(AP News) Side-eyeing China, India launches its first home-grown aircraft carrier; their navy technically has one more, but it's Soviet-built, so it may not really count
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
An aircraft carrier is only as good as the aircraft it carries. This one will be carrying Russian MiG-29K's.

Good luck getting replacement parts.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Warthog: An aircraft carrier is only as good as the aircraft it carries. This one will be carrying Russian MiG-29K's.

Good luck getting replacement parts.


Ukrainians will be happy to sell you lots of "scratch and dent" Mig 29 parts
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Asian Water Wars of the 2030s are going to be intense.
 
heavymetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have more carriers than Russia and nukes. India should replace Russia on the UN Security Council as a permanent member.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eloquentscience.comView Full Size


//oblig
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: Warthog: An aircraft carrier is only as good as the aircraft it carries. This one will be carrying Russian MiG-29K's.

Good luck getting replacement parts.

Ukrainians will be happy to sell you lots of "scratch and dent" Mig 29 parts


Pretty sure India can make replacement parts, or else they'll just swap it out with a home-built aircraft.  India does have its own defense industry.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
India plans to equip the carrier with more than two dozen new fighters, with the Rafale-M from France's Dassault and the F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet built by Boeing currently being considered.

The carrier looks like it only allows ramp take-offs, and doesn't have a catapult; have either the Rafale or the Super Hornet been tested for ramps?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What on earth does India want with an aircraft carrier?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: Warthog: An aircraft carrier is only as good as the aircraft it carries. This one will be carrying Russian MiG-29K's.

Good luck getting replacement parts.

Ukrainians will be happy to sell you lots of "scratch and dent" Mig 29 parts


"Happy to sell you some Russian MiG-29s; never fired and only been blown up once!"

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: What on earth does India want with an aircraft carrier?


Mobile help desk?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: What on earth does India want with an aircraft carrier?


China's been pushing further and further out to sea.  And Pakistan still has a navy.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: India plans to equip the carrier with more than two dozen new fighters, with the Rafale-M from France's Dassault and the F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet built by Boeing currently being considered.

The carrier looks like it only allows ramp take-offs, and doesn't have a catapult; have either the Rafale or the Super Hornet been tested for ramps?


That was my question as well, although the angled deck is interesting.
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Its


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of expected 100,000 seamen crowded on top and hanging off the sides.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: What on earth does India want with an aircraft carrier?


To carry aircraft.

Although the reality, according to the article, is to counter Chinese incursions into the Indian ocean. Basically China is all "LOOK AT OUR SHOW OF FORCE!" and India is all "YEA?! WELL WE GOT THEM CARRIER THINGY'S TOO!".
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: qorkfiend: What on earth does India want with an aircraft carrier?

China's been pushing further and further out to sea.  And Pakistan still has a navy.


True, but if it comes to a fight with either China or Pakistan they're going to be able to walk to the battlefield. A carrier is a force projection asset, not a coastal defense one. It suggests they think they'll be fighting pretty far from home.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bugerz: qorkfiend: What on earth does India want with an aircraft carrier?

To carry aircraft.

Although the reality, according to the article, is to counter Chinese incursions into the Indian ocean. Basically China is all "LOOK AT OUR SHOW OF FORCE!" and India is all "YEA?! WELL WE GOT THEM CARRIER THINGY'S TOO!".


Most of the Indian Ocean is in range of their land-based aircraft and the parts that aren't don't have anything worth fighting over
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: India plans to equip the carrier with more than two dozen new fighters, with the Rafale-M from France's Dassault and the F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet built by Boeing currently being considered.

The carrier looks like it only allows ramp take-offs, and doesn't have a catapult; have either the Rafale or the Super Hornet been tested for ramps?


Just yeet that shiat. It'll be fine...probably.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does India need a carrier if their adversaries (China and Pakistan) share a border with them?

