NC Department of Revenue: "Are you happy that your federal student loans are being forgiven? Well, we can't have that now, can we?"
67
    North Carolina Department of Revenue, Tax, North Carolina, state government, federal student loan debt, North Carolina General Assembly, taxable income  
•       •       •

67 Comments     (+0 »)
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought this was a repeat, but no, the earlier one was Mississippi.
Jagoffs.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: I thought this was a repeat, but no, the earlier one was Mississippi.
Jagoffs.


You can just repeat it for every red state.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was covered a couple of days ago.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are/were PPP loans that get forgiven taxed?

/actually doesn't know
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is ALEC sending out flash cards again?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: I thought this was a repeat, but no, the earlier one was Mississippi.
Jagoffs.


And the one before that was a different state.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Are/were PPP loans that get forgiven taxed?

/actually doesn't know


(shhhhhhhhhhh)
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is true in a lot of states, red or blue.

Loan forgiveness is definitely income. Pay the few hundred bucks in state income tax, you're still coming out way ahead.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's like what? 100 bucks?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: This is true in a lot of states, red or blue.

Loan forgiveness is definitely income. Pay the few hundred bucks in state income tax, you're still coming out way ahead.


Imma tax you on your welfare benefits and food stamps
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Are/were PPP loans that get forgiven taxed?

/actually doesn't know


PPP loans were tax-exempt. Loan forgiveness is considered income in many states. This isn't red/blue or some kind of pettiness. It's existing tax law and will continue to be so for every time this story is green-lit.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like there was some fine print that wasn't updated to include this contingency

Still kind of a dick move
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this isn't new ... defaulting on borrowed money converts it to taxable income. The "forgiveness" concept extends to "forgiveness of defaulting on borrowed money" ...
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm ok if i have to pay some a few hundred in state taxes if $20,000 of my loans are forgiven.

I'll only owe the feds $768 after the forgiveness goes through.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: This is true in a lot of states, red or blue.

Loan forgiveness is definitely income. Pay the few hundred bucks in state income tax, you're still coming out way ahead.


Maybe.

Depends a lot of the specifics. Federal student loans are pretty unique in that they offer a lot of flexibility over repayment. It's very easy to get a deferment or to switch to an income based payment where the payment is incredibly low, even $0 per month.

When the loan is forgiven, and treated as taxable income, those same options might not apply.

If you have the money, sure, the tax is way less than what you owed. But if you aren't in a good place financial - aka the exact people who would most need forgiveness, you can get complete screwed when your state says, 'You gotta pay us now'

See also IBR forgiveness where the amounts could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. You go from a small payment each month to owing the IRS ~50-200k or something because you stupidly spent 25 years making the minimum payment.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nuclear Monk: the_rhino: Are/were PPP loans that get forgiven taxed?

/actually doesn't know

(shhhhhhhhhhh)


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: lindalouwho: I thought this was a repeat, but no, the earlier one was Mississippi.
Jagoffs.

You can just repeat it for every red state.


it's always the same map
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: the_rhino: Are/were PPP loans that get forgiven taxed?

/actually doesn't know

PPP loans were tax-exempt. Loan forgiveness is considered income in many states. This isn't red/blue or some kind of pettiness. It's existing tax law and will continue to be so for every time this story is green-lit.


Ah, thank you
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Are/were PPP loans that get forgiven taxed?

/actually doesn't know


PPP loans were a tax free grant because they were designed that way.
This was not designed to be tax free, if they wanted it tax free it would have been tax free.
NYS gave some small businesses a $50k grant that was taxable.  At 30% state/federal that's 15k due at tax time if your company was profitable at the time .  They specifically targeted companies that were not profitable so no tax burden.

Them taxing this forgiveness is no different than winning a free car and having to pay taxes on the value.
Those who have enough writeoffs will pay less tax, those with higher incomes will pay tax.  I see that as fair as we want those with $ to pay taxes right?

Stubby doesn't understand taxes
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is nothing new. My student loans were partially forgiven when I  taught school and I had to pay state income taxes on it. 4% on $17k, but paying less than a grand to delete those student loans was worth every penny.

/I would have had a small state refund that year, but I ended up paying-in a couple hundred - no biggee
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda expect NJ to do this too 🤔
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USA Today or AOL will come up with a list of states where your loan forgiveness is not taxed, or for fee, can put the forgiveness into a special corporation, where the government pays you.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Discharged debt is almost always taxed as income. The only surprise is that anyone was surprised by this.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Oprah problem. "You get a tax bill, and you get a tax bill. Everybody gets a tax bill!"
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Discharged debt is almost always taxed as income. The only surprise is that anyone was surprised by this.


I think the issue people have is that Bezos and Musk pay about $5 in income tax, and they have more money than everyone else on the planet. So charging low income people tax on $10,000 is kind of a dick move.
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When my sister died in 2020 she had $67,000 outstanding on her student loan.  I sent a death certificate to the creditor and it was forgiven nqa.
I expect the State of Louisiana will come sniffing around shortly.
 
