(Yahoo)   Did you lose a family member to Covid? Remember how that felt? This native American woman lost FORTY-TWO family members to the disease   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slow genocide
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There are a lot of factors in the story, but I wish they would have included the vaccination rate, and if access to vaccinations was also a factor.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What's Covid? Is that like the flu?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Those blankets had COVID?  Oh, Great White Father is soooo sorry.  Here. Have some cheap booze.  Do you want us to raise your kids like non savages in a far away school?   We can do that for you.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who knew there were that many Native Americans left to kill
 
Creoena
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, that doesn't sound like the meaning of life to me.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jeez.
I dont even HAVE 42 family members.

That's really tragic.
(DNTRFA -maybe they're all anti-vax dummies)
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All those Fark electric vehicle fans out there calling for gas cars to be banned completely.  Look at the Navajo Nation and other reservations.  They don't have farking running water or electricity or hospitals and only a small percentage of roads are paved, and you think they should be installing EV chargers at their homes?  Horses and four wheel drive vehicles (with a jerry can in the back) are still the most practical form of transportation on reservations.
 
clovercat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In the U.S. the daily average of covid deaths is about 500 a day. But we're acting like the pandemic is over.
 
dascott
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Should we send them more blankets?

/I already have plenty of tickets, thank you
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: There are a lot of factors in the story, but I wish they would have included the vaccination rate, and if access to vaccinations was also a factor.


Another factor is -- disclaimer, i'm not Navajo / Din'e - but I am a Native American who lives in AZ - is that in rural Navajo areas, as mentioned, housing is an issue.  you might have 10, 12, 20 people living in a 2 bedroom.  the transmission rates were off the charts pre-vaccine.  2-3 generations under one roof.

then, and i can speak to this only as my sister is an MPH working on a Rez, elders are extremely distrustful of the vaccine.  she has all the stats that boil down to, "vaccine elegible people 50 and below the rate is upwards of 90%.  vaccine eligibles above 50 is 40%, and vaccine eligible above 60 is 25%."  kids are begging their grandparents to get it and there's distrust. "No because reasons!"

the perfect storm.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How?
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

clovercat: In the U.S. the daily average of covid deaths is about 500 a day. But we're acting like the pandemic is over.


That's because we don't personally know anyone who's died from it recently.

Covid has become Someone Else's Problem.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Republicans: "Brown people. Meh."
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't have 42 people in my family.

That's very sad for both of us.
 
someonelse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: All those Fark electric vehicle fans out there calling for gas cars to be banned completely.  Look at the Navajo Nation and other reservations.  They don't have farking running water or electricity or hospitals and only a small percentage of roads are paved, and you think they should be installing EV chargers at their homes?  Horses and four wheel drive vehicles (with a jerry can in the back) are still the most practical form of transportation on reservations.


What a weird takeaway.
 
fat boy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Horrible story

That being said, and I'm probably gonna catch flak for asking this, but are there still Native American groups that don't get benefits from the reservation casinos? Or is it just being used to enrich the top.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fat boy: Horrible story

That being said, and I'm probably gonna catch flak for asking this, but are there still Native American groups that don't get benefits from the reservation casinos? Or is it just being used to enrich the top.


At least with the Comanche Nation, they use casino revenue for cultural preservation, language preservation, and NAGPRA repatriation expenses.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: All those Fark electric vehicle fans out there calling for gas cars to be banned completely.  Look at the Navajo Nation and other reservations.  They don't have farking running water or electricity or hospitals and only a small percentage of roads are paved, and you think they should be installing EV chargers at their homes?  Horses and four wheel drive vehicles (with a jerry can in the back) are still the most practical form of transportation on reservations.


I once had the privilege of sitting next to an old Navajo woman on a long bus ride while she told me all about her life on the reservation. (She probably wasn't that old, but I was 18, so, you know...she was probably in her 40s or 50s)

She was telling me how they were living up on the mesa with no water or electricity or plumbing because the BIA had built them all some very nice houses closer to the highway with all that nice stuff and helped them move down and set them up...and after a few months the tribe moved back up to the mesa because they wanted to be on their ancestral land. (She didn't call it that, she said something like their family lands or where they had always lived)

Being young and naive, I wondered why the government couldn't just put roads and electricity and running water up on the mesa where the tribe wanted to live, instead of down by the highway where it was more convenient. I did not ask her, but I learned later that that's not how things get done. 40 years later, and I still don't know why they can't put roads and electricity and running water up where the tribe wants to live, instead of where it's convenient for the government, but what do I know.
 
caljar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The federal Government should have disbanded the Reservations in the 30's when they gave all Indians citizenship.  Except for a few that have massive casino money, the rest are horrible concentrations of poverty, that can't be solved because of they way they are currently ran.  Add in the fact that many Elders at the local reservation to me reject "White Man's medicine", and they are going to have these problems until it burns through the whole population.
 
zappadog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: All those Fark electric vehicle fans out there calling for gas cars to be banned completely.  Look at the Navajo Nation and other reservations.  They don't have farking running water or electricity or hospitals and only a small percentage of roads are paved, and you think they should be installing EV chargers at their homes?  Horses and four wheel drive vehicles (with a jerry can in the back) are still the most practical form of transportation on reservations.


Maybe we should just give the Native Americans whatever they need, be it electric charger, vehicles, healthcare, since We farkED them over so badly.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Slow genocide


take it easy
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: All those Fark electric vehicle fans out there calling for gas cars to be banned completely.  Look at the Navajo Nation and other reservations.  They don't have farking running water or electricity or hospitals and only a small percentage of roads are paved, and you think they should be installing EV chargers at their homes?  Horses and four wheel drive vehicles (with a jerry can in the back) are still the most practical form of transportation on reservations.


The fact that they have access to gasoline but not running water tells me we shouldn't let capitalists make decisions anymore.
 
mediaho
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is utterly grim. We're looking at a bleak future of mass unresolved trauma and nobody wants to even acknowledge it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

caljar: The federal Government should have disbanded the Reservations in the 30's when they gave all Indians citizenship.  Except for a few that have massive casino money, the rest are horrible concentrations of poverty, that can't be solved because of they way they are currently ran.  Add in the fact that many Elders at the local reservation to me reject "White Man's medicine", and they are going to have these problems until it burns through the whole population.


They tried disbanding the reservations through the Dawes Act.  All they wound up doing was selling off the best land to Anglos, leaving the locals in even more poverty.  You can't force people to become farmers if they literally don't have the money to buy farm equipment.
 
Picklehead
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fat boy: Horrible story

That being said, and I'm probably gonna catch flak for asking this, but are there still Native American groups that don't get benefits from the reservation casinos? Or is it just being used to enrich the top.


Over 200 tribes don't even get federal government recognition.
 
