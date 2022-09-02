 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Because they were an insane fever-dream of an idea to begin with that it's still astonishing that people were conned into paying real money for, and people are finally waking up to that fact?   (msn.com) divider line
41
    More: Obvious, MSN  
•       •       •

1863 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2022 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was sure that would be abut cyrpto.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Line goes up.
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I was sure that would be abut cyrpto.


Same grift, different pitch.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump killed NFTs?


Melania this time
 
Gunboat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tulip_mania

some things never change
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they are essentially nothing. You don't even get the cute stuffed animal or pretty tulip after the market crashes.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NFTs - SNL
Youtube mrNOYudaMAc
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all money laundering, wash trades, scams, grifts, ponzis, and fraud.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Folks, just get back to basics.
I am here for all your pog needs.
Please note that Alf pogs are at a premium price.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpockYouOut: It's all money laundering, wash trades, scams, grifts, ponzis, and fraud.


You've just described the stock market.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up: "Why Planes Crash"...
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They all knew it was a scam from the start. They just figured there would be a bigger sucker to come along before the peak. The scary part is the massive amount of money that is tied up in these rackets. The other scary part is the massive amount of money that is being siphoned off by bad actors. The other scary part is how much of this bigger-fish no-value-add activity goes on in the world's stock markets.
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gunboat: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tulip_mania

some things never change


When you stand there looking backwards half unconscious from the pain.
But it may seem rearranged..
In the backwaters swirling there is some things that will never change...

/And when I should have been dead a long time...
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to see a LOT of this going forward. First it was NFTs, now it's the metaverse and other virtual real estate efforts.

Wholly digital speculative investment vehicles. Different ways to invent noncorporeal electronic "things" that are valuable solely because people value them for a tike.

Investors gonna invest. Capital gonna capital.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
21st century Beanie Babies. Same stupid, different time.
 
ZeroKnightRaiden
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another grift....money was flowing freely for a few years, so someone had an idea on how to snag some of it.  Money is no longer flowing freely, so the grift falls out of favor.
 
cgremlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: First it was NFTs, now it's the metaverse and other virtual real estate efforts.


Second Life was ahead of its time.  If it'd been released a year or two ago instead of almost 20, they'd have cleaned up.
 
unlikely [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I was sure that would be abut cyrpto.


Right? Like, I was 100% sure.
Same headline, a few weeks from now, probably
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things only have the value people ascribe to them.  As it's always been.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I clicked, I thought it was going to be an article about student loans, from the sound of the headline.
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not enough bored apes to go around.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not farking true
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A scam? A grift? Impossible. Trump wasn't involv...never mind
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cgremlin: Dafatone: First it was NFTs, now it's the metaverse and other virtual real estate efforts.

Second Life was ahead of its time.  If it'd been released a year or two ago instead of almost 20, they'd have cleaned up.


Second Life probably did pretty well for itself.

And Second Life is different because it actually had users. Metaverse and the others are just about the space.
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many years ago at a party of some very smart people I was introduced to Crypto Currency. And I asked "who backed it" and the answer was "no one" and I said "it is a scam". No one disagreed. At the time Bitcoin was in the 10's of dollars.
I spoke with the same group recently and they still think it is a scam, and pointed to the NFT market as one example where people were using a "nothing currency" (as one put it) to purchase an "nothing thing".
Then we all laughed and had another glass of whatever anyone was drinking.
/Crypto is a scam
//NFT is a scam
///Waiting for the bottom to fall out of both
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: Because they are essentially nothing. You don't even get the cute stuffed animal or pretty tulip after the market crashes.


If anyone's got tulips, I've got a...market...that needs going down.
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm investing in lamas.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gunboat: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tulip_mania

some things never change


No.  Tulips are a real thing.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Monkey: I'm investing in lamas.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Odd thing to invest in. One of them is dead, just so you know ...
 
dbaggins
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Two silicon boys were talking outside talking outside talking outside.
 
Shocktopus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

asciibaron: not farking true


Found the NFT investor.
 
chawco
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Monkey: I'm investing in lamas.

[Fark user image image 850x1113]

Odd thing to invest in. One of them is dead, just so you know ...


People on Zimbabwe are investing cows rather than keeping money in the bank. Because cows are a stable currency, people will always need cows.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

chawco: Danger Avoid Death: Monkey: I'm investing in lamas.

[Fark user image image 850x1113]

Odd thing to invest in. One of them is dead, just so you know ...

People on Zimbabwe are investing cows rather than keeping money in the bank. Because cows are a stable currency, people will always need cows.


Horses are a stable currency, cows are a shed currency.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: SpockYouOut: It's all money laundering, wash trades, scams, grifts, ponzis, and fraud.

You've just described the stock market.


I mean, you're not wrong, but the difference is that if you pay real money you actually get to own a share in a company. Now sure, the company itself might be a grift, but the shares are regulated by the SEC. You don't even get that little with an NFT.

The emperor went from regal to naked in record time with this one.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

farker99: Many years ago at a party of some very smart people I was introduced to Crypto Currency. And I asked "who backed it" and the answer was "no one" and I said "it is a scam". No one disagreed. At the time Bitcoin was in the 10's of dollars.
I spoke with the same group recently and they still think it is a scam, and pointed to the NFT market as one example where people were using a "nothing currency" (as one put it) to purchase an "nothing thing".
Then we all laughed and had another glass of whatever anyone was drinking.
/Crypto is a scam
//NFT is a scam
///Waiting for the bottom to fall out of both


A guy here at work was recently going around recommending Dogecoin, saying he was going "all in on it" and it's going to "pop again soon".

I was like:
reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I still don't understand what an NFT is even after reading about them. The whole thing is utterly nonsensical:
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I still don't understand what an NFT is even after reading about them. The whole thing is utterly nonsensical:


Then I'd say you understand it perfectly.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: I was sure that would be abut cyrpto.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Show your work math" is NOT "Currency" OR "Property".
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

madgonad: Because they are essentially nothing. You don't even get the cute stuffed animal or pretty tulip after the market crashes.


At least you can eat tulips.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.