Carriers are designed to project power far from your borders. That's why Germany never needed any. They used subs to degrade the Allies sea-power and kept their focus on operating from occupied territory.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they at least order a load of coal for the Soviet one?
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: An aircraft carrier is only as good as the aircraft it carries.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Indian carrier uses the traditional "ski jump" type system to launch its aircraft."

OK - but how do they keep the snow from melting in S.India?? 🤔

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: NM Volunteer: qorkfiend: What on earth does India want with an aircraft carrier?

China's been pushing further and further out to sea.  And Pakistan still has a navy.

True, but if it comes to a fight with either China or Pakistan they're going to be able to walk to the battlefield. A carrier is a force projection asset, not a coastal defense one. It suggests they think they'll be fighting pretty far from home.


Every war against Pakistan had a naval component.  Besides, if China tries to buy out Sri Lanka, there suddenly is a Chinese port next door.  A carrier group would be good for disrupting naval traffic between Sri Lanka and China.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: What on earth does India want with an aircraft carrier?


I am sure a person as "smart" as you would know that India gets in many regional conflicts with its neighbors of China and Pakistan. Though we would both prefer they use that $2.5 billion dollars they spent on an aircraft carrier on helping the country's people instead.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020%E2%80%932022_China%E2%80%93India_skirmishes

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indo-Pakistani_War_of_1971
 
carkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: India plans to equip the carrier with more than two dozen new fighters, with the Rafale-M from France's Dassault and the F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet built by Boeing currently being considered.

The carrier looks like it only allows ramp take-offs, and doesn't have a catapult; have either the Rafale or the Super Hornet been tested for ramps?


I'm going to go out on a limbs and say "India made sure the fantastically expensive planes it's buying will work with the even more fantastically expensive ship that's sure to piss off their neighbors" is the safest bet anyone can make today, or for many days ahead.

I'll put long odds on finding a fool who's take the bet, though.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: Bugerz: qorkfiend: What on earth does India want with an aircraft carrier?

To carry aircraft.

Although the reality, according to the article, is to counter Chinese incursions into the Indian ocean. Basically China is all "LOOK AT OUR SHOW OF FORCE!" and India is all "YEA?! WELL WE GOT THEM CARRIER THINGY'S TOO!".

Most of the Indian Ocean is in range of their land-based aircraft and the parts that aren't don't have anything worth fighting over


Doesn't matter when you're dealing with navy-heads. They want their big ass boats that can join up with a group of slightly smaller big ass boats and blockade a port city.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: qorkfiend: NM Volunteer: qorkfiend: What on earth does India want with an aircraft carrier?

China's been pushing further and further out to sea.  And Pakistan still has a navy.

True, but if it comes to a fight with either China or Pakistan they're going to be able to walk to the battlefield. A carrier is a force projection asset, not a coastal defense one. It suggests they think they'll be fighting pretty far from home.

Every war against Pakistan had a naval component.  Besides, if China tries to buy out Sri Lanka, there suddenly is a Chinese port next door.  A carrier group would be good for disrupting naval traffic between Sri Lanka and China.


Yes, but it was handled by gunboats, as it were; any aviation component was land-based, because it's right there.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bugerz: qorkfiend: What on earth does India want with an aircraft carrier?

To carry aircraft.

Although the reality, according to the article, is to counter Chinese incursions into the Indian ocean. Basically China is all "LOOK AT OUR SHOW OF FORCE!" and India is all "YEA?! WELL WE GOT THEM CARRIER THINGY'S TOO!".


40,000 tons (tonnes).  That's about the same size as the Wasp Class LHD.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, there's no heads (bathrooms) on board, and everyone just takes a dump on the flight deck?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Arkanaut: India plans to equip the carrier with more than two dozen new fighters, with the Rafale-M from France's Dassault and the F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet built by Boeing currently being considered.

The carrier looks like it only allows ramp take-offs, and doesn't have a catapult; have either the Rafale or the Super Hornet been tested for ramps?

