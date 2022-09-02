 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   It's always nice to see law enforcement practicing community policing. For example: this case in PA where the local police are taking the time to search for the owner of some lost prescription sunglasses and pool of human blood   (local21news.com) divider line
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Some vampire dropped his to go order
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, they wouldn't take it at the donation center

imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sorry, when bathing in blood sometimes you get a little spillage.

I'll do better and clean up afterwards next time. Promise.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
People lose things all the time.   Car keys, sunglasses.   Pools of human blood?  I suppose.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
On another note, I'd like my glasses back.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Unbelievable that something like this could happen in a SAFE neighborhood.
In other neighborhoods, there are dead bodies laying around everywhere.
 
Skail
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The answer to the mystery is linked on the sidebar of the same page.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I mean... wouldn't the obvious first-step on forensics be to approximate the volume of blood?  Four foot by seven foot on a watertight surface like many parking lots could easily be a serious but not debilitating injury that just took a lot of time to get under control: that's maximum an area of 250 dm2, meaning it's 0.25 liters of blood per millimeter of depth (a liter is a cubic dm).  On a relatively flat surface a standing pool is usually going to be significantly less than a millimeter.

If the lost sunglasses indicate the blood came from a head injury, someone bleeding that much, having trouble applying pressure to it for a while, and then walking away perfectly fine once they got it under control is entirely believable: non-dangerous cuts to the scalp are an absolute son of a biatch for exactly this reason, the head has a lot of blood vessels for obvious reasons and hair makes bandaging super difficult.

// A typical person can lose about a liter of blood before needing to worry about serious side-effects, though obviously you're gonna stop being happy about it a lot earlier than that.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What exactly did the police solve if the injured guy contacted them?

'Bloody mystery solved by Cumberland County police'

In an official statement, authorities say that they were contacted by a man who stated that he had suffered a medical issue while walking home from a football game that night.
The man told officials that he had fallen that night and struck his head.
However, the man told police that he had gotten himself home and provided self-care, stating that he did not realize the publicity of the mystery until seeing it on the news on September 1.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Skail: The answer to the mystery is linked on the sidebar of the same page.


Great, if the near-simulpost had rendered in the other direction I'd look like nostradamus, now it just looks like I was cheating.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: Skail: The answer to the mystery is linked on the sidebar of the same page.

Great, if the near-simulpost had rendered in the other direction I'd look like nostradamus, now it just looks like I was cheating.


I'm still waiting to find out if he got his sunglasses back
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who loses an entire pool of human blood?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, spilled blood for transfusions maybe? Maybe the retirement home keeps that in stock regularly and the delivery folks were careless, or someone had an emergency or sometime.

Otherwise, it's definitely related to vampires.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
