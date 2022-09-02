 Skip to content
(Twitter)   There was a news lady who swallowed a fly. I don't know why she swallowed a fly - but it was live   (twitter.com) divider line
1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
educated [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Ooo. Nice headline.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
I'd like to see Pence do that.
He attracts targets of opportunity.
 
SNAFUq
1 hour ago  
Any job offers from Buzz Feed?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
News Reporter swallows bug then loses it. Funny! Isiah Carey clip.
Youtube f8MNH7JuR7I

nsfw language
 
TWX
1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
55 minutes ago  
Best way to solve a fly problem in your newsroom: spiders.
Weather camera spider scares Global BC Meteorologist Kristi Gordon
Youtube FFVF5gOqgps
 
Walker [TotalFark]
54 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/f8MNH7JuR7I]
nsfw language


Yeah, she kept her composure much better than American reporters/newscasters would.
 
pzeeman
52 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/ERfPA8HJ9jo
 
Summoner101
52 minutes ago  
I'd let her swallow me IYKWIMAITYD
 
some_beer_drinker
50 minutes ago  
MOMENT Ontario Premier Doug Ford swallows bee during live newser
Youtube rCW0Nuvrrr0
 
X-Geek
49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Are you gonna finish that fly?"
 
Super Chronic
48 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
46 minutes ago  
She held out like a champ. That needs to be on her reel when she applies to a bigger market.
 
Salmon
35 minutes ago  
Not as bad as that guy that farked a dead dog in front of a daycare.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
33 minutes ago  
Everything was cruzing along perfectly, and then...
 
dryknife
26 minutes ago  
Perhaps she'll jive
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
26 minutes ago  
Seinfeld - George Costanza Swallows A Fly
Youtube 3roScJxhOfw
 
DittoToo
25 minutes ago  

Salmon: Not as bad as that guy that farked a dead dog in front of a daycare.


WellThatEscalatedQuickly.gif
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
12 minutes ago  
The shad must go on.
 
PoweredByIrony
1 minute ago  
Not after she swallowed it, it wasn't.
 