Unemployedingreenland
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: GregInIndy: This is true in a lot of states, red or blue.

Loan forgiveness is definitely income. Pay the few hundred bucks in state income tax, you're still coming out way ahead.

Imma tax you on your welfare benefits and food stamps


Loan forgiveness (generally) = taxable income, and has for a long time now, although there are circumstances where it isn't.  Sure, it would be better for most people receiving student debt forgiveness to get a complete waiver from state taxes and not just a federal waiver, but it's still much better than not receiving any relief.  Leaving aside the (mostly red) states that have no state income tax, states tax rates range from 1% of income to about $13%, and note the highest percentages are almost exclusively applied to very high earners.  Most tax rates applicable to those outside the top 10% of earners range from 1% to 6%.  That means that for every $10K in loan forgiveness, the most anyone other than high earners will pay to their state in income taxes is $600+/-.  Not a bad deal for disposing of $10K in almost completely non-dischargeable debt.

Sure, having to pay an additional $600 in April might be a hard burden for some, but it's a better burden than paying on the (forgiven) $10K in debt throughout the year.  And states will generally allow payments over time for those without the current means to pay.  Better to pay $30/month for a couple of years in taxes than to pay multiples of that to pay down $10K of debt.

Is it perfect?  No.  Is it still a good deal even if you live in NC or MS?  Yep.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And all the PPP loan forgiveness assholes like MTG won't pay a farking dime in tax, but they sure as hell don't want the proles getting anything for nothing. Free money is for the wealthy, not you.

/ yes I realize SLF taxes is current law, as was PPP forgiveness
// they made sure of that
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uncle Pooky: Kalyco Jack: Discharged debt is almost always taxed as income. The only surprise is that anyone was surprised by this.

I think the issue people have is that Bezos and Musk pay about $5 in income tax, and they have more money than everyone else on the planet. So charging low income people tax on $10,000 is kind of a dick move.


Bezos and Musk employ tens of thousands of people who all pay income and social security tax. Their massive operations pay property taxes, permit taxes, inspection taxes, utilities taxes, fuel taxes, sales taxes, etc, etc, etc ... These guys earn every dollar they net ... the same can't be said for the offices collecting their billions and billions in taxes.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two or three months worth of payments, or $10k?  What to choose...
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Are/were PPP loans that get forgiven taxed?

/actually doesn't know


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: the_rhino: Are/were PPP loans that get forgiven taxed?

/actually doesn't know

PPP loans were tax-exempt. Loan forgiveness is considered income in many states. This isn't red/blue or some kind of pettiness. It's existing tax law and will continue to be so for every time this story is green-lit.


I remember Oprah's "Free car giveaway show" IIRC some people had to sell the car to pay the taxes on it.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red States love taxing their citizens
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: It seems like there was some fine print that wasn't updated to include this contingency

Still kind of a dick move


On the Federal level, student loan forgiveness isn't considered income.

States, however, can make up their own minds on whether or not it is for purposes of state income taxes.
 
Unemployedingreenland
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: GregInIndy: This is true in a lot of states, red or blue.

Loan forgiveness is definitely income. Pay the few hundred bucks in state income tax, you're still coming out way ahead.

Maybe.

Depends a lot of the specifics. Federal student loans are pretty unique in that they offer a lot of flexibility over repayment. It's very easy to get a deferment or to switch to an income based payment where the payment is incredibly low, even $0 per month.

When the loan is forgiven, and treated as taxable income, those same options might not apply.

If you have the money, sure, the tax is way less than what you owed. But if you aren't in a good place financial - aka the exact people who would most need forgiveness, you can get complete screwed when your state says, 'You gotta pay us now'

See also IBR forgiveness where the amounts could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. You go from a small payment each month to owing the IRS ~50-200k or something because you stupidly spent 25 years making the minimum payment.


You can set up payment plans with the IRS and almost all states (maybe all states).  I would much rather pay the IRS and/or the state $200 per month for 10 years and be done with it than pay $200 per month to the student lender for 10 years and still have another 10 or 20 years of payments left.  And if you really have nothing, you can propose an OIC (offer in compromise) to the IRS and they'll let you settle for whatever you can afford (as determined by their formulae, which are not secret).  There's almost no situation (outside of bankruptcy) where personal debt forgiveness leaves you in a worse position than continuing to owe and service the debt.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: This is true in a lot of states, red or blue.

Loan forgiveness is definitely income. Pay the few hundred bucks in state income tax, you're still coming out way ahead.


This.  However, if they're crowing about it or taking credit for it like it was their idea, they're straight-up garbage humans.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: GregInIndy: This is true in a lot of states, red or blue.

Loan forgiveness is definitely income. Pay the few hundred bucks in state income tax, you're still coming out way ahead.

Maybe.

