 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Man vs. woodchuck   (mlive.com) divider line
13
    More: Dumbass, Internet privacy, Privacy policy, English-language films, Culvert, Privacy, Thick black smoke, use of this site, attention of conservation officer Ben Shively  
•       •       •

535 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2022 at 6:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They wouldnt leave his wood pile alone

https://youtu.be/CHfbLlcJMuA
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing that works on woodchucks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Chucks would a woodchuck cuck if a woodchuck could cuck Chuck?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
forget traps and snares and get a 12ga.  problem solved
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: forget traps and snares and get a 12ga.  problem solved


User name checks out but you're in for more than you bargained for if you think you can handle the aggrieved widows, little guy.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Caddyshack - Ending Explosion
Youtube U0Hx5ka1FiA
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just for fun I looked up Woodchuck Removal Services and got an alarming strangely high of results nearby. I do not have a woodchuck issue
/delete history
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Snakes or cats.  Go with cuddly.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Snakes or cats.  Go with cuddly.


Cats is just snakes wit fur!
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Snakes or cats.  Go with cuddly.


Chucks get pretty darn big for a house cat to take down. It can be done, but 20+ pounds is big prey.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is the 1812 overture his favorite song?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.