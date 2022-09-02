 Skip to content
(AP News)   Judge reconsiders the verdict in Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial and decides, yep, still incredibly guilty   (apnews.com) divider line
31
    Followup, Jury, federal judge, Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, Court, Stanford University, final decision, Trial  
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Go. To. Prison. Fraudster.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stole from rich people.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was her grounds for appeal? [Deep voice] "Your honor, I'm just a wittle giwl." [clears throat, repeats in higher pitch] "Your honor, I'm just a wittle giwl."
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


This is not the verdict you are looking for. I can go about my business.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shame, really
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's the one that sounds like James Earl Jones, right?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lbomg.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Holmes, 38, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, plus restitution"

Damn what she do, kill a bunch of people?


"for lying to investors"

Ah, the ultimate sin, farking with rich people's money.
 
blackminded
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "Your honor, I'm just a wittle giwl."


From all accounts yes, yes this is her defense. She was taken advantage of by the big mean boys and she's just a pretty little girl who couldn't possibly know any better about what she was doing, right?

I'm far from a feminist but this woman cannot be an asset to actual female leaders in tech specifically and business in general.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Go. To. Prison. Fraudster.


Straight to jail.
 
blackminded
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: She's the one that sounds like James Earl Jones, right?


I saw her doc and got more of a Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion vibe. "I invented Post-Its."
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But judge, what if  I stare at you and do a fake deep voice?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Stole from rich people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wear lower cut dress and push up bra.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thing that pisses me off the most about this case is how clearly and shamelessly it illustrates the Schrödinger's CEO phenomenon, where CEOs get showered with accolades for being in charge of a successful company even when they aren't actually doing any of the things that make it successful, but as soon as something bad happens, it's all, "Gee, I didn't know anything about that. I'm not actually involved at that level of operations and decision making." The only surprising thing about the verdict in this case is that it didn't work this one time.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Wear lower cut dress and push up bra.


A recent article said doing her hair in pigtails might help too.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's a punchline.  My wife works in So San Francisco in bio, a CEO accused one of her colleagues of Holmsing when he presented some theory without data.  Larf.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: The thing that pisses me off the most about this case is how clearly and shamelessly it illustrates the Schrödinger's CEO phenomenon, where CEOs get showered with accolades for being in charge of a successful company even when they aren't actually doing any of the things that make it successful, but as soon as something bad happens, it's all, "Gee, I didn't know anything about that. I'm not actually involved at that level of operations and decision making." The only surprising thing about the verdict in this case is that it didn't work this one time.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blackminded: Prank Call of Cthulhu: "Your honor, I'm just a wittle giwl."

From all accounts yes, yes this is her defense. She was taken advantage of by the big mean boys and she's just a pretty little girl who couldn't possibly know any better about what she was doing, right?

I'm far from a feminist but this woman cannot be an asset to actual female leaders in tech specifically and business in general.


From the general scuttlebutt, it seems like Balwani is the worse of the two, and has largely escaped scrutiny so far.  Hope he gets his just desserts also.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Who is this other verdict? Do I know her?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Eh.  She stole from the Devos Family and such. So.  They all should die?
 
Trevt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "Holmes, 38, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, plus restitution"

Damn what she do, kill a bunch of people?


"for lying to investors"

Ah, the ultimate sin, farking with rich people's money.


Fake medical tests may well have done that. But that isn't serious enough to put a rich white woman in jail.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When you order Steve Jobs from Wish.com

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Steal from rich white people? Go straight to gang-rape-in-the-showers prison for you, biatch. Steal from poor any-skin-color people? Get invited to join the ranks of law enforcement, girlfriend. That, sadly, seems to be the reality we are living in these days.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "Holmes, 38, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, plus restitution"

Damn what she do, kill a bunch of people?


"for lying to investors"

Ah, the ultimate sin, farking with rich people's money.


She should have just participated in an attempted insurrection.

Slap on the wrist, and released back into the wild.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 299x168]

This is not the verdict you are looking for. I can go about my business.


Fark user imageView Full Size



All Glory to the HypnoHolmes
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

blackminded: Prank Call of Cthulhu: "Your honor, I'm just a wittle giwl."

From all accounts yes, yes this is her defense. She was taken advantage of by the big mean boys and she's just a pretty little girl who couldn't possibly know any better about what she was doing, right?

I'm far from a feminist but this woman cannot be an asset to actual female leaders in tech specifically and business in general.


Yet I have read an article recently written that still promotes her as a successful business woman
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

noitsnot: From the general scuttlebutt, it seems like Balwani is the worse of the two, and has largely escaped scrutiny so far.  Hope he gets his just desserts also.


I'm not sure where you're getting that from.  Balwani played the part of the asshole that had to deal with employees, but that doesn't negate Holmes' role in it all.  Based on the accounting of events laid out in Bad Blood, she should be held to the most blame.  Of course Balwani should face significant jail time as well though.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ctighe2353: blackminded: Prank Call of Cthulhu: "Your honor, I'm just a wittle giwl."

From all accounts yes, yes this is her defense. She was taken advantage of by the big mean boys and she's just a pretty little girl who couldn't possibly know any better about what she was doing, right?

I'm far from a feminist but this woman cannot be an asset to actual female leaders in tech specifically and business in general.

Yet I have read an article recently written that still promotes her as a successful business woman


Well, she was in a sense.

Just that she was selling a scam.

And got caught.
 
