(KTLA Los Angeles)   Actually, 'Crypto ATM' is a good way to describe the industry
Not_Todd
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I drove cross-country back in June and in the tiny town of Lamar, Arkansas, in a gas station next to a trailer park, spotted no less than two of these things.

We all joked that they were there to launder the meth profits.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I only consider it an ATM if it allows you to sell BTC and withdraw fiat currency. The deposit-only ones are vending machines.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Stupid people making rich people richer.
But they usually at least get SOMETHING for it.
With crypto they get nothing.
 
Gangster of Boats
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You never go crypto atm
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Everything about crypto is ass-to-mouth.
 
Unda
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: I only consider it an ATM if it allows you to sell BTC and withdraw fiat currency. The deposit-only ones are vending machines.


This! A long time ago someone dropped a trivial amount of bitcoin on me, as a sarcastic gesture after I made a post on reddit disparaging bitcoin - it was worth 25 cents at the time.

At the height of the 2018 bubble, it was worth about $100 (about what it would be now), and I was trying to find a way to cashiat2 out without linking a crypto exchange to my bank account, and never succeeded.

I ended up donating it to Wikimedia Foundation. Even that took enough effort that the donation was not worth the time I spent figuring out how to donate it...
 
Mattix
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yep. They are all over town around here. Usually in the shadiest looking gas stations.

Ther is one just outside an Arby's at one of them. A couple months ago I as waiting in line and watched this very "sharp-kneed" young woman feeding that thing C-notes....
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mattix: Yep. They are all over town around here. Usually in the shadiest looking gas stations.

Ther is one just outside an Arby's at one of them. A couple months ago I as waiting in line and watched this very "sharp-kneed" young woman feeding that thing C-notes....


An Arby's in South bend Indiana.

I can just picture the parking lot
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The last gasps of a dying scam.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
lol crypto is still a thing? holy shiat guys try getting a girlfriend. or a fleshlight.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Every  shady laundromat in Chicago have them. They don't say shiat when you drink in there, as long as you buy a pack of squares from them that have a stamp from Missouri.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What happens between a Kryptonian and his dog is no one's business.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Unda: Ivo Shandor: I only consider it an ATM if it allows you to sell BTC and withdraw fiat currency. The deposit-only ones are vending machines.

This! A long time ago someone dropped a trivial amount of bitcoin on me, as a sarcastic gesture after I made a post on reddit disparaging bitcoin - it was worth 25 cents at the time.

At the height of the 2018 bubble, it was worth about $100 (about what it would be now), and I was trying to find a way to cashiat2 out without linking a crypto exchange to my bank account, and never succeeded.

I ended up donating it to Wikimedia Foundation. Even that took enough effort that the donation was not worth the time I spent figuring out how to donate it...


The last time I looked there were several actual ATMs in Vancouver. The last one I used required a phone number for an SMS confirmation code but no banking info (and older ones didn't even need the phone number). I now have an account with an online exchange service which sends Interac money transfers (easier than cash, and better rates than the ATMs).
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: lol crypto is still a thing? holy shiat guys try getting a girlfriend. or a fleshlight.


The crypto/NFT markets mostly imploded. Bitcoin is still sitting somewhere around $19k+ USD, but a lot of crypto projects just totally melted down and many went bust. Once the market "corrected" and crypto values (some of which I believe weren interdependent) the fact that they were some weird fantasy-fueled pyramid schemes - where founders were out to pump them up with your cash and then dump them and keep your cash - made them collapse. And NFTs that people spent millions of dollars on are now trading for a miniscule fraction of what was spent on them as people realize how largely pointless they actually are.

Thanks to that, normal people can buy graphics cards again.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The head shops have them too.  Crypto was a way for rich people to sell private lottery tickets to poor people.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dammit, Not Bill Murray.

https://web3isgoinggreat.com/bill-murrays-nft-charity-auction-nets-185000-which-is-then-immediately-stolen

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guinsu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Saw them in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico in a supermarket frequented by locals. Also spotted some in Boulder, CO. They have been around for a few years in PA, I assumed they started in cali
 
Mattix
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Mattix: Yep. They are all over town around here. Usually in the shadiest looking gas stations.

Ther is one just outside an Arby's at one of them. A couple months ago I as waiting in line and watched this very "sharp-kneed" young woman feeding that thing C-notes....

An Arby's in South bend Indiana.

I can just picture the parking lot


Yep. And right between the Center for the homeless and the county jail....

The perfect place for a retail investment establishment.....
 
p89tech
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That depends on what you think "ATM" is an acronym for, doesn't it?
 
