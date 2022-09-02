 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   NAACP declares state of emergency in Coffee County, GA after deputies beat black man to death   (douglasnow.com) divider line
21
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

982 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 02 Sep 2022 at 8:35 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That police department needs to be decaffeinated.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This will become a daily occurrence until November, done intentionally to evoke outraged responses (and manufactured riots with free brick piles) to scare stupid purple women back onto the Law and Order Repuglican reservation.

It will probably work.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On August 25, 2021

Not sure this is how emergencies are meant to work.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I just assumed there was a standing State of Emergency for Black people in the South.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Well. His girlfriend said he had her keys, so we... uh... subdued the individual and checked his pockets. They weren't there so we subdued her for filing a false report."
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did they find the missing keys? If he had them he totally deserved it and the department was acting within legal bounds to kill him.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Judge. Jury. Executioner.  Those cops need to put in for OT if they're gonna wear so many hats.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So what was the date it happened or is time travel involved?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Surprise!

/No surprise.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You know what hasn't happened yet? We haven't had a situation where a couple of cops like this murder someone and get away with it, and then those cops somehow find themselves murdered a few months later under mysterious circumstances.

If that had happened at some point, I wonder if that would be a wake-up call to other murderous cops, sort of an announcement that "The system may let you get away with it, but WE won't."
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
His girlfriend did a Cup Foods and called the cops. That was the first mistake.

Have a problem? Call the police. Now you have two problems.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: This will become a daily occurrence until November, done intentionally to evoke outraged responses (and manufactured riots with free brick piles) to scare stupid purple women back onto the Law and Order Repuglican reservation.

It will probably work.


Fark user imageView Full Size


*strangestboner.jpg*
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
TFA: Coffee County Sheriff's Office has not released a statement, nor has there been any bodycam footage from the incident. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also hasn't released any statements.

Why am I not surprised?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
as some one who lived their for several years, sadly not surprised.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: This will become a daily occurrence until November, done intentionally to evoke outraged responses (and manufactured riots with free brick piles) to scare stupid purple women back onto the Law and Order Repuglican reservation.

It will probably work.


we still have FARK posters who think Chicago, Portland and Seattle are smoldering wastelands
 
robodog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: So what was the date it happened or is time travel involved?


He died 363 days after he was assaulted by police, no time travel necessary.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm a regular donor to the NAACP. Can they declare a state of emergency and what does that entail?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It took him a year to die?

I'm willing to be outraged, but I need a few details to hang both it and the cops on.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He allegedly had keys
Keys can be used as weapons
Armed and dangerous
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: This will become a daily occurrence until November, done intentionally to evoke outraged responses (and manufactured riots with free brick piles) to scare stupid purple women back onto the Law and Order Repuglican reservation.

It will probably work.

we still have FARK posters who think Chicago, Portland and Seattle are smoldering wastelands


PDX is not a smoldering wasteland but due to the homeless it is a bit of a trash pile.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Naido: On August 25, 2021

Not sure this is how emergencies are meant to work.


The guy dying a few days ago is probably going to spark a reaction.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.