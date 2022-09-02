 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Other than the ankle deep sewage on your floor, how did you enjoy your time at our resort?   (dailymail.co.uk)
476 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2022 at 8:05 PM (1 hour ago)



jim32rr
1 hour ago  
Down and to the left, duh
 
stevenvictx
1 hour ago  
It was crappy
 
emersonbiggins
1 hour ago  
Seems like an effluent crowd
 
derpes_simplex
1 hour ago  
Was there a mini bar?
 
El_Dan
56 minutes ago  
I don't visit expensive resorts in remote archipelagos often, but when I do, and they flood, I continue to expect five star service.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
54 minutes ago  
Imagine the effects climate change is having on tourism.
 
SumoJeb
50 minutes ago  

El_Dan: I don't visit expensive resorts in remote archipelagos often, but when I do, and they flood, I continue to expect five star service.


I think they are more 3 seashells
 
Archie Goodwin
50 minutes ago  
Mr Robert, from Manchester, claims staff at the hotel didn't take the incident seriously and only offered him towels for his room following the incident.
metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
Subtonic
49 minutes ago  
"Oh jeez, looks there's a foot deep pool of human shiat on the floor. Whelp, better go wade through it to speak to the manager. Lucky I got mah flip flops."
 
Uzzah
43 minutes ago  
A guy dies and is sent to Hell.  The Devil says "we're having a special this week: you get to choose which torment you'll suffer for all eternity."  He shows the guy a room where everybody is standing on their heads on a brick floor.  "Oh, that looks unpleasant," says the guy.  In the next room, everybody is standing on their heads on a wooden floor.  "Well, that's a little bit better..." says the guy.  In the final room, everybody is standing knee deep in liquid sewage, drinking a cup of coffee.  The guys says "the stench in here is horrible, but it beats standing on my head for all eternity.  I'll take this one."  The Devil wishes him luck and closes the door behind him.  Moments later, an announcement comes over the intercom: "Ok everyone.  Coffee break's over.  Back to standing on your heads."
 
darinwil
42 minutes ago  

Uzzah: A guy dies and is sent to Hell.  The Devil says "we're having a special this week: you get to choose which torment you'll suffer for all eternity."  He shows the guy a room where everybody is standing on their heads on a brick floor.  "Oh, that looks unpleasant," says the guy.  In the next room, everybody is standing on their heads on a wooden floor.  "Well, that's a little bit better..." says the guy.  In the final room, everybody is standing knee deep in liquid sewage, drinking a cup of coffee.  The guys says "the stench in here is horrible, but it beats standing on my head for all eternity.  I'll take this one."  The Devil wishes him luck and closes the door behind him.  Moments later, an announcement comes over the intercom: "Ok everyone.  Coffee break's over.  Back to standing on your heads."


I was literally just trying to remember this! My dad used to tell us that joke.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
41 minutes ago  
Was this in the brochure?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
41 minutes ago  
Note to self: no ground floor hotel rooms.

A life choice that has always served me well.
 
Subtonic
24 minutes ago  

darinwil: Uzzah: A guy dies and is sent to Hell.  The Devil says "we're having a special this week: you get to choose which torment you'll suffer for all eternity."  He shows the guy a room where everybody is standing on their heads on a brick floor.  "Oh, that looks unpleasant," says the guy.  In the next room, everybody is standing on their heads on a wooden floor.  "Well, that's a little bit better..." says the guy.  In the final room, everybody is standing knee deep in liquid sewage, drinking a cup of coffee.  The guys says "the stench in here is horrible, but it beats standing on my head for all eternity.  I'll take this one."  The Devil wishes him luck and closes the door behind him.  Moments later, an announcement comes over the intercom: "Ok everyone.  Coffee break's over.  Back to standing on your heads."

I was literally just trying to remember this! My dad used to tell us that joke.


Heh, I was about to say the same thing.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
16 minutes ago  
It's actually rather soothing and moisturizing until it gets about knickers high
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
13 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: El_Dan: I don't visit expensive resorts in remote archipelagos often, but when I do, and they flood, I continue to expect five star service.

I think they are more 3 seashells


I demand five seashells.
 
