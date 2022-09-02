 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Nothing bizarre here, just jelly-legs Putin yukking it up with the kids while doing a seated twitchy dance and rambling on about 'rubber bums' (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
    Weird, Soviet Union, Joseph Stalin, Boris Yeltsin, Russia, GIGGLING Vladimir Putin, Sun's Ukraine Fund, Newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets  
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Parkinson's.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vlad, Vlad, the dancing blyat?

Yeah, either Parkinson's or RLS, I'd guess.  Or he's just really uncomfortable around children.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Vlad, Vlad, the dancing blyat?

Yeah, either Parkinson's or RLS, I'd guess.  Or he's just really uncomfortable around children.


Or, like Hitler, starts his day with a truly wacky combination of drugs to keep him going and as stable as possible. I don't know if anyone knows for sure, but it apparently included high doses of intravenous vitamins, an opiate/cocaine cocktail, etc.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Parkinson's.


Oh, he'll be fine. Just shake it off.
 
Rav Tokomi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Putin on the fritz (again).
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, vastly unchecked parkinsons?
Neuromuscular degeneration?

//very-well-hidden strings?
 
heavymetal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He looks like someone who is really uncomfortable around and dislikes children.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Parkinson's.


Can confirm. Gramma was exactly like that. Exactly.
 
thornhill
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meh.

He just looks anxious to get the hell out of there and is thinking about which one of his aides he's going to have to kill for booking this appearance.
 
Flaming Yawn
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A really really uncomfortable chair? He seems to be sitting in it weirdly as well; like he doesn't want to sit erect and look stiff, but slouching is very uncomfortable and awkward.

Personally though, in his case I'd prefer if it were some horrible disease he's being treated for.
 
dragonhead
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

heavymetal: He looks like someone who is really uncomfortable around and dislikes children.


According to rumours, recently recounted in John Sweeney's "Killer In The Kremlin", he reeeeeeeaaaaaaally likes children.
 
sleze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The advice he gave was good advice.  That said...onto the mockery!

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
severedtoe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
how do those kids look 12 and 45 at the same time?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you ever meet me, you'll see that's me sitting still.

/burns calories
 
RasIanI
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fasces Breaker: markie_farkie: Parkinson's.

Can confirm. Gramma was exactly like that. Exactly.


Gramma was a murderous KGB rat?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

severedtoe: how do those kids look 12 and 45 at the same time?


Parents got a healthy dose of Vitamin Chernobyl.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is that a $15 IKEA table?

https://www.ikea.com/us/en/p/lack-side-table-white-30449908/#content

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Note to self: do NOT GIS "rubber bums" while at work.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yes, yes, very amusing, watching a mass murderer yuk it up with children.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

heavymetal: He looks like someone who is really uncomfortable around and dislikes children.


probably annoyed they aren't at the front dying senselessly for him
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

severedtoe: how do those kids look 12 and 45 at the same time?


One with medals must be child supersoldier
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I used to use the hyphen: "jelly-legs." But then I wised up. I realized "jellylegs" was much more powerful.

And I only use the word to describe people whose legs are actually gelatinous. I'm kind of a purist that way.
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As much as I want to see him shuffle off his mortal coil, his movement matches several other senior citizens in my life that have a Parkinson's adjacent syndrome, two of whom have jittered their way into their 80's and 90's seemingly otherwise to be in good health.

And I note that he also clearly was using both arms/hands with no visible issue.

So I fear, to paraphrase a famously repeated misquote, that the reports of hist imminent death are greatly exaggerated.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Psychopusher: Vlad, Vlad, the dancing blyat?

Yeah, either Parkinson's or RLS, I'd guess.  Or he's just really uncomfortable around children.

Or, like Hitler, starts his day with a truly wacky combination of drugs to keep him going and as stable as possible. I don't know if anyone knows for sure, but it apparently included high doses of intravenous vitamins, an opiate/cocaine cocktail, etc.


Don't forget JFK and "Doctor Feelgood"
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Could be hemorrhoids.

Hope that's it.

