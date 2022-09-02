 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   Fifth official Loch Ness Monster sighting this year is now in the books after Nessie seen causing a big wake while doing the tail stroke   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on. If Scotland is anything like the US, almost everyone has a pretty good quality video camera in their pocket or purse. There's no more excuses for poor quality cryptozoology footage.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got better proof in my camera roll:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Two Ton 21 | The Venture Bros. | Adult Swim
Youtube 5dwL8ESU97s
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Police - Synchronicity II
Youtube o5FPPoLqkCk


Fun fact:  The instrument that Andy Summers mimes playing is a functional guitar.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
https://globalnews.ca/video/5401099/alleged-ogopogo-sighting-caught-on-camera-2

Personally, I think Ogopogo is just a pod of dolphins or a group of otters or seals swimming single-file. Either that, or a f#cking plesiosaur.
 
danvon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's quite nice to see that even after 50 years, and thousands upon thousands of upgrades to image processing, we can still count on a shiatty, grainy photo to support a belief in cryptozoology.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

danvon: It's quite nice to see that even after 50 years, and thousands upon thousands of upgrades to image processing, we can still count on a shiatty, grainy photo to support a belief in cryptozoology.


MORONS


FTFY
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm not sure that the number of smart phones makes a positive effect on pictures of cryptids. If anything, far fewer people carry cameras than they used to, and phones are really cruddy for telephoto shots of distant objects.
And to fold UFOs into the mix, phones are really crappy at taking shots of the night sky - autofocus does a number on star images.
So I would expect picture quality to be even worse these days.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

danvon: It's quite nice to see that even after 50 years, and thousands upon thousands of upgrades to image processing, we can still count on a shiatty, grainy photo to support a belief in cryptozoology.


Maybe cryptids are naturally blurry.
 
