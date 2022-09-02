 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Do you often have to get dinner out of the oven but you don't want to get out of bed? Do I have just the place for you   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Your bed's gonna catch on fire bruh.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many flats are sharing this bathroom?  Is it professionally cleaned or is the person with the tolerance for filth going to be cleaning it daily?
 
2KanZam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sweet view out the window makes up for it though!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet they save a fortune on heat!
Hmm, my bed's pretty easy to move...
 
neofonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs two yellow circles on the wall.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This actually has more counter space than I have in my kitchen. Not a lot, but still more.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: How many flats are sharing this bathroom?  Is it professionally cleaned or is the person with the tolerance for filth going to be cleaning it daily?


Ask the guy who can flush the toilet without getting out of bed.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: I bet they save a fortune on heat!
Hmm, my bed's pretty easy to move...


My college apartment was over the boiler. Nice low hum to drone me to sleep and getting back from class and taking off shoes to just stand on the heated flooring was so nice. Never bothered turning on the heat in that unit, lulz.
 
devilskware
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's a man you know he's gonna be peeing in that sink every day.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Honey! What's for dinner tonight?!"

"I TOLD YOU, CHICKEN FAJITAS!"

"HONEY! OUR BED IS TWO FEET FROM THE STOVE!"

"I KNOW, SO WHY ARE WE YELLING?!"
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sh*t, I can actually afford that place

Hello London!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: EvilEgg: How many flats are sharing this bathroom?  Is it professionally cleaned or is the person with the tolerance for filth going to be cleaning it daily?

Ask the guy who can flush the toilet without getting out of bed.


He must have amazing aim. Dead Eye Dick, indeed.
 
T.rex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a studio about that size in Hermosa Beach, when i first moved to LA, 20 years ago.   It was $850, but a block from the ocean.    Luckily, the kitchen was separated from the living space with a wall, but i'd still say the total square footage was about the same as what i'm seeing in that pic.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. All I need is a place to sleep and fark. The oven is just storage.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could live with that, except for the shared bathroom.  That's some old school SRO stuff and ewww.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Your bed's gonna catch on fire bruh.


Kings Of Leon - Sex on Fire (Official Video)
Youtube RF0HhrwIwp0
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're single and living alone, it's more than enough for a crowded city anyway. The real question is, does it come with a nuclear bunker reservation?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

T.rex: I had a studio about that size in Hermosa Beach, when i first moved to LA, 20 years ago.   It was $850, but a block from the ocean.    Luckily, the kitchen was separated from the living space with a wall, but i'd still say the total square footage was about the same as what i'm seeing in that pic.


That's not a 'studio apartment'. That's a generous walk-in closet.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Meh. All I need is a place to sleep and fark. The oven is just storage.


What do they call melons in the UK anyway?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: How many flats are sharing this bathroom?  Is it professionally cleaned or is the person with the tolerance for filth going to be cleaning it daily?


In my experience with the UK the answers are a) unknown quantity; and b) no one lol we're all students who don't give a fark.

Also I love the British habit of hanging clothes on a rod just randomly chillin there in the room. Which room? THE room, there's only one.

Beds gonna see some action though. Prolly some vodka stashed in the oven.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Walker: Your bed's gonna catch on fire bruh.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/RF0HhrwIwp0]


CSS: When that song first hit airwaves, one of the local stations muted the word 'sex' for the entirety of the song. I mean, after that, what was the point of even playing it?
 
neaorin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

"Open plan" in London means your toilet is next to your bed.
It means you can open the front door and the fridge door at the same time.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So you can put your George Forman Grill on the counter instead of the floor?
Nice!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: Your bed's gonna catch on fire bruh.


If it were a gas stove, that might be more of a concern - but moreso with the wooden cabinet on the wall next to the range. That said, I've seen kitchens here in the USA built with a wooden shelf just 2 feet above (and slightly behind) the top of a gas stove. Keep something on the burners, and don't do any flambe cooking, and keep a fire extinguisher nearby, just in case.

Obviously, that room in TFA wasn't built with a kitchenette in mind, since they didn't install a ventilation hood. At least there's a window.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They not have Murphy Beds in the UK?
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

devilskware: If it's a man you know he's gonna be peeing in that sink every day.


Came here to say this. I would bet money that sink has been peed in
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: They not have Murphy Beds in the UK?


Yup. They've also got cheapskate landlords.
 
Last of the Hippies
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Luxury! Back in my day:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why even waste space with a kitchen? Especially with zero ventilation (no, a nearby window doesn't count - everything in that room will be covered in a sheen of grease within 3 months).
Just put in a microwave and a mini-fridge. Use a hotplate if you absolutely need to saute.
But really, in a place that size, you want zero dishes. Eating out is your duty. The microwave is for popcorn or frozen burritos and the fridge is for beer.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: How many flats are sharing this bathroom?  Is it professionally cleaned or is the person with the tolerance for filth going to be cleaning it daily?


Get a gym membership nearby and use that for everything except emergencies. Get everyone in the house to join up and get a group discount.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Still better than the smaller RV I was paying $800/mo to live in

/rather be broke by the sea than not be broke and live inland
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Kalyco Jack: Meh. All I need is a place to sleep and fark. The oven is just storage.

What do they call melons in the UK anyway?


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Nigella"
 
