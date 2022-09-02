 Skip to content
(Slate)   The dramatic model for Amazon's "Rings of Power" isn't Tolkien, but "Game of Thrones." So get ready a beautifully rendered world and story that then throws all that away at the end to hurriedly show Sauron find the ring in a Cracker Jack box   (slate.com) divider line
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I enjoyed the first two episodes.  Almost any fleshing out of that universe is welcome to me.

/  see also Star Wars and GOT
// god I hope someone good eventually does the Malazan Book of the Fallen
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: // god I hope someone good eventually does the Malazan Book of the Fallen


We'd all be dead and buried before they got halfway through filming.

Nice to see you :)
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mind the Game of Thrones aspects much less than the Pirates of the Caribbean aspects.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do a story about Tom Bombadil
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And elf tiddies. There's gonna be elf tiddies, right, if they're following the GoT model?

/On the other hand probably orc weeners too
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aragorn stands up: "Well, we've united the realm of man, and who should lead us? Not I, I am a warrior, and no ruler for peacetime. Gandalf, the wise? He never sought power. Frodo, the brave? He's earned his peace. No, who has the best story to tell? That is what binds a people. And who else has a better story in this land than... Merry."
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: And elf tiddies. There's gonna be elf tiddies, right, if they're following the GoT model?

/On the other hand probably orc weeners too


Well, there's at least one thing both shows can have in common.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will Beren get his weener lopped off?
 
Mukster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
crackerjacks box? Do they sing "Take me out to the Balrog game?"
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Game of Thrones model?

Does that mean that the entire series was filmed at night with no moon and no supplemental lighting?
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If there aren't boobs and wieners everywhere, then it isn't exactly that then is it...
 
Hendawg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If going by the GoT way I guess Sam and Frodo can finally grt together
 
Dafatone
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The ending of GoT wasn't bad because of what happened. It was bad cause it was rushed. The best parts of the show were always downtime between characters. The whole final season was just zooming from plot point to plot point. Take three seasons to tell that story and it's fine.

The only good episode was the one before the undead battle where everyone was just kinda chilling.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I have tried on three different occasions to get into Game of Thrones

I can't do it. It sucks. If I want to watch porn in a medieval setting, I'll just watch porn in a medieval setting
 
Shiboleth
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mukster: crackerjacks box? Do they sing "Take me out to the Balrog game?"


I took it  as a Meatloaf reference, but what do I know.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

buttercat: // god I hope someone good eventually does the Malazan Book of the Fallen


I've tried really hard to get into that book series, but why is literally everybody named?
it even lists the war dogs at the start under the giant character directory section.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I have tried on three different occasions to get into Game of Thrones

I can't do it. It sucks. If I want to watch porn in a medieval setting, I'll just watch porn in a medieval setting


And that's why you can never go back to Medieval Times.

/Most awkward Grandma's Birthday Party ever.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What a tender and intimate moment. Which seems very oddly incongruous with the fact that Galadriel is Elrond's mother-in-law.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Super disappointing I found it pretty much unwatchable.
And I was really looking forward to a galadrial storyline and the Lore wasn't really all that important.

I just couldn't watch it.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: pastramithemosterotic: I have tried on three different occasions to get into Game of Thrones

I can't do it. It sucks. If I want to watch porn in a medieval setting, I'll just watch porn in a medieval setting

And that's why you can never go back to Medieval Times.

/Most awkward Grandma's Birthday Party ever.


You want a refill on that Pepsi?
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You know what pisses me off about RoP?  I'll tell you what pisses me off about RoP.  Sauron.  Tolkien's Sauron was a sneaky bastard who fooled the wisest of the Elves.  His evil was sickly sweet and corrupted because it didn't seem evil.  In the show he's just another motiveless bad guy.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm cool with that. I enjoyed all of GoT. I'm easily amused and it's not like I would've been doing anything better anyway.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I haven't watched it yet, but I think I might.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was impressed about how remarkedly racist it is.  They even invent races as if there are not enough.  And each character, include the "mixed-race" characters in this, has the very stereotypes of that race and their professions.  It's even more than CS Lewis thinly disguised "countries of the british isles."

And so there are the regional accents, with one guy switching from trilled Scottish "R" to a non-rhotic "R" (Boston:  cah pahk for car park) in the same sentence.

I did like the shark.

