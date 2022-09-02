 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AZCentral)   Tempe (AZ) vice mayor hospitalized after being thrown off of her horse "Bucky." She should have "Simmer Down" or "Whoa"   (azcentral.com) divider line
8
    More: Facepalm, Phoenix, Arizona, Tempe Vice MayorJennifer Adams, horse Bucky, The Arizona Republic, Sunday morning, English-language films, vice mayor, A Little Bit Longer  
•       •       •

120 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2022 at 1:09 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Horse name checks out.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bucky has been an asshole since 1999.

Sparty punks Bucky
Youtube 2jrtJxv17w8
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think the headline is missing a verb and a pronoun.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Da-dada-da-da-DAAA-DAAA-DAAAAAAAH...*thud*
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No, it's Becky.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is why I name all my horses Aeron.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jimmy crack corn, and I don't care...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

perigee: Jimmy crack corn, and I don't care...


Bender crack corn, and he is great!
Take that you stupid corn!
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.