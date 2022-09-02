 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   If you're an insurance company trying to demonstrate how quickly an EV's battery--like, I dunno, on in a Tesla--can burst into flames, don't remove the battery before your demonstration and rig the car to catch fire. Some people just might notice   (npr.org) divider line
41
    More: Stupid, Automobile, Electric vehicle, insurance firm Axa, crash test of a Tesla, battery fire, electric vehicles, Vehicle, global insurance company  
•       •       •

1208 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2022 at 12:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
NBC Caught Lying About Chevrolet Trucks Exploding
Youtube KtpMzGN9uWc
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tesla lawsuit incoming in 3...2..
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: [YouTube video: NBC Caught Lying About Chevrolet Trucks Exploding]


Thread over, man. Thread over.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't catch fire any more often, from what I've heard, but when they do, they catch fire multiple times.   New protocols at towing yards are being developed for crashed EVs. Nothing to really worry about overall.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Moments later, a pop erupts from the engine and the front half of the car bursts into flames as the crowd in attendance claps."

Maybe there was a MAGA hat on the crash test dummy?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe NIO has a better business model.   Treat your EV like any other power tool and swap batteries out when needed.   The recharge the battery and put it in the next car.   The only drawback is availability nationwide.   If they were as common as gas stations, the idea would take off in the US.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this movie before...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called 'gilding the lily'.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: They don't catch fire any more often, from what I've heard, but when they do, they catch fire multiple times.   New protocols at towing yards are being developed for crashed EVs. Nothing to really worry about overall.


They're also harder to extinguish because it's partly fire, partly a release of stored energy. Even if you cut off the supply of oxygen the internal chemical reactions will continue.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KtpMzGN9uWc]


Came here to post the same thing.  So wrong to make the anchors do the apology--that should have been done my mgmt.  It made them look like they were the ones who lied when it was the contractors the station hired who rigged incendiary devices.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard to explain that the combo of unrepairable aluminum subframes and supercar acceleration makes them insurance hazards.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinjiin: I've seen this movie before...

[Fark user image 640x370] [View Full Size image _x_]


Pinto owners know what they've got
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinjiin: I've seen this movie before...

[Fark user image 640x370] [View Full Size image _x_]


"You have to hand it to the Germans, they make great cars."

"HAHAHAHAHA"
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brigid_fitch: Dinjiin: I've seen this movie before...

[Fark user image 640x370] [View Full Size image _x_]

Pinto owners know what they've got
[Fark user image image 850x637]


Immediately started thinking about that Offspring song.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Maybe NIO has a better business model.   Treat your EV like any other power tool and swap batteries out when needed.   The recharge the battery and put it in the next car.   The only drawback is availability nationwide.   If they were as common as gas stations, the idea would take off in the US.


People with power tools generally keep and recharge their own battery packs. The swap model is more like trading in an empty BBQ propane tank for a pre-filled replacement. And hoping that the one you get isn't a rusted piece of junk on the wrong side of its "must re-certify by..." date.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem isn't necessarily if they catch on fire.  The problem is when they catch on fire it is incredibly difficult to extinguish.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Maybe NIO has a better business model.   Treat your EV like any other power tool and swap batteries out when needed.   The recharge the battery and put it in the next car.   The only drawback is availability nationwide.   If they were as common as gas stations, the idea would take off in the US.


Tesla better hope that NIO is never allowed to sell in the U.S. They're coming for Tesla's lunch. Their cars are cheaper, have better range and the battery swap removes the need to wait 2+ hours to charge your damn car. The battery leasing program removes the risk of losing all the vehicle's value when the battery inevitably goes kaput.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brigid_fitch: Dinjiin: I've seen this movie before...

[Fark user image 640x370] [View Full Size image _x_]

Pinto owners know what they've got
[Fark user image 850x637]


If they've lived long enough. A guy I knew in junior high lost his older brother and two friends to a Pinto explosion in the late 70s. It worried some of us a lot back then because we thought such a thing happened to ALL cars, what with it happening all the time on TV.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Maybe NIO has a better business model.   Treat your EV like any other power tool and swap batteries out when needed.   The recharge the battery and put it in the next car.   The only drawback is availability nationwide.   If they were as common as gas stations, the idea would take off in the US.


Do you swap the batteries in your phone when they get low or do you just plug it in every night?