Depends a lot of the specifics. Federal student loans are pretty unique in that they offer a lot of flexibility over repayment. It's very easy to get a deferment or to switch to an income based payment where the payment is incredibly low, even $0 per month.

When the loan is forgiven, and treated as taxable income, those same options might not apply.

If you have the money, sure, the tax is way less than what you owed. But if you aren't in a good place financial - aka the exact people who would most need forgiveness, you can get complete screwed when your state says, 'You gotta pay us now'

See also IBR forgiveness where the amounts could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. You go from a small payment each month to owing the IRS ~50-200k or something because you stupidly spent 25 years making the minimum payment.


I've encountered numerous people who had loans forgiven last year and did not get a 1099 from the gubmint stating income from it.  Maybe this year...
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm ok with this. They were loaned money to pay for school, which is income. If someone cut my liability from $10,000 to 400 bucks I'd be pretty happy
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Is ALEC sending out flash cards again?


Don't blame the trigger man

This is tied to the COVID bill to avoid federal taxes, did that not also cover state taxes?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Discharged debt is almost always taxed as income. The only surprise is that anyone was surprised by this.


My surprise is that the debt is unchanged if the education was a criminal deception for the purpose of generating the loan and the court says so.  Why is the student then considered a victim of a major theft and then taxed for being compensated as a victim.

The bigger picture is that the current rampant price gouging for just about everything which the fatalists call "inflation" could have the same story.  Find that car dealers, appliance companies, etc all criminally manipulated prices.  It will take a while to unpack but trust the data is there.  The victims may be entitled to compensation.  If the government lets the perps declare bankruptcy and weasel out, it could compensate victims.  The states, which allowed the price gouging through negligent policing could then tax the victims.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure forgiven loans have always been taxed even at the federal level.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: I thought this was a repeat, but no, the earlier one was Mississippi.
Jagoffs.


Well, they have to pay Brett Favre to not give speeches and that's expensive.
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Uncle Pooky: Kalyco Jack: Discharged debt is almost always taxed as income. The only surprise is that anyone was surprised by this.

I think the issue people have is that Bezos and Musk pay about $5 in income tax, and they have more money than everyone else on the planet. So charging low income people tax on $10,000 is kind of a dick move.

Bezos and Musk employ tens of thousands of people who all pay income and social security tax. Their massive operations pay property taxes, permit taxes, inspection taxes, utilities taxes, fuel taxes, sales taxes, etc, etc, etc ... These guys earn every dollar they net ... the same can't be said for the offices collecting their billions and billions in taxes.


I'll never understand wanting to blow a billionaire, but I guess that's a thing.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Time to put down the entirety of the North Carolina government. You ask for taxes on student loan forgiveness?  Easy-peasy. North Carolina government officials all dead. We'll hire fresh ones.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: I'm pretty sure forgiven loans have always been taxed even at the federal level.


PSLF hasn't been taxed, at least at the Federal level. State level depends on the state.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Keep hammering on this and the repub social security plan until mid terms.
 
Pipkin E
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: lindalouwho: I thought this was a repeat, but no, the earlier one was Mississippi.
Jagoffs.

You can just repeat it for every red state.


North Carolina is purple, not red.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: GregInIndy: This is true in a lot of states, red or blue.

Loan forgiveness is definitely income. Pay the few hundred bucks in state income tax, you're still coming out way ahead.

Maybe.

Depends a lot of the specifics. Federal student loans are pretty unique in that they offer a lot of flexibility over repayment. It's very easy to get a deferment or to switch to an income based payment where the payment is incredibly low, even $0 per month.

When the loan is forgiven, and treated as taxable income, those same options might not apply.

If you have the money, sure, the tax is way less than what you owed. But if you aren't in a good place financial - aka the exact people who would most need forgiveness, you can get complete screwed when your state says, 'You gotta pay us now'

See also IBR forgiveness where the amounts could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. You go from a small payment each month to owing the IRS ~50-200k or something because you stupidly spent 25 years making the minimum payment.


Those people with low incomes will be in a lower bracket and I they don't meet the standard deduction they pay nothing.
If your to broke to pay the taxes don't do the forgiveness and you choose the wrong career path.  Paying back your loans is the least of your future financial problems
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Uncle Pooky: Kalyco Jack: Discharged debt is almost always taxed as income. The only surprise is that anyone was surprised by this.

I think the issue people have is that Bezos and Musk pay about $5 in income tax, and they have more money than everyone else on the planet. So charging low income people tax on $10,000 is kind of a dick move.

Bezos and Musk employ tens of thousands of people who all pay income and social security tax. Their massive operations pay property taxes, permit taxes, inspection taxes, utilities taxes, fuel taxes, sales taxes, etc, etc, etc ... These guys earn every dollar they net ... the same can't be said for the offices collecting their billions and billions in taxes.


They employ practically no one. Amazon, Tesla, and SpaceX employ people. We are pissed about Bezos and Musk paying lower income tax rates than working people. All the things you cite are paid by the corporation, not the person.
 