Downtown Abbey goes Middle Earth and gets a Sharknado, with a slab of extra racism on the side.
 
jagec
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Juc: buttercat: // god I hope someone good eventually does the Malazan Book of the Fallen

I've tried really hard to get into that book series, but why is literally everybody named?
it even lists the war dogs at the start under the giant character directory section.


So it's basically Dwarf Fortress fan fiction?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I haven't watched it yet, but I think I might.

[Fark user image 425x318]


I tried to read The Book of Lost Tales, couldn't get through it
 
Fano
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image image 834x551]

What a tender and intimate moment. Which seems very oddly incongruous with the fact that Galadriel is Elrond's mother-in-law.


BRAZZERS
 
LindenFark
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pehvbot: You know what pisses me off about RoP?  I'll tell you what pisses me off about RoP.  Sauron.  Tolkien's Sauron was a sneaky bastard who fooled the wisest of the Elves.  His evil was sickly sweet and corrupted because it didn't seem evil.  In the show he's just another motiveless bad guy.


To be faaaaaaairrr...

In the beloved Jackson movies, Sauron is a motiveless bad guy.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Needs an orc orgy to get to GOT

/gimme dat orc orgy
/thought it was good
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: Needs an orc orgy to get to GOT

/gimme dat orc orgy
/thought it was good


I don't think there are female orcs

I'm pretty sure JRR laid out that criteria in one of his backstories
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I haven't watched it yet, but I think I might.

[Fark user image 425x318]


Just keep in mind that the sources they had access to are limited to The Hobbit, LOTR and the appendices.  Lots of lore is missing and they don't always fill in the blanks in ways that you'll find satisfying.
 
miscreant
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Juc: buttercat: // god I hope someone good eventually does the Malazan Book of the Fallen

I've tried really hard to get into that book series, but why is literally everybody named?
it even lists the war dogs at the start under the giant character directory section.


Doesn't help that the books are not really in chronological order. The series is great, but it takes some work to get into it.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Subby, please point to this chart to indicate where GoT touched you.  Counseling is available upon request.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pehvbot: You know what pisses me off about RoP?  I'll tell you what pisses me off about RoP.  Sauron.  Tolkien's Sauron was a sneaky bastard who fooled the wisest of the Elves.  His evil was sickly sweet and corrupted because it didn't seem evil.  In the show he's just another motiveless bad guy.


Does he at least take that other name, Annatar (the Lord of Gifts) in the RoP? It would be kind of pointless to try being sneaky of if you're wearing the name of Morgoth's right hand.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LindenFark: pehvbot: You know what pisses me off about RoP?  I'll tell you what pisses me off about RoP.  Sauron.  Tolkien's Sauron was a sneaky bastard who fooled the wisest of the Elves.  His evil was sickly sweet and corrupted because it didn't seem evil.  In the show he's just another motiveless bad guy.

To be faaaaaaairrr...

In the beloved Jackson movies, Sauron is a motiveless bad guy.


Sure, but he wasn't actually the antagonist, the ring was, and it has far more motivation and personality than RoP Sauron.  In fact thinking about it, that's the part the bothers me.  Pre-ring Sauron needs to be different from post-ring Sauron, otherwise what's the point of the ring in the first place?
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

buttercat: I enjoyed the first two episodes.  Almost any fleshing out of that universe is welcome to me.

/  see also Star Wars and GOT
// god I hope someone good eventually does the Malazan Book of the Fallen


Honestly, how?

Season 1: Bridgeburners, fall of Pale

Season 2: Hey, don't worry about anything in season 1, it's not gonna matter. Here's another war and something call the Chain of Dogs.

Season 3:Back to the Bridgeburners, don't worry about Season 2, it won't matter again for another few seasons.

Season 4: New character set! We're on the continent of Season 2, but years later and now we have a holy war. No, it won't really matter, and we'll never mention the Whirlwind again, but that one character becomes extremely important.

Season 5: NEW CONTINENT. This spans the timeline of seasons 1-4, and involves no one you know, but it sets up literally everything that comes afterwards, SO PAY ATTENTION.

Season 6: Bridgeburners again! This season is non-stop action, with great characters, amazing moments, and a culmination of everything you thought you wanted. It doesn't get better than this. BUT WE'VE STILL GOT 4
MORE SEASONS.

