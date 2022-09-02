 Skip to content
(WVLT 8 Knoxville)   Multitasking is illegal in Texas
12
    More: Sick, told police, United Kingdom, Leo White, police report, Woman, Jess Robbins, Enrico Coer, outdoor outlet  
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jerking off in someone else's yard is fine, but stealing electricity  will get him 3-5.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tennessee, not Texas.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cut the guy some slack... He really needed to finish, and the movie was just getting to the good part, but his battery was going dead
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That sounds extremely risky.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How do you charge your phone?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Apparently reading comprehension is frowned on in whatever state subby is from...
 
King Something
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: How do you charge your phone?


Very carefully.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If  only these people had healthier outlets for their sexuality...
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Charge your phone furiously.
 
usernameguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Shocking.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
man with pants down, charging phone with outdoor outlet

Is "outdoor outlet" a euphemism? And, if so, was the man uncle Fester?
 
70Ford
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