It's weird the useless ideas that people who don't own EVs will come up with for nom-existent peoblems.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: Stud Gerbil: Maybe NIO has a better business model.   Treat your EV like any other power tool and swap batteries out when needed.   The recharge the battery and put it in the next car.   The only drawback is availability nationwide.   If they were as common as gas stations, the idea would take off in the US.

Tesla better hope that NIO is never allowed to sell in the U.S. They're coming for Tesla's lunch. Their cars are cheaper, have better range and the battery swap removes the need to wait 2+ hours to charge your damn car. The battery leasing program removes the risk of losing all the vehicle's value when the battery inevitably goes kaput.


Tesla's competitors are Chevy and Nissan and Kia who all have released fine EVs that are VASTLY cheaper than a Tesla.

Swapping out a battery instead of just plugging it in sounds stupid.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: I've seen this movie before...

[Fark user image image 640x370]


My brother worked for a law firm that hired the judge in the Pinto case. He had the fuel tank in his office.
 
vonster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KtpMzGN9uWc]


Yup. It worked for Dateline...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So when your insurance company denies your claim, you can rest assured someone has raised the bar on credibility.  You might question why the firm also has only criminal defense lawyers on its staff, instead of insurance specialists.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is nobody insures electric vehicles for one reason. Once they catch on fire, and they will, they never stop burning.  Fire department spend from 3 to 6 hours trying to stop the blazes. Insurance companies don't want to pay for that shiat. Insurance companies don't want to pay for 6000 lbs cars.  Insurance companies don't want to pay for teslas where people think that they don't actually have to drive.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

meanmutton: FarkMeThatsGood: Stud Gerbil: Maybe NIO has a better business model.   Treat your EV like any other power tool and swap batteries out when needed.   The recharge the battery and put it in the next car.   The only drawback is availability nationwide.   If they were as common as gas stations, the idea would take off in the US.

Tesla better hope that NIO is never allowed to sell in the U.S. They're coming for Tesla's lunch. Their cars are cheaper, have better range and the battery swap removes the need to wait 2+ hours to charge your damn car. The battery leasing program removes the risk of losing all the vehicle's value when the battery inevitably goes kaput.

Tesla's competitors are Chevy and Nissan and Kia who all have released fine EVs that are VASTLY cheaper than a Tesla.

Swapping out a battery instead of just plugging it in sounds stupid.


It's a potential solution to the "long weekend road trip" problem. A lot of people all wanting to travel a long distance in a short time, at the same time. The difference between 2 minutes at a gas pump vs. 20 minutes at a fast charger is magnified when there's a long line of people ahead of you.

However it's not as attractive an option during off-peak times, or when people are only driving regular distances for work and shopping in a city. In those situations charging is better than swapping.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: Is nobody insures electric vehicles for one reason. Once they catch on fire, and they will, they never stop burning.  Fire department spend from 3 to 6 hours trying to stop the blazes. Insurance companies don't want to pay for that shiat. Insurance companies don't want to pay for 6000 lbs cars.  Insurance companies don't want to pay for teslas where people think that they don't actually have to drive.


They have fewer fires per mile driven than ICE cars. It's just more newsworthy (and sometimes more dramatic) when they do catch fire.
 
IDisME
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why couldn't they just wait until it happened right in front of them.  On a random day.  In a random location.  With a camera running and focused. Buncha liars.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Stud Gerbil: Maybe NIO has a better business model.   Treat your EV like any other power tool and swap batteries out when needed.   The recharge the battery and put it in the next car.   The only drawback is availability nationwide.   If they were as common as gas stations, the idea would take off in the US.

Do you swap the batteries in your phone when they get low or do you just plug it in every night?

It's weird the useless ideas that people who don't own EVs will come up with for nom-existent peoblems.


You should have the ability to do both.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: meanmutton: FarkMeThatsGood: Stud Gerbil: Maybe NIO has a better business model.   Treat your EV like any other power tool and swap batteries out when needed.   The recharge the battery and put it in the next car.   The only drawback is availability nationwide.   If they were as common as gas stations, the idea would take off in the US.

Tesla better hope that NIO is never allowed to sell in the U.S. They're coming for Tesla's lunch. Their cars are cheaper, have better range and the battery swap removes the need to wait 2+ hours to charge your damn car. The battery leasing program removes the risk of losing all the vehicle's value when the battery inevitably goes kaput.

