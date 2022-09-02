 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   77 years ago today the Japanese surrendered unconditionally to the US so Steven Segal could make a movie on board the USS Missouri and kill Gary Busey   (upi.com) divider line
15
    More: Vintage, Japanese Instrument of Surrender, Douglas MacArthur, Hirohito, Allies, Empire of Japan, World War II, Constitution of Japan, authority of Gen. Douglas MacArthur  
•       •       •

85 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2022 at 11:38 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
".... according to prophesy"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I visited the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg, TX last month. Excellent museum. Very informative. That half of the war never seems to get the coverage that Europe did.

https://www.pacificwarmuseum.org/

Fredericksburg is the hometown of Admiral Nimitz. He must have really wanted out of Texas.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Family Guy - Gary Busey
Youtube cgvR5nFOETk
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And look what happened to THEM!
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Also isn't it wild how the people Steven Sagal used to kill became the guys he wants to film propaganda films killing for
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And that girl could pop out of the cake.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He's a douche, but that movie was all kinds of stupid awesome.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And the Japanese were this close to building microwave emitters and frying every Marine and GI that dared to set foot upon the Japanese mainland.

Actually, the Japanese planned to use every one and a lot of sharp sticks to defend the homeland.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Steven "Z"gal is too busy knob-slobbering over Pooty-Poot these days.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
LEAVE STEVEN ALONE!  It's just not fair that he is under siege


Okay.  i was going to do the fark thing where i write a funny paragraph listing many of the films names in which he's appeared.  His IMDB is just too depressing and full of way too much crap to want to continue in the joke.  My last straw was seeing that his current project is a sequel to the 1988 film 'Above the Law'.  At some point here I almost feel sorry for this jackass because he has the same level of malignant narcissism we've seen manifested elsewhere in recent years.  This dude needs help but is far beyond it.  Drop dead and fertilize some sunflowers you sad, pathetic man.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And then become Putin's lapdog.

Lest we forget, there was a movie role that was Steven Seagal's finest moment:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I literally cheer every time I see this.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I remember the paradigm shift in my childhood when Showtime stopped showing Iron Eagle every Saturday afternoon and started showing Under Siege in its place.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: LEAVE STEVEN ALONE!  It's just not fair that he is under siege


Okay.  i was going to do the fark thing where i write a funny paragraph listing many of the films names in which he's appeared.  His IMDB is just too depressing and full of way too much crap to want to continue in the joke.  My last straw was seeing that his current project is a sequel to the 1988 film 'Above the Law'.  At some point here I almost feel sorry for this jackass because he has the same level of malignant narcissism we've seen manifested elsewhere in recent years.  This dude needs help but is far beyond it.  Drop dead and fertilize some sunflowers you sad, pathetic man.


Another sequel is in the works from Hard To Kill.  2023's Hard To Fill
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dlinds54
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now that's a trade deal!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That part where Elly May from the 1993 version of Beverly Hillbillies pops out of the cake was the most worn three seconds of VHS tape in any collection.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.