorporated communities in Indiana, cops, report  
•       •       •

39 Comments     (+0 »)
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article is useless without pics.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Article is useless without pics.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Please have a seat.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: EvilEgg: Article is useless without pics.

[Fark user image 425x637]

Please have a seat.


Huh. I wonder what she really looks like.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is apparently her LinkedIn bio:
About
Hospitality professional with 5 years of food & beverage experience. Skilled in sales, training team members and customer service. Recent graduate with a Bachelor's Degree in Hospitality Management from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. My ambition is to enhance my skills in other areas of business, particularly in marketing.

So... she's a waitress
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: EvilEgg: Article is useless without pics.

[Fark user image 425x637]

Please have a seat.


.....Welllllll....I wouldn't kick her out of bed for eating crackers.

/Except maybe to get more crackers
/Can't stand a cracker hog
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeyTeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"'Things That Didn't Happen' for $1000, Ken, and let's make it a true Daily Double."
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bustami? No, BUSTA-YOU!
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She definitely cute, but what good does that do anyone who ain't hitting that.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: EvilEgg: Article is useless without pics.

[Fark user image 425x637]

Please have a seat.


She doesn't look old enough to have had that much Bondo applied, or maybe she just doesn't look old *because* she's had that much Bondo applied.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, we've all done stuff at Chili's that we aren't proud of. It's unfair to dogpile on this woman without having all the details
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: EvilEgg: Article is useless without pics.

[Fark user image image 425x637]

Please have a seat.


I find your lack of facial symmetry and your 5 o'clock shadow disturbing...

/could not read the article in my location
 
Sir_Farkalot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: This is apparently her LinkedIn bio:
About
Hospitality professional with 5 years of food & beverage experience. Skilled in sales, training team members and customer service. Recent graduate with a Bachelor's Degree in Hospitality Management from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. My ambition is to enhance my skills in other areas of business, particularly in marketing.

So... she's a waitress


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hend Bustami, 28, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of airport rules misconduct

FYI if you stand on the left side of the people mover instead of walking you're looking at more time than a January 6th tourist
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



In Vegas a 6 at most
 
Pert
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 450x675]


In Vegas a 6 at most


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hend Bustami, 28, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of airport rules misconduct on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

So a Hend job, then?
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
booked into Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of airport rules misconduct

Petty theft not an option?
 
Bin_jammin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Look, we've all done stuff at Chili's that we aren't proud of. It's unfair to dogpile on this woman without having all the details


agreed. I worked there. Particularly disgusting example of the chain, it's gone now.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Hend Bustami, 28, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of airport rules misconduct on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

So a Hend job, then?


"Airport Rules Misconduct" is the name of my Jefferson Airplane/Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott inspired bluegrass trio.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just remember: Hend Bustami is an anagram of Human Bidets.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: booked into Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of airport rules misconduct

Petty theft not an option?


Perhaps she was too drunk to form the requisite intent for theft.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pert: Wine Sipping Elitist: EvilEgg: Article is useless without pics.

[Fark user image image 425x637]

Please have a seat.

I find your lack of facial symmetry and your 5 o'clock shadow disturbing...


Not to mention the 1/2" layer of makeup. Those eyes are definitely wonky. Haven't seen the knees, but I imagine they are sharp
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
imgs.search.brave.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Reminds me of Mary.  You know, from the bus.

Mary is the type of red- blooded american girl who'll do anything...

Mary: Anything...

Buddy Jones: I said anything... For fifty bucks that's right!

Mary:  I really need the fifty bucks you know I gotta get home!
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 450x675]


In Vegas a 6 at most


The Britney Spears hat is a nice touch.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
images.rapgenius.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: EvilEgg: Article is useless without pics.

[Fark user image image 425x637]

Please have a seat.


She's not ugly, but I've seen plenty of pretty women who don't have a schnozz like that. So "prettiest they've ever seen" is a safe "nope".

Kudos on not doing the bottle blonde thing, but if she really said that she should get a grip.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bin_jammin: pastramithemosterotic: Look, we've all done stuff at Chili's that we aren't proud of. It's unfair to dogpile on this woman without having all the details

agreed. I worked there. Particularly disgusting example of the chain, it's gone now.


Mike Judge was on the new Dana Carvey/David Spade podcast about a month ago -- fascinating conversation - and at one point the "flair" thing came up (Office Space).  Judge said as I recall he modeled that on a trip to either Applebee's or Chili's, and noted how the servers all had to wear a ton of flair.  he asked one why, and the person the company policy was they had to wear a minimum of like, 13 pieces.  that's where that came from.

then, after Office Space found second life via the VHS market, and got extremely popular and entered the zeitgeist, whichever company "coincidentally" stopped doing it.  he said he ran into a company exec that said, "the cover story was we just rebranded, but....it was your movie.  all our servers started getting made fun of so we just did away with it."  ha.
 
Picklehead
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: booked into Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of airport rules misconduct

Petty theft not an option?


She's a pretty thief, so she thinks she can do petty theft.

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 450x675]


In Vegas a 6 at most


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: Bin_jammin: pastramithemosterotic: Look, we've all done stuff at Chili's that we aren't proud of. It's unfair to dogpile on this woman without having all the details

agreed. I worked there. Particularly disgusting example of the chain, it's gone now.

Mike Judge was on the new Dana Carvey/David Spade podcast about a month ago -- fascinating conversation - and at one point the "flair" thing came up (Office Space).  Judge said as I recall he modeled that on a trip to either Applebee's or Chili's, and noted how the servers all had to wear a ton of flair.  he asked one why, and the person the company policy was they had to wear a minimum of like, 13 pieces.  that's where that came from.

then, after Office Space found second life via the VHS market, and got extremely popular and entered the zeitgeist, whichever company "coincidentally" stopped doing it.  he said he ran into a company exec that said, "the cover story was we just rebranded, but....it was your movie.  all our servers started getting made fun of so we just did away with it."  ha.


It was TGI Fridays that made their servers wear the goofy pins and shiat.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: Mike Judge was on the new Dana Carvey/David Spade podcast...


I can't decide if I am fascinated by this or if we've reach the "I don't want to live on this planet anymore..." point.  Probably both.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: EvilEgg: Article is useless without pics.

[Fark user image 425x637]

Please have a seat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tmyk [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Wine Sipping Elitist: EvilEgg: Article is useless without pics.

[Fark user image image 425x637]

She's not ugly, but I've seen plenty of pretty women who don't have a schnozz like that.


farm5.static.flickr.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Wine Sipping Elitist: EvilEgg: Article is useless without pics.

[Fark user image 425x637]

Please have a seat.

Huh. I wonder what she really looks like.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Bustami allegedly threatened to spit on the officers. She accused them of being "perverts" and of "trying to rape her because they never seen anyone as good-looking.""

She is being held on $1,000 bail.

She must be good looking.
 
jthsbay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Her preferred name?  "Hentai Busty-Mommy"
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Uzzah: rickythepenguin: Mike Judge was on the new Dana Carvey/David Spade podcast...

I can't decide if I am fascinated by this or if we've reach the "I don't want to live on this planet anymore..." point.  Probably both.


Oh there's much worse podcast combinations I could think of.  Rob Schneider and Tim Allen is the first that comes to mind.

/ oh god, I hope that doesn't really exist
// too afraid to look
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

maxandgrinch: Reminds me of Mary.  You know, from the bus.

Mary is the type of red- blooded american girl who'll do anything...

Mary: Anything...

Buddy Jones: I said anything... For fifty bucks that's right!

Mary:  I really need the fifty bucks you know I gotta get home!


Home is where the heart is.
 
