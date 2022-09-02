 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   The latest statue coming down due to controversy is of a... Buffalo and a fur trader?   (theguardian.com) divider line
46
    More: Misc, Indigenous peoples, Colonialism, Canadian city, Ken Lum, Art, exact opposite of the work, Indigenous communities, Alberta  
•       •       •

591 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 02 Sep 2022 at 3:50 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS, I'm sick of this shiat. Just outlaw the dissemination and teaching of historic information and burn all the history books already. It's full of injustices, enslavement, persecution and bad things. Words are violence and history is full of violent words
 
mediaho
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: FFS, I'm sick of this shiat. Just outlaw the dissemination and teaching of historic information and burn all the history books already. It's full of injustices, enslavement, persecution and bad things. Words are violence and history is full of violent words


Books aren't on pedestals. A statue is an enshrinement.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
2nd
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pretty insensitive to the buffalo.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's not a buffalo, it's a bison.

Buffaloes have wings.

/Sports bar out front should have told ya.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: FFS, I'm sick of this shiat. Just outlaw the dissemination and teaching of historic information and burn all the history books already. It's full of injustices, enslavement, persecution and bad things. Words are violence and history is full of violent words


Without the Hitler statue in my town square, I never would have learned about the holocaust.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: FFS, I'm sick of this shiat. Just outlaw the dissemination and teaching of historic information and burn all the history books already. It's full of injustices, enslavement, persecution and bad things. Words are violence and history is full of violent words


Statues and monuments don't teach history.  They commemorate it.  The conservatives don't want to teach the ugly side of history but they want to commemorate it.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How many bison did they leave un-slaughtered?
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: FFS, I'm sick of this shiat. Just outlaw the dissemination and teaching of historic information and burn all the history books already. It's full of injustices, enslavement, persecution and bad things. Words are violence and history is full of violent words


Statues, books, same thing.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why does a Buffalo need to work as a fur trader?

Can a Buffalo Buffalo furtrader Buffalo Buffalo
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, those fur traders were voyeurs, after all. Why anyone would make a statue honoring that is beyond me.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At the other, a colonial fur trader, measuring 11.5ft, would sit atop a pile of bison pelts.


Well that seems in bad taste. So just say that.

Colonialism? So anything that isn't native would be offensive then, not just this.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I mean.....people nearly drove the buffalo to extinction because they could...
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: FFS, I'm sick of this shiat. Just outlaw the dissemination and teaching of historic information and burn all the history books already. It's full of injustices, enslavement, persecution and bad things. Words are violence and history is full of violent words


Weird how much overlap there is between people who want to keep statues of terrible people, and people passing laws forbidding the teaching of history that might make a bigot feel bad.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well you know where statues like this lead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RasIanI: 2nd


Honestly - I'm not sure what to say about this - wypipo slaughtered them, killing culture in the process, Native Canadians cultivated and culled them.

But doesn't a statue of the Bison just celebrate the bison? I mean it was noble then, its alive and noble, now. Its fed many people....

/I'm gonna wager a mortgage payment its the bolded part
 
Monocultured
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Affix a sign that reads, "this guy is a bastard. No one is illegal in stolen land." Done.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In the mid-to-late 1800s, the plains bison, a once-plentiful food staple for Indigenous communities, were hunted to near extinction by colonial settlers. The hunt was driven both by profit and the broader political end of subjugating Indigenous communities.

"For people crossing the bridge, I wanted them to experience a palpable tension through the uneasy gaze from one to another," Lum said.


After reading that part I think they should have left it alone. How is this offensive to natives when it points out what a disaster white people were?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: At the other, a colonial fur trader, measuring 11.5ft, would sit atop a pile of bison pelts.


Well that seems in bad taste. So just say that.

Colonialism? So anything that isn't native would be offensive then, not just this.


Fark.com is certainly not native to the "Kentucky" lands of the Shawnee and Cherokee. Shut it down so as not to be offensive.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: FFS, I'm sick of this shiat. Just outlaw the dissemination and teaching of historic information and burn all the history books already. It's full of injustices, enslavement, persecution and bad things. Words are violence and history is full of violent words


I'm so happy for you, that you can distil the entire history of 80 years and a whole country from one statue. Clearly a statue and 80 words on a metal sign is the only way to express nuance, tact, intention, and will undo 12 years of schooling.
 
ottokorreckt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Of the questions he received about the work, a handful were why an Indigenous artist hadn't been commissioned. Lum pointed out the requirement for the commission required a background in engineering and infrastructure, which narrowed the pool of candidates."

This is what we call unintentional systemic injustice. If you limit the pool of artist applicants to those who have degrees then artists from communities that were historically favored to attend college will be able to apply. Nobody in this process thought "I'll require engineering experience to weed out all the marginalized folks" but ultimately that's a consequence.

I do think that we as North Americans aught to consider how many times our art uses animal imagery as a stand in for indigenous people disproportionately to the rate at which we do the same for European immigrants. That said, a creature looking at it's own extinction as a byproduct of mechanized industry is a VERY apt metaphor for our human condition, especially now.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mediaho: The Exit Stencilist: FFS, I'm sick of this shiat. Just outlaw the dissemination and teaching of historic information and burn all the history books already. It's full of injustices, enslavement, persecution and bad things. Words are violence and history is full of violent words

Books aren't on pedestals. A statue is an enshrinement.