That was my question as well, although the angled deck is interesting.


https://newatlas.com/military/fa-18-super-hornet-fighter-jet-first-takeoff-ski-jump/

Tested specifically to show the Indians that it can be done.

I'd be more worried about landing on that thing.   Having to blow off a landing late is going to put the right wing of any aircraft really close to the top of the ski ramp.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bugerz: qorkfiend: What on earth does India want with an aircraft carrier?

To carry aircraft.

Although the reality, according to the article, is to counter Chinese incursions into the Indian ocean. Basically China is all "LOOK AT OUR SHOW OF FORCE!" and India is all "YEA?! WELL WE GOT THEM CARRIER THINGY'S TOO!".


Both India and China have strongly nationalist leaders, Populations in excess of 2 billion, and a significant surplus of "excess" male babies due to cultural preferences for male children.  If WWIII gets fought, it will be between China and India and at least small nukes will get used.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: India plans to equip the carrier with more than two dozen new fighters, with the Rafale-M from France's Dassault and the F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet built by Boeing currently being considered.

The carrier looks like it only allows ramp take-offs, and doesn't have a catapult; have either the Rafale or the Super Hornet been tested for ramps?


The Hornet has been.

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/watch-f-a-18-super-hornets-complete-ski-jump-tests-for-indian-navy
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Arkanaut: India plans to equip the carrier with more than two dozen new fighters, with the Rafale-M from France's Dassault and the F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet built by Boeing currently being considered.

The carrier looks like it only allows ramp take-offs, and doesn't have a catapult; have either the Rafale or the Super Hornet been tested for ramps?

That was my question as well, although the angled deck is interesting.


the super hornet has, just recently.
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/watch-f-a-18-super-hornets-complete-ski-jump-tests-for-indian-navy

the results are about what you expect.  it works...as long as you dont want to actually put any payload on it.  they did the tests with 2 500lb bomb, 2 aim-120's inboard, and the aim-9x wingtips.  no drop tanks, no other weapons.  thats what like 20% of a normal combat load off a US catapult launch?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Its


Monty Python's Flying Circus!
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dammit gleeman
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: Bugerz: qorkfiend: What on earth does India want with an aircraft carrier?

To carry aircraft.

Although the reality, according to the article, is to counter Chinese incursions into the Indian ocean. Basically China is all "LOOK AT OUR SHOW OF FORCE!" and India is all "YEA?! WELL WE GOT THEM CARRIER THINGY'S TOO!".

Both India and China have strongly nationalist leaders, Populations in excess of 2 billion, and a significant surplus of "excess" male babies due to cultural preferences for male children.  If WWIII gets fought, it will be between China and India and at least small nukes will get used.


A war between China and India (much like a war between Russia and Ukraine) wouldn't be WWIII.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: Why does India need a carrier if their adversaries (China and Pakistan) share a border with them?

Carriers are designed to project power far from your borders. That's why Germany never needed any. They used subs to degrade the Allies sea-power and kept their focus on operating from occupied territory.


A carrier strike force would allow India to blockade Pakistan if things escalate.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

heavymetal: They have more carriers than Russia and nukes. India should replace Russia on the UN Security Council as a permanent member.


better or worse?

read up on Modi before answering
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: The Asian Water Wars of the 2030s are going to be intense.


Particularly since American oligarchs have outsourced our software to India, our manufacturing to China, and our chip-making to Taiwan.  Leaving us with jack, when they all go to war.

/ A China/India war of attrition could take a very long time
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: Why does India need a carrier if their adversaries (China and Pakistan) share a border with them?

Carriers are designed to project power far from your borders. That's why Germany never needed any. They used subs to degrade the Allies sea-power and kept their focus on operating from occupied territory.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Magorn: Warthog: An aircraft carrier is only as good as the aircraft it carries. This one will be carrying Russian MiG-29K's.

Good luck getting replacement parts.

