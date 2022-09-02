 Skip to content
(NPR) Hero Meet Nicole Ogburn, Uvalde teacher who not only survived the shooting, but is returning to her classroom with plans to make it safer for her students. Of course, she's spending all her own money because you know what sort of officials work in Uvalde   (npr.org) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"I think I'm scared for how some of these kids are gonna react when they get here, and if I'm gonna be able to handle that part of it," she said.

I don't know if I could handle watching the kids simply show up to school from the sidelines much less being a teacher to those kids.  I suppose if I was a teacher I would have run through the emotions so may times this summer, I would be numb.  I don't know...

Good job to her for returning.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She is, by far, a stronger person than I.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the sort of thing GoFundMe shouldn't be for but is for.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should stop saying, "We can't live in fear," because obviously we can. We do. Every one of us, apparently.

I can't think of people who live in fear more than Republicans. They stink of it. Not fear of the right things, but that doesn't matter.

People who live in actual war zones aren't as twitchy and sniveling as Republicans are.

You know what might make Americans feel safer? Not putting Republicans in charge of anything.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, she will bring a gun with her?

And since she has a gun, she will need a gun to protect that gun.

We can't forget a gun to protect the gun protecting the gun.

And another gun protecting the gun, which protects the gun protecting the gun.

the school will be in the shape of a gun? with guns, and access to guns protecting the guns?

More guns is the answer, also maybe jesus, but guns, more guns.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: She is, by far, a stronger person than I.


Maybe you. I can bench 300.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Gun Free School Zone Act of 1990 prohibited firearms within 1000 feet of a public school, signed by Dubya of all people.   The Supreme Court struck it down as overreach because it obstructed interstate trade, and left everything up to the states.   They're doing a bang-up job of it.
 
jynxyu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meet Nicole Ogburn, Uvalde teacher who not only survived the shooting, but is returning to her classroom with plans to make it safer for her students. Of course, she's spending all her own money because you know what sort of officials work in Uvalde Texas

FTFM, subby
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Vogons are the only officials in Uvalde.

/got to build bypasses
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Texas classroom?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: So, she will bring a gun with her?

And since she has a gun, she will need a gun to protect that gun.

We can't forget a gun to protect the gun protecting the gun.

And another gun protecting the gun, which protects the gun protecting the gun.

the school will be in the shape of a gun? with guns, and access to guns protecting the guns?

More guns is the answer, also maybe jesus, but guns, more guns.


I have a gun with me at work. If some troubled, disgruntled worker comes in wanting  payback, at least I and those on my team have a chance.
 
Flogirl
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: AlphaG33k: So, she will bring a gun with her?

And since she has a gun, she will need a gun to protect that gun.

We can't forget a gun to protect the gun protecting the gun.

And another gun protecting the gun, which protects the gun protecting the gun.

the school will be in the shape of a gun? with guns, and access to guns protecting the guns?

More guns is the answer, also maybe jesus, but guns, more guns.

I have a gun with me at work. If some troubled, disgruntled worker comes in wanting  payback, at least I and those on my team have a chance.


Unfortunately, the staff and CHILDREN in Uvalde, in SCHOOL did not have access to a firearm. Those that were to 'protect and serve' the community stood by and listened to children and teachers being slaughtered.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UberDave: "I think I'm scared for how some of these kids are gonna react when they get here, and if I'm gonna be able to handle that part of it," she said.

I don't know if I could handle watching the kids simply show up to school from the sidelines much less being a teacher to those kids.  I suppose if I was a teacher I would have run through the emotions so may times this summer, I would be numb.  I don't know...

Good job to her for returning.


Just tell the kids that the odds of two school shootings in the same town are astronomical.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She's not returning to her classroom. She's preparing to work in a different classroom.
Maybe the demolition team will let her take part of her old classroom home to put in a frame.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gov. Wheels is to busy spending money to double check DHS's homework at the border.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Only one? Do you have training? Are you ok with possibly killing an innocent bystander, or maybe making them a useless cripple?

Good on you!

People like you help me collect more medical debt!

Great Job!


BigGrnEggGriller: AlphaG33k: So, she will bring a gun with her?

And since she has a gun, she will need a gun to protect that gun.

We can't forget a gun to protect the gun protecting the gun.

And another gun protecting the gun, which protects the gun protecting the gun.

the school will be in the shape of a gun? with guns, and access to guns protecting the guns?

More guns is the answer, also maybe jesus, but guns, more guns.

I have a gun with me at work. If some troubled, disgruntled worker comes in wanting  payback, at least I and those on my team have a chance.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: I have a gun with me at work. If some troubled, disgruntled worker comes in wanting  payback, at least I and those on my team have a chance.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
