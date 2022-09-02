 Skip to content
(CNN)   One third of Pakistan is underwater. Who knew homes were so expensive over there?   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Weather, Global warming, Climate change, Climate, Precipitation, Extreme weather, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority, Monsoon  
docsigma
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Misread it as "One third of Pakistan is underwear", got very confused
 
tuxq
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Better claim the fishing rights before chinese boats show up
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I prefer to look at it as 2/3 above water.
 
algman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe the lenders are just too generous.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sorry to hear about that, Pakistan. We've got our own flooding disaster unfolding here that we've got to take care of first.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
An all loving, all knowing, and all powerful deity would just move all the water from the flood zones to the drought zones, right?
 
kindms
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
sell us your nukes and we'll sweeten the aid package
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

docsigma: Misread it as "One third of Pakistan is underwear", got very confused


As did I. I like it better our way.
 
Your_Midnight_Man
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: An all loving, all knowing, and all powerful deity would just move all the water from the flood zones to the drought zones, right?


It's a shame there aren't any of those.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Perhaps the the compassionate Christians in the US can find lend them some boot straps.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: An all loving, all knowing, and all powerful deity would just move all the water from the flood zones to the drought zones, right?


That's what she did.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Never buy in a flood zone, is advice you can use worldwide
 
llamameat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's like we've attacked Pakistan by ignoring climate science.
 
