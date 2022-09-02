 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   Mike Tyson's 'bitten-ear-shaped' edibles debut at 3 New Jersey weed shops this weekend   (nj.com) divider line
14
    More: Creepy, New Jersey, Evander Holyfield, Mike Tyson, release of his bitten-ear-shaped edibles, officer of Tyson, EDITOR'S NOTE, Chris Williams of FOX Television Stations, Fox Broadcasting Company  
•       •       •

359 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2022 at 9:28 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I got a pack of those in MI a couple weeks ago. Funny thing is, not only are they shaped like ears, they also have the same consistency as cartilage (less gummy).
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Holyfield getting any royalties for those?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why creepy? I think it's kinda funny.
 
kindms
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Here Try the bobbitts
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cannabith.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Everyone has a plan until he bites their ears off.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's not in good taste.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
rapist
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, isn't it stupid to call them Mike Tyson's bitten ear shaped edibles? Evander thinks everyone involved with this is an idiot.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I bet it smells better than that shiat weed all the stinkbugs are smoking around here .
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
foxmetronews.comView Full Size
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Do they make the whole ear shape first, then have mike take a bite out of them?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.