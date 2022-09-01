 Skip to content
(CNN)   Mississippi residents told to keep their mouths shut if they know what's good for them   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
38
38 Comments     (+0 »)
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uh ... so because the water is probably tainted due to treatment plant repairs, people should close their mouths so as not to ingest any -- you know, for safety -- but literally bathing in it is totes okay?

"I may smell like actual shiat and am probably covered in fecal bacteria and untreated sewage some of which my skin absorbed, but at least I didn't drink any!"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does their Republican governor want to go on CNN for a 50th time and make fun of "Liberal Sanctuary Cities"?

That's all he seems to do. That and eat a lot.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe the rest of the world should send some aid to help with disaster relief in a shiate-hole country.
 
monkeyman3875
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You can do maintenance when it's convenient, or you can do it when it's emergent, but you'll have to do it eventually... and unfortunately the people in charge never listen to the ones "beneath" them, when they're told that preventive maintenance is a fark of a lot cheaper than emergent repairs.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ow my eye! I'm not supposed to get fecal bacteria in it!
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Why not? Republican voters aren't smart enough to understand the hypocrisy.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Why do preventative maintenance that no one will notice when you can wait till it's a giant emergency to fix and come out the hero. It worked well for Tim Pawlenty here in MN.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Jackson: You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. Well, unless you count every other city with a liberal-run council.
 
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

When I was in the military and trying to keep my butthole clean overseas and in semi-rustic conditions this was a common instruction.
 
morg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fecal transplants are the new hot thing. Showering in fecal matter cuts out the middle man.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Take a good look at Florida, Texas and now Mississippi, all this can be yours if you vote Republican
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you defer critical maintenance for years to save a few bucks.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"That's a good headline."

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How much are they charging people for non-potable water?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

You're already covered in fecal bacteria.  We all are.  The trick is to avoid ingesting large amounts of it.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

And we have a winner.

No city/county commission ever wants to be the one that says "We need to raise taxes to pay the debt service on some federal loans so we can build a new _____ which we desperately need."

They always punt the problem to the next budget cycle, and the next, and the next...
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

He was told about the water systems in Jackson and said "No, you people need to get the crime rate down first."
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Realistically, it is probably cleaner to have your partner or neighbour give you a golden shower.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well now that those hardcore gun jumping, bible thumping, GOP voting bootlickers finally have the 3rd world problems they've wanted for so long, it's nothing but whining, biatching and moaning. Go figure
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

They're getting their wish. A world with no government interference.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If it wasn't the city I'd say "just dig a well".

Townsends - Hand-Dug Well Using Primitive Tools
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
After days of work on the plant -- including Wednesday's installation of a rental pump -- "significant gains" were made by Thursday morning, and water pressure is returning in some areas, city officials said.

Is there a demographic breakdown of what "some areas" are getting their water back first?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

You might hear "Mississippi" and think "GOP"  but the county that contains Jackson voted 73% for Biden in the 2016 presidential election and Jackson itself has had nothing but Democratic mayors.

It's a funny situation where Democrats from the rest of the country don't care about the people who live in Jackson because they think they are Republicans, while Republicans from the rest of the country don't care about them because they know they aren't.
 
TheAntiElite
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

And they chose to pilot it on black folk.

Then they had the gall to ShockedPikachu.jpg when they were afflicted with the result of what they thought they were only inflicting on Those People.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

You know, liberal cities with things like drinkable tap water.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I find it amusing that they think the term "deferred maintenance" is synonymous with "neglect".
 
Bugerz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Is there a demographic breakdown of what "some areas" are getting their water back first?


I'm sure it's a bit of a white elephant as to those "some areas".
 
anuran
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No missing steps in this one

Cut taxes for the rich
Starve essential infrastructure
Demand that the eeeevvvviiiillll Federal gummint make up the difference

PROFIT
 
Geotpf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

In Mississippi, sure.

In places like California, propositions that increase taxes (especially on the rich) usually pass easily these days.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

They are.
 
3rd world republipuke
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Republipukes are right to the degree that neglecting vital infrastructure while giving tax shelters to corporations eventually leads to massive failure. That's when the feds step in and pay for the repairs.
Publicize costs, privatise profits.
 
gregario
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Republicans apparently want to turn the US into a 3rd world country, just to stick it to the Libs.
 
anuran
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

It's how you keep your oligarchs happy
 
3rd world republipuke
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Don't make it an Us vs Them arguement. The only people who aren't concerned about Jackson's plight are Mississipians. It's not New York Democrats' responsibility to build and maintain water treatment facilities in Jackson Mississippi. Someone put Tate Reeves in charge. If not you, who?
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

What's your point? Some certain isolated regions in States don't follow the majority demographic of the State as a whole? That's nothing new. Consult Austin Texas or Northern California. There's regions like that in every State. But this concept sounds quite new to you
 
