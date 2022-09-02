 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Ballsey Extinction Rebellion protesters superglue themselves to the speakers chair inside the House of Commons. No word if the chair has slats (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Dumbass, Palace of Westminster, United Kingdom, EXTINCTION Rebellion activists, police officers, House of Lords, Parliament of the United Kingdom, Extinction Rebellion, Sun Online  
•       •       •

372 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 02 Sep 2022 at 2:32 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Need Help, soonish.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What are you doing, Step-Lord?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No problem, just set the chair on fire.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: What are you doing, Step-Lord?


This is the House of Commons; you get Step-BoJo:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Isn't yob a derogatory comment?


Fark You Sun
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
An XR activist, who would only give his name as Al from Northamptonshire, said demonstrators had smuggled banners into the Commons chamber in a "bag within a bag".

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Aracnix
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Need pics of bits caught in chair.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just leave them there and lock up for the weekend.
 
Aracnix
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
On another note, I am SO happy to be old enough to get the inside jokes.

/-fb, where are you?!
//slashies for life
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And they think this will get Parliament on their side?
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Of course The Sun brands them as "yobs" for taking action as yobs in their government and all other major governments have done nothing for decades, happily creating this crises.

More anger, more protests need to be expressed across the world, because it's been made clear government and industry don't give a shiat about the climate or how many people stand to die because of climate change

Notice how even Biden refers to fighting climate change as "saving the planet" - that right there shows how he perceives it as a joke. And why environmental action gets so much push back. We aren't trying to "save the planet" - we are trying to cut pollution and restore natural habitats to save lives and our way of life
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Big deal you dont have to worry until Yob-Sothoth appears.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Big deal you dont have to worry until Yob-Sothoth appears.


Why worry? I rejoice at being able to serve my dark master!
 
Mouser
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Of course The Sun brands them as "yobs" for taking action as yobs in their government and all other major governments have done nothing for decades, happily creating this crises.

More anger, more protests need to be expressed across the world, because it's been made clear government and industry don't give a shiat about the climate or how many people stand to die because of climate change

Notice how even Biden refers to fighting climate change as "saving the planet" - that right there shows how he perceives it as a joke. And why environmental action gets so much push back. We aren't trying to "save the planet" - we are trying to cut pollution and restore natural habitats to save lives and our way of life


Yobs for some, miniature British flags for the others?
 
eldritch2k4
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I LOVE this band!"
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ok, California Yank here. Help me out.

yobs?
YOBS????

That is all, thank you.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I mean, it sure would be nice if our world governments would do something about climate change.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Isn't yob a derogatory comment?


Fark You Sun


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frieque
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How many years has it been since the slatted chair? Still definitely one of my top 5 FARK moments.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Naughty yobs... Have them unglued and sent to my room.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Shame. They're usually topless.
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If those are "yobs", whatever the fark that is... Yobs are nice looking!
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