There were buffalo hunters who killed mass amounts of buffalo for their hides as were there many fur traders who slaughtered many small, cute animals for their pelts as well. These were not good or noble people, but deserve to be enshrined because they were the ones out there forging the wilds decades ahead of anyone else and more often than not had first contact with many tribes, learned the languages and customs and helped broker treaties

So maybe you despise them because they didn't live their lives to your staff ears and weren't "politically correct", but all you do is show what an intolerant person you are, ignorant of how the world works and frankly, I hope climate change and all this instability does being about societies collapse. Because when you are out on your own figuring to survive, these idiot notions of "wokeness" and "political correctness" will disappear over night

You want to be "woke" and "politically correct"? Then embrace and accept that history is full of not nice things and that trying to abolish it, deny it, hide it away is nothing but hate, lies and bigotry of its own kind. And I do regard you as a liar, a hater and a bigot. Because that's what you and your kind are
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
pro2-bar-s3-cdn-cf6.myportfolio.comView Full Size


involved?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: In the mid-to-late 1800s, the plains bison, a once-plentiful food staple for Indigenous communities, were hunted to near extinction by colonial settlers. The hunt was driven both by profit and the broader political end of subjugating Indigenous communities.

"For people crossing the bridge, I wanted them to experience a palpable tension through the uneasy gaze from one to another," Lum said.


After reading that part I think they should have left it alone. How is this offensive to natives when it points out what a disaster white people were?


That was my take as well. This was not a monument. It was an acknowledgement of something that happened. Something that was important yet disregarded in its time.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Once again, this will solve all problems.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JessieL: The Exit Stencilist: FFS, I'm sick of this shiat. Just outlaw the dissemination and teaching of historic information and burn all the history books already. It's full of injustices, enslavement, persecution and bad things. Words are violence and history is full of violent words

Weird how much overlap there is between people who want to keep statues of terrible people, and people passing laws forbidding the teaching of history that might make a bigot feel bad.


A comforting lie will always play better than a hard truth.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: In the mid-to-late 1800s, the plains bison, a once-plentiful food staple for Indigenous communities, were hunted to near extinction by colonial settlers. The hunt was driven both by profit and the broader political end of subjugating Indigenous communities.

"For people crossing the bridge, I wanted them to experience a palpable tension through the uneasy gaze from one to another," Lum said.


After reading that part I think they should have left it alone. How is this offensive to natives when it points out what a disaster white people were?


I can't speak for the indigenous, but if I had to drive by a statue of a person that committed atrocities against me and my people I wouldn't be happy to have to face those emotions and feelings just to go to the grocery store, even if the statue is portraying that person as the monster they were.
 
mediaho
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: mediaho: The Exit Stencilist: FFS, I'm sick of this shiat. Just outlaw the dissemination and teaching of historic information and burn all the history books already. It's full of injustices, enslavement, persecution and bad things. Words are violence and history is full of violent words

Books aren't on pedestals. A statue is an enshrinement.

There were buffalo hunters who killed mass amounts of buffalo for their hides as were there many fur traders who slaughtered many small, cute animals for their pelts as well. These were not good or noble people, but deserve to be enshrined because they were the ones out there forging the wilds decades ahead of anyone else and more often than not had first contact with many tribes, learned the languages and customs and helped broker treaties

So maybe you despise them because they didn't live their lives to your staff ears and weren't "politically correct", but all you do is show what an intolerant person you are, ignorant of how the world works and frankly, I hope climate change and all this instability does being about societies collapse. Because when you are out on your own figuring to survive, these idiot notions of "wokeness" and "political correctness" will disappear over night

You want to be "woke" and "politically correct"? Then embrace and accept that history is full of not nice things and that trying to abolish it, deny it, hide it away is nothing but hate, lies and bigotry of its own kind. And I do regard you as a liar, a hater and a bigot. Because that's what you and your kind are


Then this would be a more accurate depiction, Mr. Historical Accuracy As Long As It's Not About Civil Rights:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
mediaho
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Once again, this will solve all problems.


It's almost as if that's not the intent and you're just being obtuse and obstinate.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Gin Buddy: In the mid-to-late 1800s, the plains bison, a once-plentiful food staple for Indigenous communities, were hunted to near extinction by colonial settlers. The hunt was driven both by profit and the broader political end of subjugating Indigenous communities.

"For people crossing the bridge, I wanted them to experience a palpable tension through the uneasy gaze from one to another," Lum said.


After reading that part I think they should have left it alone. How is this offensive to natives when it points out what a disaster white people were?

I can't speak for the indigenous, but if I had to drive by a statue of a person that committed atrocities against me and my people I wouldn't be happy to have to face those emotions and feelings just to go to the grocery store, even if the statue is portraying that person as the monster they were.


