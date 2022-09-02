 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Man who fell off a church roof while protesting benefits wonders how he'll survive on said benefits   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
4
    More: Ironic, Drug addiction, Heroin, Joseph McAteer, Mr McAteer Sr, Addiction, Preston, dad Joseph McAteer Sr, Mr McAteer  
•       •       •

559 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2022 at 5:30 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He's gonna have to pray harder...
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At least now he may not have to worry about living... on the amount he got.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dad had no regard for the police officers doing their job. The rotten apples don't roll far from the tree.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Protesting benefits" is a misleading interpretation of what he was doing, subby. Tsk, tsk....
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.