Tesla's competitors are Chevy and Nissan and Kia who all have released fine EVs that are VASTLY cheaper than a Tesla.

Swapping out a battery instead of just plugging it in sounds stupid.

It's a potential solution to the "long weekend road trip" problem. A lot of people all wanting to travel a long distance in a short time, at the same time. The difference between 2 minutes at a gas pump vs. 20 minutes at a fast charger is magnified when there's a long line of people ahead of you.

However it's not as attractive an option during off-peak times, or when people are only driving regular distances for work and shopping in a city. In those situations charging is better than swapping.


Charger infrastructure should be easier and cheaper to spread out. No gas tanks, fuel lines, vapor issues, etc. Chargers can be installed anywhere there is electricity, essentially. Lining up for gas occurs because gas stations are fairly specialized, set up for safely distributing large volumes of flammable, explosive liquids, handled by any moron who drives a car. Chargers are essentially plugging something into a socket. Not completely idiot proof, but safer than gasoline.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: alex10294: They don't catch fire any more often, from what I've heard, but when they do, they catch fire multiple times.   New protocols at towing yards are being developed for crashed EVs. Nothing to really worry about overall.

They're also harder to extinguish because it's partly fire, partly a release of stored energy. Even if you cut off the supply of oxygen the internal chemical reactions will continue.


Which is why Fire Departments will have to start carrying type D extinguishers. I was always told the D was for "Don't worry about it" but with the rise of massive Lion batteries, I might just keep one in the car anyway.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
when the best odds you can bet are

anyone anywhere no matter what they are saying or doing, is just "crying wolf."

civilization is over, becasue civilization only happens when the typical member of your "civilization' can be trusted.
Once the middle bell is, bet that's a lie, then you got nothing but you, and that ain't civilization.


that is assuming you imagine "civilization" was ever going on in the first place anyway.
by my recognizing, this is all the same millions years old animal jungle life, same as it ever has been.
We club each other to get ahead, but today we use clubs made of cops and money to dominate those who are weaker.
Just like all the other animals.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LoneCoon: Ivo Shandor: alex10294: They don't catch fire any more often, from what I've heard, but when they do, they catch fire multiple times.   New protocols at towing yards are being developed for crashed EVs. Nothing to really worry about overall.

They're also harder to extinguish because it's partly fire, partly a release of stored energy. Even if you cut off the supply of oxygen the internal chemical reactions will continue.

Which is why Fire Departments will have to start carrying type D extinguishers. I was always told the D was for "Don't worry about it" but with the rise of massive Lion batteries, I might just keep one in the car anyway.


Apparently CLass D doesn't work on Li batteries. Neat and also good to know.
 
Fano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Stud Gerbil: Maybe NIO has a better business model.   Treat your EV like any other power tool and swap batteries out when needed.   The recharge the battery and put it in the next car.   The only drawback is availability nationwide.   If they were as common as gas stations, the idea would take off in the US.

Do you swap the batteries in your phone when they get low or do you just plug it in every night?

It's weird the useless ideas that people who don't own EVs will come up with for nom-existent peoblems.


They all live in high rise apartments in the middle of nowhere at the base of a mountain 300 miles from work.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: meanmutton: FarkMeThatsGood: Stud Gerbil: Maybe NIO has a better business model.   Treat your EV like any other power tool and swap batteries out when needed.   The recharge the battery and put it in the next car.   The only drawback is availability nationwide.   If they were as common as gas stations, the idea would take off in the US.

Tesla better hope that NIO is never allowed to sell in the U.S. They're coming for Tesla's lunch. Their cars are cheaper, have better range and the battery swap removes the need to wait 2+ hours to charge your damn car. The battery leasing program removes the risk of losing all the vehicle's value when the battery inevitably goes kaput.

Tesla's competitors are Chevy and Nissan and Kia who all have released fine EVs that are VASTLY cheaper than a Tesla.

Swapping out a battery instead of just plugging it in sounds stupid.

It's a potential solution to the "long weekend road trip" problem. A lot of people all wanting to travel a long distance in a short time, at the same time. The difference between 2 minutes at a gas pump vs. 20 minutes at a fast charger is magnified when there's a long line of people ahead of you.