In addition to Parkinson's.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 670x543]


That guy looks like he's ready to show some Ukrainians so military geniusness.  I will show those villainous Nazis, Mr. President.  Send me, sir. To the president of Ukraine, I say "Meet me on the battlefield if you have the guts, sir.   50 Pokémon's.  Firs one to capture 26 wins the war."
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fst_creeper: As much as I want to see him shuffle off his mortal coil, his movement matches several other senior citizens in my life that have a Parkinson's adjacent syndrome, two of whom have jittered their way into their 80's and 90's seemingly otherwise to be in good health.

And I note that he also clearly was using both arms/hands with no visible issue.

So I fear, to paraphrase a famously repeated misquote, that the reports of hist imminent death are greatly exaggerated.


it's always good health until "skoropastizhno" strikes
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You must have discipline, focus and rubber butt.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gene Masseth: Could be hemorrhoids.

Hope that's it.

In addition to Parkinson's.


Rubber Butt isn't gonna help that.
 
bisi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fasces Breaker: markie_farkie: Parkinson's.

Can confirm. Gramma was exactly like that. Exactly.


Sooo... Not to be insensitive, but: how long did it take until grandma was removed from power?

Only half kidding, I'm actually curious when he'll become unfit.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

severedtoe: how do those kids look 12 and 45 at the same time?


Grew up near Chernobyl?
 
NevynFox
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm genuinely surprised he's not behind a desk that hides his legs in any public setting.
 
uh...nobody
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sounds like Putins becoming weak.  Not that Im hinting ANYTHING to certain people or parties that may wish to serve Mr. Putin a nice glass of polonium tea.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Parkinson's and hemorrhoids.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is rubber butt a common phrase in Russia?
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe he had to pee?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Is rubber butt a common phrase in Russia?


Maybe it's vernacular for lazy/pasty ass?
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And the Spray Tanned Turd is sitting at Mar-A-Lago pouting that he wasn't invited
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Parkinson's and hemorrhoids.


Funniest Preparation H ad ever.
 
Snooza
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thornhill: Meh.

He just looks anxious to get the hell out of there and is thinking about which one of his aides he's going to have to kill for booking this appearance.


And for not putting him behind a desk or other barrier to hide his flailing legs
 
runbuh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why is everyone saying Parkinson's?  That's not a rhythmic/uncontrollable shaking you see in his legs.  His grip on the mic is also pretty steady.  More likely restless leg syndrome, or something of that ilk.  Either way, not good signs.

I also don't understand the poke around his "rubber butt" comment.  Wasn't that just likely something lost in translation, or a poorly-worded reference to Iron Butt Stalin (being able to sit and work all day)?  The message was around hard work, discipline, motivation.  Hardly seems crazy, but clearly his audience wasn't watching the laugh/applaud signs, for which they will be punished.
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LewDux: it's always good health until "skoropastizhno" strikes


Yeah, but in your 80's and 90's most declines in health tend to be rather rapid.

Also, my Russian is really really weak, but transliterated Russian like that always sort of breaks what little abilities I have.  I could see the speed but пастижно threw me.  I think I normally would see that with some form of умерт and that would probably have clicked.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
OMG, can we stop with the hurr-durr hopeful he's not doing well? That wasn't a good strategy with his lackey, Trump and it isn't with him.

He's a tyrant and should be opposed on that and not the subject of some "gossip" game of "What is Vlad hiding? Up next: Brad and Angelina reconciliation in the cards?"
 
camarugala
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Does anybody else think what he said rubber butt he was referring to the phrase, you've got to be a hard ass? In other words maybe you have to be a resilient person? Okay, that explain that then.
Everything else can be explained by him just being uncomfortable for whatever reason. Nothing to see here all though pretend is fun!
 
trippdogg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have no love loss for Pooty-Pu - but his legs twitching in this situation is completely normal.

When speaking in front of a large group of young people, your body instinctively knows it's very survival is based on the ability to fight or flee a moment's notice.  Twitching legs is just the body's equivalent of a driver keeping the motor running during a bank heist.  But the constant twitching can look unseemly; so as an alternative, I always carry a large baseball bat.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Both Jelly Legs and this guy gone by December.  Running on evil has its health issues.    Just don't ruin your health celebrating.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Meh, if you guys weren't pointing it out, id hardly notice anything odd about his movements. Some people just cant sit still.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fasces Breaker: markie_farkie: Parkinson's.

Can confirm. Gramma was exactly like that. Exactly.


Even down to the "thinks she's a Russian dictator" symptom?
 
