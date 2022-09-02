 Skip to content
Canadian border closed to Americans because of technology called an App
14
•       •       •

koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pierce says bookings are down 35 per cent this summer compared to the summer of 2019, largely due to the lack of American tourists.

So Niagara Falls has been the most pleasant it's been in the last 100 years?
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

koder: Pierce says bookings are down 35 per cent this summer compared to the summer of 2019, largely due to the lack of American tourists.

So Niagara Falls has been the most pleasant it's been in the last 100 years?


So.... Roughly a third of Americans are unvaccinated (67.4% of USA vaccinated per cdc)

You must be vaccinated to enter (at least without long quarantine)

Visits are down by roughly a third.

Hmmm.

Nope- it's the app.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"To blame"??? "To thank", I think they mean.
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not hard to use ArriveCAN. The instructions are clear and it verifies inputs rapidly enough. You could download and be ready to cross the border by the next day at the worst

/Had Canadian girlfriend
//Has Canadian wife
///I should spend more time in Canada
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Or is it the Canadian border is closed to Americans, because they're...wait for it...Americans?

It's gotta be more than just an app causing this.
 
sneathbean
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good grief - Canada is another country, not an extension of the US. Look up requirements before you go, the app isn't that difficult.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Also, I just got back from a business trip to the states. The app is simple and fast. Less hassle than the other stuff I need to do to get on a plane and simpler than the customs declaration form.

So, it might help filter out the extreme dumb. But they were already not getting in due to vaccination guidelines
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Has anyone checked to make sure the moose outside the border isn't still telling everyone Canada's closed?
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lots of tourists around here.  Not as many Americans and other foreigners, but its not stopping the hotels, restaurants and hiking trails from being full.  Most of the businesses I know of are having a pretty good year.  The biggest problem is staffing and not a lack of customers.

/ only one more weekend of tourist hell and then things start to slow down
// Americans can stay on their side of the border
 
Electrify
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
For fully vaccinated Canadians, if you don't use the app correctly then you will still have to quarantine for two weeks.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheOtherPrefect42: Not hard to use ArriveCAN. The instructions are clear and it verifies inputs rapidly enough. You could download and be ready to cross the border by the next day at the worst

/Had Canadian girlfriend
//Has Canadian wife
///I should spend more time in Canada


I think the problem is, as the article says, a lot of Americans don't know about it. I've never heard of it myself. Americans are in Niagara Falls, NY for the day, say "Hey, let's drive over to the other side"  then when they get close to the border see this sign saying they need to use ArriveCAN and have no idea what it is, and rapidly try to download and fill out everything before they get to the booth. A lot of people just say "F*ck it" and turn around.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What is this app they are talking about?  Will it run on my flip phone? No? Oh well. I guess I spend my money in the USA.  I carry my COVID-19 shot card, even though I haven't had to show it anywhere.

/Both Moderna
//Both boosters
///Looking forward to the bivalent booster
////Flu shots soon
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: TheOtherPrefect42: Not hard to use ArriveCAN. The instructions are clear and it verifies inputs rapidly enough. You could download and be ready to cross the border by the next day at the worst

/Had Canadian girlfriend
//Has Canadian wife
///I should spend more time in Canada

I think the problem is, as the article says, a lot of Americans don't know about it. I've never heard of it myself. Americans are in Niagara Falls, NY for the day, say "Hey, let's drive over to the other side"  then when they get close to the border see this sign saying they need to use ArriveCAN and have no idea what it is, and rapidly try to download and fill out everything before they get to the booth. A lot of people just say "F*ck it" and turn around.


Something similar happened when we started needing ID to cross. Then again when passports started being needed

We didn't stop doing it - people started knowing what was required
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

natazha: What is this app they are talking about?  Will it run on my flip phone? No? Oh well. I guess I spend my money in the USA.  I carry my COVID-19 shot card, even though I haven't had to show it anywhere.

/Both Moderna
//Both boosters
///Looking forward to the bivalent booster
////Flu shots soon


You can do it on a computer and print the QR code
 
