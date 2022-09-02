 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   "The Buenos Aires Yoga School" Did not offer any yoga classes, but it DID seem to have lots of very limber, attractive young women who all seemed to have a "thing" for older wealthy guys who gave generously to the cult-like "school"   (apnews.com) divider line
25
    More: Obvious, Opera, Sexual intercourse, Human sexual behavior, opera star Placido Domingo, Argentina-based yoga group, former members, Human sexuality, BUENOS AIRES  
•       •       •

1191 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2022 at 10:44 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...Mendelievich asks sect leader Juan Percowicz if she can take Domingo to "the museum," the moniker used to refer to the top floor of their 10-story building where influential men had sex with group members. Mendelievich, 75, and Percowicz, 84, were detained in the raids in August; both were released this week to house arrest.

I mean, ick. I propose an amendment to sex trafficking laws that states, upon being sentenced, offenders receive a base sentence that is then automatically magnified by a factor equivalent to the difference between the offender's age and the girl/woman he raped. So if she's, say, 14, and he's 30, that would be a doubling factor. If the sentence is 10 years, he now has 20. If she's 20 and he's 60, that 10 years is now 30. Anytime you hit a multiplying factor that's X5 or higher, they still get that sentence but you get to cut their dick off first.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm here for the 'yoga'"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFH: Yoga sect allegedly exploited women to lure men like Domingo

Oh, of course!  Don't you see?  They LURED him, he's an innocent victim in all this!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite its name, the school did not offer yoga classes.

Christ, they could have at least tried to live up to their name.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: ...Mendelievich asks sect leader Juan Percowicz if she can take Domingo to "the museum," the moniker used to refer to the top floor of their 10-story building where influential men had sex with group members. Mendelievich, 75, and Percowicz, 84, were detained in the raids in August; both were released this week to house arrest.

I mean, ick. I propose an amendment to sex trafficking laws that states, upon being sentenced, offenders receive a base sentence that is then automatically magnified by a factor equivalent to the difference between the offender's age and the girl/woman he raped. So if she's, say, 14, and he's 30, that would be a doubling factor. If the sentence is 10 years, he now has 20. If she's 20 and he's 60, that 10 years is now 30. Anytime you hit a multiplying factor that's X5 or higher, they still get that sentence but you get to cut their dick off first.


Ageist!
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: But investigators say they are poring over hard drives and "boxes and boxes" of erotic photographs and videotapes seized in the raids.

I usually don't take cops at their word, but I'm inclined to believe this.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leaders are accused of preying on people to join its ranks with promises of eternal happiness and then exploiting them sexually and financially, according to charging documents.

So, a church.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: ...Mendelievich asks sect leader Juan Percowicz if she can take Domingo to "the museum," the moniker used to refer to the top floor of their 10-story building where influential men had sex with group members. Mendelievich, 75, and Percowicz, 84, were detained in the raids in August; both were released this week to house arrest.

I mean, ick. I propose an amendment to sex trafficking laws that states, upon being sentenced, offenders receive a base sentence that is then automatically magnified by a factor equivalent to the difference between the offender's age and the girl/woman he raped. So if she's, say, 14, and he's 30, that would be a doubling factor. If the sentence is 10 years, he now has 20. If she's 20 and he's 60, that 10 years is now 30. Anytime you hit a multiplying factor that's X5 or higher, they still get that sentence but you get to cut their dick off first.


That's farking stupid.  If she's 14, what does it matter if he's 30 or 60 if the girl was trafficked and raped?  It's an adult trafficking a child.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: Ageist!


I didn't go there. Instead I thought of who would do the dick cutting. What would we call the person - what's the job's title? I vote for Pud Chopper. Would there be enough work for it to be a full time position? Would there be job share opportunities? What benefits would be included? Is there a union?
I can't imagine there would be enough for each state to have a Pud Chopper. Perhaps regional Pud Choppers; a southwest Pud Chopper, mid-atlantic Pud Chopper, etc.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Despite its name, the school did not offer yoga classes.

Christ, they could have at least tried to live up to their name.


They based their rates on the yoga pose?  Downward Doggy costs extra
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Despite its name, the school did not offer yoga classes.

Christ, they could have at least tried to live up to their name.


It's a very old business model and requires the use of a deceitful name.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sleze: [c.tenor.com image 220x197] [View Full Size image _x_]


OH WHAT THE FARK SUBBY!?  You buried the LEDE!

"When you reached 11 or 12 years old, the leader told you who you had to have sexual relations with," he said, adding that younger children were made to watch sexual activity.

Convincing women to bang rich guys is not the same as sex trafficking kids like Matt Gaetz!  Let me change the gif to something more appropriate for the cult leaders...

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


/that'll teach me to post a gif based only on the headline...
 
johnphantom
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mmm women from Buenos Aires...

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was going to make a joke about ' so more of a social club, eh?' but then I read the article.

Conveniently, there is a plastic trash can sitting right next to me in case the dry heaves become not so dry.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Back in my day we had workout videos on HBO and VHS.  Grandpa sat and watched them every morning.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Back in my day we had workout videos on HBO and VHS.  Grandpa sat and watched them every morning.

[Fark user image 600x600]
[Fark user image 650x207]


The 80s suddenly seem very attractive
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's a wonderfully head-in-the-sand rebranding of what probably happened. The "yoga school" lured powerful men to extract money and power, and oh yeah, the human trafficking and other crimes are all because the "school" did them. Not "Men with too much money needed a way to get their rocks off so they financed the human trafficking under the guise of a 'school' and are angry because they got caught." Money also buys a lot of plausible deniability.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yoga pants thread?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"The Buenos Aires Yoga School" aired for one season on HBOMax Latino before it was cancelled by Discovery.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

CzarChasm: Yoga pants thread?


Yes, great idea.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derio42
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I was going to make a joke about ' so more of a social club, eh?' but then I read the article.

Conveniently, there is a plastic trash can sitting right next to me in case the dry heaves become not so dry.


I guess the sad takeaway truth is that you get a lot better ROI on your prostitution business if you enslave/brainwash the girls so you don't even have to pay them...
 
cefm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Looks like pimp-bot needs to clear out some competition in Buenos Aires.
 
Fano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

derio42: xxBirdMadGirlxx: I was going to make a joke about ' so more of a social club, eh?' but then I read the article.

Conveniently, there is a plastic trash can sitting right next to me in case the dry heaves become not so dry.

I guess the sad takeaway truth is that you get a lot better ROI on your prostitution business if you enslave/brainwash the girls so you don't even have to pay them...


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.