What you described is exactly the same reasoning that Japanese Americans were locked into internment camps 80 years ago. People would be upset if they were seen.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

madgonad: SumoJeb: Gin Buddy: In the mid-to-late 1800s, the plains bison, a once-plentiful food staple for Indigenous communities, were hunted to near extinction by colonial settlers. The hunt was driven both by profit and the broader political end of subjugating Indigenous communities.

"For people crossing the bridge, I wanted them to experience a palpable tension through the uneasy gaze from one to another," Lum said.


After reading that part I think they should have left it alone. How is this offensive to natives when it points out what a disaster white people were?

I can't speak for the indigenous, but if I had to drive by a statue of a person that committed atrocities against me and my people I wouldn't be happy to have to face those emotions and feelings just to go to the grocery store, even if the statue is portraying that person as the monster they were.

What you described is exactly the same reasoning that Japanese Americans were locked into internment camps 80 years ago. People would be upset if they were seen.


well look at that! likely the dumbest thing i'll read all day. good job.
 
hunh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
YOU!, did something today that 100 years from now, will be seen as absolutely abhorrent.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: well look at that! likely the dumbest thing i'll read all day. good job.


So you response is an ad hominem attack. You are such a loser. You can't even defend your own position.
 
12349876
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

madgonad: SumoJeb: Gin Buddy: In the mid-to-late 1800s, the plains bison, a once-plentiful food staple for Indigenous communities, were hunted to near extinction by colonial settlers. The hunt was driven both by profit and the broader political end of subjugating Indigenous communities.

"For people crossing the bridge, I wanted them to experience a palpable tension through the uneasy gaze from one to another," Lum said.


After reading that part I think they should have left it alone. How is this offensive to natives when it points out what a disaster white people were?

I can't speak for the indigenous, but if I had to drive by a statue of a person that committed atrocities against me and my people I wouldn't be happy to have to face those emotions and feelings just to go to the grocery store, even if the statue is portraying that person as the monster they were.

What you described is exactly the same reasoning that Japanese Americans were locked into internment camps 80 years ago. People would be upset if they were seen.


If your argument wasn't complete bullshiat, then German people would have also been rounded up.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Damn, I really didn't expect this to be the Friday afternoon troll thread. The Poltab is missing their village idiots. Slow news day?
 
mediaho
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: These were not good or noble people, but deserve to be enshrined


Absolutely farking not. Their actions deserve to be recorded for posterity, at best.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

12349876: If your argument wasn't complete bullshiat, then German people would have also been rounded up.


Psst, They were. Now look how dumb you are.
 
morg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Affix a sign that reads, "this guy is a bastard. No one is illegal in stolen land." Done.


The phrasing needs a little work but an explanation that this isn't intended to glorify colonism or buffalo hunters might go a long way. Make sure that people understand it's a memorial.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Because that's what you and your kind are


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

madgonad: 12349876: If your argument wasn't complete bullshiat, then German people would have also been rounded up.

Psst, They were. Now look how dumb you are.


That's child's play compared to what they did to the Japanese and you know it.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mediaho: The Exit Stencilist: FFS, I'm sick of this shiat. Just outlaw the dissemination and teaching of historic information and burn all the history books already. It's full of injustices, enslavement, persecution and bad things. Words are violence and history is full of violent words

Books aren't on pedestals. A statue is an enshrinement.


In TFA the artist who made the sculptures explains the intent behind it.  But you're empowered to take away an artist's agency because you're right.

"This has implications, both for artistic expression and the authoritarian way this decision is being made. You can never have total consensus about anything. Is that sufficient to deny a work to be published or work to go up into public space?"
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Damn, I really didn't expect this to be the Friday afternoon troll thread. The Poltab is missing their village idiots. Slow news day?


It was cross-posted so the mouth breathers didn't even have to drive to come visit you.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Affix a sign that reads, "this guy is a bastard. No one is illegal in stolen land." Done.


So a Ben Garrison-style label.
 
12349876
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

madgonad: 12349876: If your argument wasn't complete bullshiat, then German people would have also been rounded up.

Psst, They were. Now look how dumb you are.


Detaining 1% of Germans is not the same detaining 100% of Japanese.
 
ottokorreckt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: How is this offensive to natives when it points out what a disaster white people were?


I can't speak for any particular indigenous folks or first nations groups, but much of the controversy in any artistic depiction of the effects of colonization by someone in the colonizing power, no matter how sympathetic, is still reflective of the colonizing power's framing of the story.

One major problem with the frequent display of exploitation in the past is that it can erase or excuse the exploitation in the present. Think of all the Oscar nominated movies featuring slavery and segregation while Hollywood were loathe for years to cast black actors, hire black directors, or frame black stories in contemporary pictures. First nations people have often been the subject of public art, but rarely get a chance to be its author. Although this statue pairing doesn't explicitly show any native American person, the bison is often used as a metaphorical stand-in for Native people due to the pre-colonial economy and ecology of the plains region.

I'm not saying that this statue "is offensive", I'm just answering your question on how it could be offensive when considered in a wider context. Public art can't be inoffensive. All land use is political, and some will see any amount of spending on art as inherently wasteful. It's very true that you can't please everybody .This doesn't however excuse just plain dumb ideas like erecting yet another Winston Churchill statue.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, what should they do with the statues now?
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.