 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   English homeowners discover $290,000 in coins under their kitchen floor during home refurbishment. Subby found 52 cents in the couch cushions and is feeling pretty good about that, too   (cnn.com) divider line
13
    More: Spiffy, Gold, Auction, 18th century, England, Coin, Bullion coin, trove of gold coins, Money  
•       •       •

285 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2022 at 10:11 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what happens when you live in a converted video arcade.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend found thousands of old Irish punts in the wall of his house. He was gutting the place down to the four walls and discovered them.

Turns out it doesn't matter how it has been since we moved to the euro, the Central Bank will still exchange your old money. Though they might ask questions at this point.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The question is if they get to keep/sell the coins. The British are very picky about 'cultural' artifacts dug up on your property especially gold ones.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Someday I'n going to dismantle my dryer . I bet I got 40 bucks in change down in there .
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

optikeye: The question is if they get to keep/sell the coins. The British are very picky about 'cultural' artifacts dug up on your property especially gold ones.


Yeah, I was gonna say I'm surprised they get to keep them. The UK Government usually rushes in and goes "MINE! MINE! ALL MINE!" and if you're lucky you'll get a small finders fee. If you find something in the mud of the Thames you can't even pick it up or take it without a license. Then again this is the country that requires you to have a license just to watch TV.

Brits: We don't mind! We get to watch snooker without commercials!
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I found a $5 bill in a parking garage a few months ago. Still riding that high.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's a lot of ass pennies.
 
Fano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: That's what happens when you live in a converted video arcade.


farm3.static.flickr.comView Full Size

Approves
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's probably going to be classified as "Treasure".

Here's a helpful article.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Treasure_trove#England,_Northern_Ireland,_and_Wales
 
AeAe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I found a roll of $20s outside a cvs last year. I felt bad someone lost it but I was glad I found it. So bought some crack and smoked it.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Treasure_Act_1996

TL;DR: They have to sell the coins to a museum, at a price set by an independent board. If the museum won't buy, they can keep the coins.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

optikeye: The question is if they get to keep/sell the coins. The British are very picky about 'cultural' artifacts dug up on your property especially gold ones.


If there is one thing the British have respect for, it's cultural artifacts held by other people.
 
NightSteel
‘’ less than a minute ago  

optikeye: The question is if they get to keep/sell the coins. The British are very picky about 'cultural' artifacts dug up on your property especially gold ones.


I'm going to guess the difference here is that these coins are traceable to private ownership.  I mean, they say in the article who they likely belonged to.  Maybe that's good enough to keep the government's paws off.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.