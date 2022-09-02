 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   The season's hottest COVID boosters are officialy on the market   (cnn.com) divider line
44
    More: News, Influenza, Vaccination, Vaccine, Influenza vaccine, Clinical trial, updated COVID-19 boosters, clinical trial data, new doses  
•       •       •

862 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2022 at 12:42 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My body is ready. No seriously, shoot me up with that shiat, I've got stuff to do this fall.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pumpkin spice ivermectin?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People are eligible for the updated boosters as long as they have completed all primary doses in their vaccine series. The committee recommended that the new boosters be given at least two months after the last dose of any Covid-19 vaccine and up to three months after an infection."

Great news. I got my fourth in early July and was concerned that I would have to wade too far into the winter uptick before being able to get the updated booster. I can get the new one as soon as the local CVS has it.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why the fark is this article headed with a video of an anti-vax numbnuts? CNN wants to give both sides equal time or something?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"And here's mrs. Strain A, looking radiant in her patient. Look at that rate of reproduction..."
 
SMB2811
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wonder when they'll be available.
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Now the fun part, finding a point of distribution.

Last time around, the synch between the state's scheduling system and the actual PODs was so bad that if one learned of a temporary clinic, one would have done well to simply show up unannounced.  These PODs had vaccine that needed to be used, or would go bad if it wasn't, so walkups were getting shots.

My parents learned from a neighbor about a temporary clinic that was set up in a closed brewpub.  They managed to get their shots, and called my wife, she was able to go get her shot (I was already vaccinated, qualified through work), and she in-turn called others she knew who were trying to get theirs.

In the closed-down brewpub, they were using areas with tables for administering the inoculations and areas with the booths as the post-shot waiting area.  Everyone started referring to it as the COVID Speakeasy.
 
Make More Hinjews
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

educated: [Fark user image 425x318]


This booster has EVERYTHING.  Enhanced immunity, aches, chills, a new stamp in your vaccine passport...

... my SON...
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So who can get these? What are the guidelines? I got my first two and a booster when people in their thirties could get a third shot.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm glad I have a week off this month, plus a vasectomy that will keep me out of work for a few days. It's going to be a shiatshow on top of flu season. And donut hole season.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm off two minds about this, the lack of clinical data is a bit concerning, but at the same time, waiting many months could do a lot more harm. However, if it doesn't work then that's even more harm, but the science of reformulating a mRNA is straight forward and they know the sequence to target. In the end I'll get the shot asap because I think the risk is less than the reward and I'm just happy I'm not on the CDC committee making the call.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Perfect I am about due for my second booster so tie me off and shoot me up I am going whoring this fall!
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Are the vaxboosters still free in all 50 states? Asking for a friend who hates his state's health care system.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Aar1012: So who can get these? What are the guidelines? I got my first two and a booster when people in their thirties could get a third shot.


At least 2 months after your most recent booster, so long as you got your full first series (2 plus booster for that age).
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A little unclear why they're calling these boosters rather than a new vaccine. A booster would have the same formulation?

Is it a sales thing or something?
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
JFC CNN, why is a picture of Aaron Rodgers stupid anti-vaccine face on this article?
 
SMB2811
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Aar1012: So who can get these? What are the guidelines? I got my first two and a booster when people in their thirties could get a third shot.


Reading articles is hard.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: Are the vaxboosters still free in all 50 states? Asking for a friend who hates his state's health care system.


As far as I know, yes. At Walgreens we bill your insurance, and if you don't have any we bill some other plan using your state ID/driver's license number. We're not allowed to charge for them for now.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Serious question:  How many boosters should I have had by now?  Male, < 50 y/o.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Had two shots and a booster, and was sufferin and covid positive Monday.  Am much better now, but my son got it next day (also 2 shots and booster) and then the wife (Tuesday, she's almost feeling better).  Daughter hasn't had any injections (too young) but had covid last year.  She's been fine this go 'round.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Serious question:  How many boosters should I have had by now?  Male, < 50 y/o.


Two shots, one booster. Unless you're immunocompromised, then you get a second booster THEN this new one.
 
mikey15
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
about time my 5G has been slow
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Aar1012: So who can get these? What are the guidelines? I got my first two and a booster when people in their thirties could get a third shot.

At least 2 months after your most recent booster, so long as you got your full first series (2 plus booster for that age).


Okay, I don't remember the full dates but my card is at home. I'd like to get it if I qualify.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Aar1012: So who can get these? What are the guidelines? I got my first two and a booster when people in their thirties could get a third shot.

Reading articles is hard.


Yes, God forbid I seek farking clarification since I don't want to get something wrong involving my health and they buried it under the tiny "READ MORE HERE" button right before the ads.

As opposed to being a decent farking human, it's easier to just mock and point to a sign saying "rEaDiNg aRtIcLes iS hArD"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: foo monkey: Serious question:  How many boosters should I have had by now?  Male, < 50 y/o.

