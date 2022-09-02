 Skip to content
Nine signs you're having a heart attack include chest pains, muscle aches, and grdjlnedjgbve
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article notes how heart attacks can present very differently in women than they do in men. Good.

Now we need to get lazy doctors to review the new data so outcomes improve for women too.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my case, the first sign I was having a heart-attack was the paramedic telling me "Hmmmm, looks like a heart-attack."
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Santorum is coming out of my covfefe. What does that mean?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Phew just gall stones.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: In my case, the first sign I was having a heart-attack was the paramedic telling me "Hmmmm, looks like a heart-attack."


I guess lurking at the Fire Department paid off.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I LOVE having chronic indigestion.  Lots of the same symptoms listed but aren't a heart attack. If I have one I'm probably boned.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I just had a stroke this morning. Might have another later on today.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't know why I read these articles because now I'm have ALL of those symptoms.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
what about hierjni4t-4 jn4gu45hg3i3?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Santorum is coming out of my covfefe. What does that mean?


It means you've won an all expenses paid trip to camp.

Don't worry about what kind.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: In my case, the first sign I was having a heart-attack was the paramedic telling me "Hmmmm, looks like a heart-attack."


And the reason a paramedic was examining you was.......?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Coincidentally all 9 are also common everyday symptoms of being over 40.  Let me list a few more:
Being awake
Probably Breathing
Wondering why the world is going to sh*t

/Just go to the doctor anyways
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Phew just gall stones.


Ditto. After a couple of hours in the ER they gave me a tablespoon of one of those liquid antacids with some lidocaine in it. 6-9 months later -- it's been years now -- they took out my gall bladder. The surgeon said it rattled like a maracas.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

apathy2673: what about hierjni4t-4 jn4gu45hg3i3?


You're probably OK, at least until you HNNNNGGGG
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Several grdjlnedjgbve's and 13 Coronary stents later...
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nine signs you're having a heart attack include chest pains, muscle aches, and grdjlnedjgbve


being Welsh?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

educated: Article notes how heart attacks can present very differently in women than they do in men. Good.

Now we need to get lazy doctors to review the new data so outcomes improve for women too.


Meh. She's just hysterical. Give her a valium and send her home.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A grdjlnedjgbve once bit my sister. No, realli!
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
F@k apparently I've been having a heart attack for years now. How long do you have, before you need to see a doc about it?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That website is AIDS
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Creepy Lurker Guy: In my case, the first sign I was having a heart-attack was the paramedic telling me "Hmmmm, looks like a heart-attack."

And the reason a paramedic was examining you was.......?


Until that point I was sure I was having the worst-ever asthma attack.

Actually, I'm sure I was having an asthma attack, as it was triggered by the heart-attack, or vice-versa.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

aungen: F@k apparently I've been having a heart attack for years now. How long do you have, before you need to see a doc about it?


I actually have an appointment about it next week after noticing the first occurrences around last December. Timely article. doesn't help that my left arm is constantly numb.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I just had a stroke this morning. Might have another later on today.


If your stroke affects the occipital center, you'll go blind!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Need some Covfefe subby?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Also, calling out to your late wife.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
cdn.fansided.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: In my case, the first sign I was having a heart-attack was the paramedic telling me "Hmmmm, looks like a heart-attack."


Needing a paramedic wasn't an earlier hint?
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: farkitallletitend: Phew just gall stones.

Ditto. After a couple of hours in the ER they gave me a tablespoon of one of those liquid antacids with some lidocaine in it. 6-9 months later -- it's been years now -- they took out my gall bladder. The surgeon said it rattled like a maracas.


That's what happened in 1989 when my father woke up in the middle of the night, in horrible pain.  Although he still drove HIMSELF to the hospital, even though he wasn't sure if he was having a heart attack or not.  (Stubborn Pole is gonna Stubborn Pole, I guess)

This was before laproscopic surgery, so he still has a huge scar on his left side from where they had to remove it.

//This all happened on my 9th birthday, no less.   Kinda sucked to not know if your dad was gonna be ok.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
1. You spent too much time in the cheese fry booth

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I just left the ER after suffering a SVT, getting a kick.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
EKGs suck. Last time I got one there had to be 20 of those stupid little stickers stuck to my fur. Those things are brutal to remove.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Need some Covfefe subby?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When I see grdjlnedjgbve  I now know my wireless keyboard is having a heart attack.  Normally it just skips a fe letters.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've recently been experiencing panic attacks. Man they sure feel like what I imagine a heart attack to feel like.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: aungen: F@k apparently I've been having a heart attack for years now. How long do you have, before you need to see a doc about it?

I actually have an appointment about it next week after noticing the first occurrences around last December. Timely article. doesn't help that my left arm is constantly numb.


It's probably wheat allergy
Or lymes disease.

J/k
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Chest pain, muscle aches, brain death, and covfefe
 
jim32rr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Exercise done
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Deeper and deeper...
Way down...
 