Season 7: New bad guy, same characters, let's have another war!

Season 8: Hey, look over at this continent we left after Season 3, stuff's still happening here! And remember that one character from season 1 we haven't mentioned since? They're back! Despite having no relevance to the main storyline, this season is actually a really neat story.

Season 9: Guess what? A whole new set of characters and race of creatures appears! I've been giving hints about them for 6 seasons, have you been paying attention? I hope you have, otherwise this is going to require a lot of re-watching to understand.

Season 10: It's the last season, so nobody is safe and anyone can die, and probably will! I hope you weren't expecting all those loose plotlines to be resolved, there are at least 35 threads I've got up in the air, and we don't have time for that, so at least one character you love will just drive off into mandyville, hope you don't mind. But things will definitely be resolved, mostly through death.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: pehvbot: You know what pisses me off about RoP?  I'll tell you what pisses me off about RoP.  Sauron.  Tolkien's Sauron was a sneaky bastard who fooled the wisest of the Elves.  His evil was sickly sweet and corrupted because it didn't seem evil.  In the show he's just another motiveless bad guy.

Does he at least take that other name, Annatar (the Lord of Gifts) in the RoP? It would be kind of pointless to try being sneaky of if you're wearing the name of Morgoth's right hand.


As far as I can tell he's just an evil guy doing evil things because he's EVIIIIILLLLL!!!!
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: Needs an orc orgy to get to GOT

/gimme dat orc orgy
/thought it was good


I've always thought that a yearly award for best piece of fantasy fiction should called the Palme d'Orc.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LindenFark: pehvbot: You know what pisses me off about RoP?  I'll tell you what pisses me off about RoP.  Sauron.  Tolkien's Sauron was a sneaky bastard who fooled the wisest of the Elves.  His evil was sickly sweet and corrupted because it didn't seem evil.  In the show he's just another motiveless bad guy.

To be faaaaaaairrr...

In the beloved Jackson movies, Sauron is a motiveless bad guy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: DrunkenIrishOD: Needs an orc orgy to get to GOT

/gimme dat orc orgy
/thought it was good

I don't think there are female orcs

I'm pretty sure JRR laid out that criteria in one of his backstories


I do not see that as a problem to accomplish the orc orgy
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
-5/10. Totally unrealistic to the time period.  Turned off after 5 minutes.  Paper wasn't white back then.
/ Kidding.  Watching it now.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Do we get to see Galadriel topless?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How many dicks do they have to chop off to win over game of thrones fans?
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

buttercat: I enjoyed the first two episodes.  Almost any fleshing out of that universe is welcome to me.

/  see also Star Wars and GOT
// god I hope someone good eventually does the Malazan Book of the Fallen


Speaking of fleshing out, when do they bring on the full-frontal nudity? I'm think Arwen bathing in a lake.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pehvbot: Danger Avoid Death: pehvbot: You know what pisses me off about RoP?  I'll tell you what pisses me off about RoP.  Sauron.  Tolkien's Sauron was a sneaky bastard who fooled the wisest of the Elves.  His evil was sickly sweet and corrupted because it didn't seem evil.  In the show he's just another motiveless bad guy.

Does he at least take that other name, Annatar (the Lord of Gifts) in the RoP? It would be kind of pointless to try being sneaky of if you're wearing the name of Morgoth's right hand.

As far as I can tell he's just an evil guy doing evil things because he's EVIIIIILLLLL!!!!


What a shame. Evil doesn't need much more motivation than "power for power's sake". Which is why it can be so boring and one-dimensional when it's done poorly.
 
nytmare
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Exactly what I was afraid of. It's not a fantasy adventure, it's a goddamn soap opera set in an epic fantasy world. What a waste of money and talent.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The problem I've had in the adverts I've seen is that the elves I've seen (Elrond, Galadriel, the one dude who gets yanked back into the dark), just don't seem pretty enough to be elves. They are kind of odd looking, really, from what little I've seen.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: pastramithemosterotic: DrunkenIrishOD: Needs an orc orgy to get to GOT

/gimme dat orc orgy
/thought it was good

I don't think there are female orcs

I'm pretty sure JRR laid out that criteria in one of his backstories

I do not see that as a problem to accomplish the orc orgy

...


As much as I want to hash this out until its logical conclusion, I'm gonna tap out
 