However it's not as attractive an option during off-peak times, or when people are only driving regular distances for work and shopping in a city. In those situations charging is better than swapping.



I don't think you and other people understand (I'm sure I say this a LOT for EVs) that it's not like the battery you have in an ICE car.  It's not something that only weighs a couple pounds, is small, and can be swapped out in a minute or two.  (Although, hell, last time I got a battery installed at an autozone it probably took 10-15 minutes).

The batteries in an EV are like a thousand pounds by themselves.  This is not something that can be easily 'swapped out'.

It's far more worth it for companies to continue investing in solutions to make the process of battery powering even quicker, instead of investing in something that very few people want, wouldn't really save any time, and would probably cost an absolute fortune to operate.
 
virgo47 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: alex10294: They don't catch fire any more often, from what I've heard, but when they do, they catch fire multiple times.   New protocols at towing yards are being developed for crashed EVs. Nothing to really worry about overall.

They're also harder to extinguish because it's partly fire, partly a release of stored energy. Even if you cut off the supply of oxygen the internal chemical reactions will continue.


there are certainly different ways you can define "fire", and one of them is "a release of stored energy"
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizyrd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LoneCoon: Ivo Shandor: alex10294: They don't catch fire any more often, from what I've heard, but when they do, they catch fire multiple times.   New protocols at towing yards are being developed for crashed EVs. Nothing to really worry about overall.

They're also harder to extinguish because it's partly fire, partly a release of stored energy. Even if you cut off the supply of oxygen the internal chemical reactions will continue.

Which is why Fire Departments will have to start carrying type D extinguishers. I was always told the D was for "Don't worry about it" but with the rise of massive Lion batteries, I might just keep one in the car anyway.


That's not how that works. Type D extinguishers are for flammable metal fires, and create a barrier to deny oxygen to the fuel.  Which isn't helpful for what is happening when these batteries have the kind of fires that are most worrisome.

The internal components of the battery have been physically damaged, creating a condition that causes a thermal runaway in the battery. It will self-heat until the stored energy in the battery is exhausted. During that heating, flammable gasses are realeased as the electrolyte breaks down, and oxygen is released as the cathode breaks down. So internal to the battery, you have 1) heat 2) fuel 3) oxygen. Dump all the dry powder extinguishers you want on the thing, you won't deny any of the elements of combustion. The only way to keep the fire extinguished it to cool the battery to either deny the heat for combustion, or probably more accurately, deny the heat needed to break down the electrolyte/cathode into fuel/oxygen.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nitropissering: [Fark user image image 602x943]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizyrd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

nitropissering: [Fark user image image 602x943]


Why didn't I think of that?! Perpetual motion was so damn simple all along!
 
virgo47 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
To throw my 2 chemist cents in:

Lithium is in the same chemical group as sodium and potassium (old school alkali metals). They burn in water and liberate hydrogen gas which then explodes. The pure metals are typically stored in some kind of oil to keep from oxidizing on the surface and contact with atmospheric or accidental water. That's why fire departments have such trouble: the oxygen supporting combustion comes from water and not air, plus any hydrogen accumulated will detonate.

look for countless videos on YT of people throwing K or Na in water for dramatic demonstrations.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

meanmutton: FarkMeThatsGood: Stud Gerbil: Maybe NIO has a better business model.   Treat your EV like any other power tool and swap batteries out when needed.   The recharge the battery and put it in the next car.   The only drawback is availability nationwide.   If they were as common as gas stations, the idea would take off in the US.

Tesla better hope that NIO is never allowed to sell in the U.S. They're coming for Tesla's lunch. Their cars are cheaper, have better range and the battery swap removes the need to wait 2+ hours to charge your damn car. The battery leasing program removes the risk of losing all the vehicle's value when the battery inevitably goes kaput.

Tesla's competitors are Chevy and Nissan and Kia who all have released fine EVs that are VASTLY cheaper than a Tesla.

Swapping out a battery instead of just plugging it in sounds stupid.


Swapping it out only sounds stupid if you ignore the millions of use cases that aren't "suburban family commuter car." There is a huge market for commercial vehicles that would benefit from avoiding the downtime associated with in-situ charging. Swapping batteries during a shift change is better than having a revenue producing piece of equipment sit around for hours.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.