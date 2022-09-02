 Skip to content
(Metro)   Fisherman survives by floating in freezer for 11 days without food and water after boat sank. It goes without saying that he isn't that good at fishing if the freezer was empty   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    French Guiana, Brazil, RomualdoMacedoRodrigues  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did he also survive a nuclear explosion?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The freezer was an admiral.  They know all about sailing.  If it had been a LG then "Life's Gone"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It would be awesome if the freezer was full of choco tacos
 
robodog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I know subby was just trying to make a funny, but poor dude never made it to his fishing hole, now if he had been on his way home then subby would have a point =)
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But disaster struck and his boat began to fill with water and start sinking.

I'm going to guess... 30 year old boat and no maintenance
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Minute of silence for his friends please
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Did he also survive a nuclear explosion?


If not he might be Jonesin' to try now.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
millerthyme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The freezer was an admiral.  They know all about sailing.  If it had been a LG then "Life's Gone"


Whirlpool
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
His rescuers thought he was just chilling in the ocean.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, it originally held another survivor, but...

<throws_hands_in_the_air_lackadasically.jpg>
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Never understood the lead lined refrigerator thing. It would be a crappy heat insulator. It makes no sense for a home. The only use for a lead lined box is to store radioisotopes. I've never heard of a freezer or refrigerator for this purpose, although I suppose it might be used to store radioactive bio samples.
 
