(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   "I think we should stop using the messaging at every turn, that the reason we can't help our citizens with basic criminal justice issues is because we don't have the personnel. We've got to figure out better ways to address this crisis"   (wbtv.com) divider line
Shootings. More shootings. And more. Oh well, nothing we can do about that.
 
Well, the problem clearly can't be the number of guns on the streets. So the answer has to be that we need more guns.
 
There were many mass shooting well before March 2020
 
I know what we need.

More guns
 
The article makes an excellent point that hundreds of people are shot every week, outside of mass shooting events.  Each time this happens, another handful of people are willing to stand up and demand effective and universal gun control.  All we need is another 10-15 years of this and we'll finally have the votes to make it happen.
 
Wait, did the Mayor just say that if we don't talk about the understaffing of emergency personnel that the problem will go away?
 
