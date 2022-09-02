 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Residents of an affluent suburb in Australia are gobsmacked over a construction sign stating 'Dick's Diggers' Your hole is our goal branding it 'filth' and smut'. Make Australia Great Again?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hard to believe this is offensive to Aussies when even the little kids over there throw around the "c-word" as an alternative to "mate"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How many dollarydoos do you need to be considered an affluent Australian?
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Helen Lovejoys of the world should really be subjected to the weekly browser history of a 12 year old boy before they start wailing about "think of the children".
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Monocles were dropped, pearls were clutched, it was truly horrifying scene to behold.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: How many dollarydoos do you need to be considered an affluent Australian?


100 dropbears' worth
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: How many dollarydoos do you need to be considered an affluent Australian?


I don't always do, but when I do, I dollarydoo.
 
uberalice
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
fastly.4sqi.netView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
LMAO

"helen lovejoy's" is right.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My favorite Aussie childhood books are Digit Dick .... and the Great Barrier Reef, ... and the Tasmanian Devil


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sir_Farkalot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Headline should read: "Maik Ustrahlia Groit Ageen"
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i pictured cream of wheat dribbling down their chin when they said furlong
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Formerly Nick's
 
