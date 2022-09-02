 Skip to content
(Tablet Magazine)   Well, it's time again for your monthly Reefer Madness "research" claim that marijuana makes one insane and violent   (tabletmag.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, all the studies linked are older than 2016, most much older, and the most recent wasn't even about whether weed CASUED schizophrenia, but whether drugs could set off health issues that were already there.

If an idiot like me can see flaws in your research within 10 minutes of looking, you done goofed.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ctrl+F "scromit" returned 0 results, very poor effort.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought weed made you too lackadaisical and lazy to fight our wars. Which is it folks?

I get it. You're worried about a lag in sales of White Claws and other malternatives, but sheesh...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Big pharmaceutical and the alcohol lobby doesn't like people smoking weed.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
For me it's the opposite.

However, having the entirety of my work presented as someone else's, when they couldn't even be bothered to remove my notes and "if you have questions contact Nathan", does fill me with rage.

Happens more often than you think in the business world.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
OH NOES! 50% OF ALL POT TAKERS ARE SCHIZOPHRENIC!

/sure, Jan
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well...it sure does seem to make cops violent.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Seen a few people have badd reactions to the delta 8 stuff, but I swear the amount people use it with vapes and edibles is ridiculous
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Cypress Hill - Insane In The Brain (Official Video)
Youtube RijB8wnJCN0
 
Braggi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
False.   I am already insane.
 
johnphantom
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"One out of every 20 daily users can expect to develop schizophrenia if they don't quit," Dr. Christine Miller, an expert on psychotic disorders, told me.

Complete bullshiat. Cannabis use has risen indisputably over the decades since the DSM-4 in 1972 redefined schizophrenia diagnoses. Schizophrenic rates have not risen AT ALL since then, remaining at around 0.8% of the population.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.