Two shots, one booster. Unless you're immunocompromised, then you get a second booster THEN this new one.


Thx.  I'd been getting creeping FOMB anxiety lately.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is a vaccine booster:

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is an anti-vaxxer booster:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Any questions?
 
wxboy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Already made an appointment. Will have to remember to maybe call the day before just to make certain they really have the updated vaccine; I assume they do because I believe CDC/FDA took a booster with the original vaccine off the approved list at the same time as approving the new one.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Aar1012: SMB2811: Aar1012: So who can get these? What are the guidelines? I got my first two and a booster when people in their thirties could get a third shot.

Reading articles is hard.

Yes, God forbid I seek farking clarification since I don't want to get something wrong involving my health and they buried it under the tiny "READ MORE HERE" button right before the ads.

As opposed to being a decent farking human, it's easier to just mock and point to a sign saying "rEaDiNg aRtIcLes iS hArD"


Ah yes, I know that when I read something clear but need 'clarification about my health care' I ask Fark.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Aar1012: So who can get these? What are the guidelines? I got my first two and a booster when people in their thirties could get a third shot.

Reading articles is hard.


I read the article and I didn't see a clear answer. Please feel free to cite the sentence that made it clear and prove my username right.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Serious question:  How many boosters should I have had by now?  Male, < 50 y/o.


The answer to that is one booster.  Before today, the "updated" vaccine wasn't available, and only the OG vaccines were available as boosters.
 
sid244
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
From a tech-medical perspective, I guess the CDC figured out that the tracking device in the vaccine has a shelf life of a year.  Either way, can't wait to get a stronger 5G signal!!! WOOT!
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Ah yes, I know that when I read something clear but need 'clarification about my health care' I ask Fark.


It was nine paragraphs in. They cut the article off at "READ MORE HERE" at five. Information like that shouldn't go past three paragraphs. They can report on the approval process AFTER

It's like a TV News broadcast saying "This incredibly toxic item might be lurking in your home. Find out what it is and how you can handle it after these messages and the sports report!"
 
Deja vu all over again
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SMB2811: I wonder when they'll be available.


I have my appointment at Walgreens on Wednesday.
 
someonelse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Anyone know if you can get this and the flu shot at the same time?
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Deja vu all over again: SMB2811: I wonder when they'll be available.

I have my appointment at Walgreens on Wednesday.


Call ahead on Tues/Wed to make sure they have it. I know the distributor does (our last shipment listed 1 normal, 0 bivalent) so it may or may not be there that quickly.
 
Deja vu all over again
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TWX: Now the fun part, finding a point of distribution.

Last time around, the synch between the state's scheduling system and the actual PODs was so bad that if one learned of a temporary clinic, one would have done well to simply show up unannounced.  These PODs had vaccine that needed to be used, or would go bad if it wasn't, so walkups were getting shots.

My parents learned from a neighbor about a temporary clinic that was set up in a closed brewpub.  They managed to get their shots, and called my wife, she was able to go get her shot (I was already vaccinated, qualified through work), and she in-turn called others she knew who were trying to get theirs.

In the closed-down brewpub, they were using areas with tables for administering the inoculations and areas with the booths as the post-shot waiting area.  Everyone started referring to it as the COVID Speakeasy.


That was 18 months ago. Things are different now.
 
Deja vu all over again
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Deja vu all over again: SMB2811: I wonder when they'll be available.

I have my appointment at Walgreens on Wednesday.

Call ahead on Tues/Wed to make sure they have it. I know the distributor does (our last shipment listed 1 normal, 0 bivalent) so it may or may not be there that quickly.


Thanks for the heads up.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
#PFIZERPHAMPHORLIPHE
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Aar1012: SMB2811: Aar1012: So who can get these? What are the guidelines? I got my first two and a booster when people in their thirties could get a third shot.

Reading articles is hard.

Yes, God forbid I seek farking clarification since I don't want to get something wrong involving my health and they buried it under the tiny "READ MORE HERE" button right before the ads.

As opposed to being a decent farking human, it's easier to just mock and point to a sign saying "rEaDiNg aRtIcLes iS hArD"


You'll get over it. ;)

Also, go Blue! 😅

/just takin' tha piss, mate 😁
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: I'm glad I have a week off this month, plus a vasectomy that will keep me out of work for a few days. It's going to be a shiatshow on top of flu season. And donut hole season.


Just got the snippy snip a few hours ago.

It hurts a bit but it could be worse.  Feels like a string is being tugged on that has never been tugged on before. Might have to start painkillers soon.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: #PFIZERPHAMPHORLIPHE


Mrs Function has friends at Pfizer but is team Moderna on this one now.  Trust Mrs Function, she knows things(except how to pick a husband).
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And of course the video CNN chose to put at the top of this story is some douchebro athlete telling joe farking rogan why it's cool not to be vaxxed.

Suck my ass, CNN.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.