(MSN)   Forget global warming, we need to worry about population collapse
125
    Unlikely, MSN  
•       •       •

125 Comments     (+0 »)
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could have saved me a click, subby, had you just included 'Elon Musk says...' in the headline.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He doesn't know shiat.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.
We don't.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are 8 billion of us.  I think we're good, Lemon Suk.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humans are the single worst thing about Earth so no, we don't.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a remarkably stupid person.
 
silkylustah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much did he pay for that opinion?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are only two people in this world.

1.  Winners who admire winners like Elon Musk!
2.  Losers who are just jealous of us.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also last year's Time Person of the Year because he's buddies with the owner of that rag. Lol.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who gives a shiat what his excuse is to bang all his different side chicks‽
 
Bloody William
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it about toxic dudes that they obsess over procreation?
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should go first. Maybe launch himself into the sun.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In an August tweet, Musk sounded the alarm again, saying: "Population collapse due to low birth rates for whites is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming."

FTF Everyone
 
Bloody William
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bloody William: What is it about toxic dudes that they obsess over procreation?


wildsnowllama: Who gives a shiat what his excuse is to bang all his different side chicks‽


Sure, but I think it goes deeper than that.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, Musk doesn't have a clue about  shiat. He should stick with being PT Barnum.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musk believes we must secure a future for our children you see. Why is that so bad, you leftie monsters
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like poisoning our planet to make an imaginary line to go up is a BAD idea...
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bloody William: Bloody William: What is it about toxic dudes that they obsess over procreation?

wildsnowllama: Who gives a shiat what his excuse is to bang all his different side chicks‽

Sure, but I think it goes deeper than that.


More people means larger workforce means lower wages.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Global population collapse? Sounds like more racist replacement theory nonsense.
 
doremifaq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No F'ing Way!
 
severedtoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if musk wasn't born rich he would be the the cringy guy on the BestBuy sales floor that everyone tries to avoid.
 
inntheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People like Elon Musk worry about population because without an excess of human capital, corporations can't take advantage and pit the masses against each other in the labor market, which means he makes less money.
 
ChimpMitten [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He means white population collapse.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its funny how if you point out that opening up immigration fixes all these problems but they won't do it the real complaint suddenly becomes clear.

population collapse!
labor shortage!
etc
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Musk believes we must secure a future for our children you see. Why is that so bad, you leftie monsters


I feel like an adjective was intentionally left out of that statement....
 
Hawk the Hawk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's doing his part by breeding like a rabbit.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget rising sea levels, crippling heat waves and foot shortages - lack of population growth might cut into my profits. This is a real emergency, you guiz.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Population collapse probably will happen given current trends but I don't understand how that would be "dangerous"
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yea I am still not going to buy a tesla


ourworldindata.orgView Full Size
 
TheraTx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: There are only two people in this world.

1.  Winners who admire winners like Elon Musk!
2.  Losers who are just jealous of us.


I want a name when I lose
 
Bugerz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mush should stick to infrastructure failures like the hyperloop and quit opening his gob with absolutely inane talking points. The only morons worried about population collapse are worried about birth rates amongst whites. Literally the only morons I see spout about this garbage are the likes of Sargon, McInnis and Molineux.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White south African worried about shrinking white race, news at 11. His crappy take on the world wouldn't mean crap if he wasn't rich, people need to stop giving his every utterance the time of day.
 
cranked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Bathsalt: [image.cnbcfm.com image 850x478]


"Soilent Green is automobiles!"
 
LurkLongAndProsper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon Musk Johnson is right!
 
Rav Tokomi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Capitalist worried that negative population growth might effect his insatiable need for infinite economic expansion.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Population collapse would be for the best. We have nearly 8b people at this point. Frankly, that's just way too farking many mouths to feed.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: You could have saved me a click, subby, had you just included 'Elon Musk says...' in the headline.


This.

Musk is parroting the white supremacy line about the fact less white folks are having kids versus minorities.

Racist dickbag just like his daddy.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BRING IT
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChimpMitten: He means white population collapse.


THIS!
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bloody William: What is it about toxic dudes that they obsess over procreation?


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ENnAa7rqtBM

Everybody has more sex than they do.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah all the slavedrivers are upset that they can't find slaves for no money and have to pay people enough to live.

the shiatheel south african heir man isn't any farking different
 
Whoatherebabie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actual Sociologist.

No evidence here that Elon has a clue on this subject.

My professional and yes actually qualified opinion.

Bonus points: majored in Emergency Management

Actual impact online ..fark all
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: There are only two people in this world.

1.  Winners who admire winners like Elon Musk!
2.  Losers who are just jealous of us.


That actually perfectly separates the groups who want different things.

When the world is overpopulated Group 1 gets rich and things are shiat for Group 2.
When there are fewer people around life is marginally better for Group 2 and Group 1 only gets very rich as opposed to obscenely rich.

Obviously overpopulation is the way to go.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Population collapse would be for the best. We have nearly 8b people at this point. Frankly, that's just way too farking many mouths to feed.


Feeding them isn't a problem, giving them all houses and cars and beef every day would be. If feeding them were a problem there wouldn't be 8B of us.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it rich bastards always think they are the authority on everything?
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bloody William: Bloody William: What is it about toxic dudes that they obsess over procreation?

wildsnowllama: Who gives a shiat what his excuse is to bang all his different side chicks‽

Sure, but I think it goes deeper than that.


I've heard that he doesn't go that deep at all.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No. No, it isn't.
 
