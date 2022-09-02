 Skip to content
(WGAL 8)   Chip factory burns to a crisp   (wgal.com) divider line
    Berks County, Pennsylvania, chip factory  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now where's the salsa?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reilly Dieffenbach?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, just what the auto industry needs... Another chip shortage!
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustHereForThePics: Great, just what the auto industry needs... Another chip shortage!


not those kinda chips
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wikihow.comView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will we still be able to mine our precious crypto?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Reilly Dieffenbach?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
new.store.bettermade.comView Full Size


If it makes more of these, I will be in heaven.
 
Bad Dad Why
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I first thought integrated circuit chips and got pretty panicked. My life as a development engineer is already complicated enough.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: JustHereForThePics: Great, just what the auto industry needs... Another chip shortage!

not those kinda chips


Doesn't matter. Tack on another $1000 over MSRP.
 
ajcorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dieffenbach's makes AMAZING kettle chips.  Better than Grandma Utz.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video transcript from TFA:
"WE HAVE BREAKING NEWS OUT OF BERKS COUNTY TONIGHT. A FIRE BROKE OUT AT THE DIFFERENT BALLS  A CHIPS FACTORY."

I don't know how you get from "Dieffenbach" to that.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jairzinho: Video transcript from TFA:
"WE HAVE BREAKING NEWS OUT OF BERKS COUNTY TONIGHT. A FIRE BROKE OUT AT THE DIFFERENT BALLS  A CHIPS FACTORY."

I don't know how you get from "Dieffenbach" to that.


Autocorrect for captions?
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That website gave my phone AIDS for a one-line "article".
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Jairzinho: Video transcript from TFA:
"WE HAVE BREAKING NEWS OUT OF BERKS COUNTY TONIGHT. A FIRE BROKE OUT AT THE DIFFERENT BALLS  A CHIPS FACTORY."

I don't know how you get from "Dieffenbach" to that.

Autocorrect for captions?


autogenerated captions for a television news broadcast.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: JustHereForThePics: Great, just what the auto industry needs... Another chip shortage!

not those kinda chips


Great, just what the beer drinker industry needs...Another chip shortage!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now wait... are we talking chip butty
Fark user imageView Full Size

Or chips buddies?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice headline, subby
+1
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bad Dad Why: I first thought integrated circuit chips and got pretty panicked. My life as a development engineer is already complicated enough.


Reading the headline my 1st reaction was crap we need microchips, 1 second later I was like crap what if it's potato chips????  Those have been in low supply also.  I was so torn over which would be worse but potato chip won since I am currently not in the need of anything with microchips but I am having a party and an in need of potato chips.
We like things well done so I don't mind slightly over cooked chips
 
basscomm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My first thought was.. "What's going to happen to graphics card prices now?" Then I saw potato.

Saw potato.

Potato.
 
