(NPR)   Four exercises that can help cure the pain associated with your computer slouch. Assuming you're bored with masturbating, I mean   (npr.org) divider line
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This exercise, called the Big Toe Extension, aims to relieve or guard against discomfort you might feel in your foot and calf. Put your big toe against a wall so it's pointing upward.

Like I have toes left.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, another ad for one of those standing desks?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rotating my spine?

I assume the awful back-cracking twist I do every morning counts. Sometimes it pinches my neck
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
put reminders on your outlook calendar to get up and take a walk multiple times a day, and do it.

Buy a chair that is actually supportive and adjustable if you work at home (100$ chairs don't cut it unfortunately)

There. Solved your back pain.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😎
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's possible to become bored with masturbation?

/This throws my entire perception of reality into question
 
cookiedough
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
HA!
I computer from my comfy chair. TV doubles as my monitor, and wireless keyboard  and mouse on a tv tray table 6 ft away for the win.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: It's possible to become bored with masturbation?

/This throws my entire perception of reality into question


It's possible, yes.  Takes some dedication though
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I sit on a yoga ball.
 
genner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: It's possible to become bored with masturbation?

/This throws my entire perception of reality into question


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
bored?
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I CAN DO BOTH!!!
 
knbwhite
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We had a little card at work that showed a few stretches. The lady with the hands together behind her back got altered with the slightest dash on her wrists that looked like handcuffs.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is why I masturbate standing up. Better posture.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