Ukrainians will be happy to sell you lots of "scratch and dent" Mig 29 parts

Pretty sure India can make replacement parts, or else they'll just swap it out with a home-built aircraft.  India does have its own defense industry.


ftfa: They're looking at buying  new carrier aircraft from Dassault or Boeing
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: Magorn: Bugerz: qorkfiend: What on earth does India want with an aircraft carrier?

To carry aircraft.

Although the reality, according to the article, is to counter Chinese incursions into the Indian ocean. Basically China is all "LOOK AT OUR SHOW OF FORCE!" and India is all "YEA?! WELL WE GOT THEM CARRIER THINGY'S TOO!".

Both India and China have strongly nationalist leaders, Populations in excess of 2 billion, and a significant surplus of "excess" male babies due to cultural preferences for male children.  If WWIII gets fought, it will be between China and India and at least small nukes will get used.

A war between China and India (much like a war between Russia and Ukraine) wouldn't be WWIII.


it would be a lot more WWII, i suspect.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: madgonad: Why does India need a carrier if their adversaries (China and Pakistan) share a border with them?

Carriers are designed to project power far from your borders. That's why Germany never needed any. They used subs to degrade the Allies sea-power and kept their focus on operating from occupied territory.

A carrier strike force would allow India to blockade Pakistan if things escalate.


They don't need a carrier to do that, though.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in the carrier's Combat Information Center, the Indian Navy helps fund operations by having sailors make calls in their spare time:
images.theconversation.comView Full Size


"Yes, hello madam. This is Officer Steve with the Socials Securities Department, and I am informing you that legal action is being taken against you for non-payment of taxes, are you being aware of these charges that are against you? This is very big serious issue...."
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: 40,000 tons (tonnes).  That's about the same size as the Wasp Class LHD.


Also twice the size of the UK's Invincible class, which served in the Falkland War.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oopsboom: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Arkanaut: India plans to equip the carrier with more than two dozen new fighters, with the Rafale-M from France's Dassault and the F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet built by Boeing currently being considered.

The carrier looks like it only allows ramp take-offs, and doesn't have a catapult; have either the Rafale or the Super Hornet been tested for ramps?

That was my question as well, although the angled deck is interesting.

the super hornet has, just recently.
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/watch-f-a-18-super-hornets-complete-ski-jump-tests-for-indian-navy

the results are about what you expect.  it works...as long as you dont want to actually put any payload on it.  they did the tests with 2 500lb bomb, 2 aim-120's inboard, and the aim-9x wingtips.  no drop tanks, no other weapons.  thats what like 20% of a normal combat load off a US catapult launch?


That's a pretty typical CAP load out.   Specific mission profiles will dictate what the weapons load is.   Drop fuel tanks are launched empty if there is lots of ordinance involved, and then filled in flight.

I think they will end up going with some type of VSTOL aircraft.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: qorkfiend: What on earth does India want with an aircraft carrier?

Mobile help desk?


that's what they call their SIGINT ships
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: NM Volunteer: qorkfiend: NM Volunteer: qorkfiend: What on earth does India want with an aircraft carrier?

China's been pushing further and further out to sea.  And Pakistan still has a navy.

True, but if it comes to a fight with either China or Pakistan they're going to be able to walk to the battlefield. A carrier is a force projection asset, not a coastal defense one. It suggests they think they'll be fighting pretty far from home.

Every war against Pakistan had a naval component.  Besides, if China tries to buy out Sri Lanka, there suddenly is a Chinese port next door.  A carrier group would be good for disrupting naval traffic between Sri Lanka and China.

Yes, but it was handled by gunboats, as it were; any aviation component was land-based, because it's right there.


Actually, the first INS Vikrant participated in the 1971 war, using its aircraft to hit Pakistani coastal towns in East Pakistan (Bangladesh).  The advantage to that is having aircraft not flying long distances over enemy held territory to hit targets, but instead flying over open seas.
 
quintas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

heavymetal: They have more carriers than Russia and nukes. India should replace Russia on the UN Security Council as a permanent member.


God. Every meeting would end with India demanding a discount on something or another.
 
