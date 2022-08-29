 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 191 of WW3: UN nuclear watchdog will have a "continued presence" at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Ukraine says it's keeping pressure on Russian forces in southern Kherson area. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
Harlee
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sepia apama
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Baking croissants this morning, ready in 20 minutes or so (plus cooling time).  Good to wake up to as I sip my coffee.

Another good thing to wake up to is the news that the criminal's tank losses have crossed 2000.  Yesterday's Kyiv Independent piece goes into more detail, but yeah that's good to hear.

(I think this was linked on fark yesterday but here it is again)
https://kyivindependent.com/national/how-many-tanks-does-russia-really-have
 
Algebrat
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, the UN watchdog group made it to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant? I had heard overnight they hadn't been able to get there due to Russian shelling. Did something change?

/morning.
//confused, but I haven't had my coke yet.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for August 20 to August 26. Of course, as of 8/29 it may already be missing the most critical development: Ukraine seems to be intensifying efforts in Kherson Oblast. The Kyiv Post called it a counteroffensive, but I'm going to wait a little bit to see if it's a concerted movement forward or just local advances (or "tactical" advances to exploit small weaknesses in the Russian line as one of the Twitter defense types called it). 

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Background: Joseph Kobzon was a Ukrainian singer and traitor who held a benefit concert in support of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic". When orcs are liquidated, they are "given a ticket to the Kobzon concert"

Johan
@Helpful_Hand_SA
🔴The occupiers can send another 350 thousand potential participants in the #Kobzon concert to the war in #Ukraine.

This was reported by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of #Ukraine #VadymSkibitsky.

https://twitter.com/Helpful_Hand_SA/status/1565657023513038849
 
Irisclara
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Ukraine Thread FAQ

Remember that if someone is posting Russian propaganda here, the mods have asked that we click the nuke button and report it.

Q: Why did someone call me a shill after I said I was bored with the war?
A: by RobSeace
People getting bored with the war is otherwise called "war fatigue" or "Ukraine fatigue", and is known to be very bad for Ukraine and good for Russia, because it predisposes people to want it to end at any cost, even if it means rewarding the bad guys and penalizing the good guys by stealing some of their land.  So, that's why people jump to the conclusion you must be shilling for Russia by posting such crap.

Also see
lh4.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

By Bob Able

Q: "At what cost?" And "the US wants to fight russia until the last Ukrainian".
A: by Farking_Uke
If they knew our anthem they'd know that's EXACTLY what Ukrainians are willing to sacrifice!

What are the lyrics to Ukraine's national anthem in English?

The glory and freedom of Ukraine has not yet perished
Luck will still smile on us brother-Ukrainians.
Our enemies will die, as the dew does in the sunshine,
and we, too, brothers, we'll live happily in our land.

We'll not spare either our souls or bodies to get freedom
and we'll prove that we brothers are of Kozak kin.

Q: Isn't it dehumanizing to call them "orcs"?
A:  by EdgeRunner
The Russian invaders have dehumanized themselves with the sickening war crimes that they continue to commit on a daily basis. Anyone boo-hooing over them being called Orcs should understand that Tolkien's fictional monsters are the ones being insulted here. Would you prefer we more accurately refer to them as Putin's baby-raping murderous pieces of shiat?

Also see
lh4.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

By Bob Able

Q: Is Azov nazi?
A: Azov was founded by a nazi. Azov was about training civilians to be warriors. When russia took Crimea many Ukrainians joined Azov because that's where you went to learn how to be a bad ass. Kind of like the Marines. The group has drawn controversy over its early and allegedly continuing association with far-right groups and neo-Nazi ideology, its use of controversial symbols linked to Nazism, and allegations that members of the group have participated in torture and war crimes. Some experts are critical of the regiment's role within the larger Azov Movement, a political umbrella group made up of veterans and organizations linked to Azov, and its possible far-right political ambitions, despite claims of the regiment's depoliticization. Others argue that the regiment has evolved beyond its origins as street militia, tempering its neo-Nazi underpinnings as it became part of the National Guard. Since 2014, criticism of the Azov Regiment has been a recurring theme of Russian politics.

Q: What's with all the references to cotton?
A: At one point early in the war there was a large mysterious explosion at a Russian military base inside Russia. The Russian media downplayed the explosion by referring to it as a "clap", like a clap of thunder or something. The Russian word for "clap" is spelled the same as the Russian word for "cotton", so the Ukrainians started referring to the explosions, especially when they are of mysterious origin and/or far inside Russian-held territory, as cotton.
lh4.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

lh5.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


lh6.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Q: What is NAFO/OFAN?
A: The North Atlantic Fellas Organization is an Internet meme and an online phenomenon dedicated to countering Russian propaganda and disinformation about the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.
In addition to posting pro-Ukraine memes, or ones mocking Russian war effort and strategy, and "shiatposting," the group also raises funds for the Ukrainian military and other pro-Ukrainian causes.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another extraordinarily late posting for the ISW update (looks like it was 1.30-2.00am Eastern), so I didn't get it posted last night. If they're going to regularly be posting it that late then I might switch to posting it first thing in the morning. Just landed a new job and it's a standard 9-5 so I can't be staying up until the wee hours anymore. (Don't worry, I was only mostly destitute, and as there's one thing I know about "mostly" it's MiracleMax_MostlyDead.jpg.) Back on topic, the September 1 update is worth a click through. Tons of good info in it.

ISW's Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 1

Authors: Kateryna Stepanenko, Karolina Hird, Layne Philipson, George Barros, and Mason Clark

Key Takeaways: Kateryna Stepanenko, Karolina Hird, Layne Philipson, George Barros, and Mason Clark

-Ukrainian forces continued to target Russian logistical nodes and key positions throughout Kherson Oblast in support of the ongoing counteroffensive in southern Ukraine.

-Russian milbloggers reiterated claims that Ukrainian forces are fighting along four axes of advance in Western Kherson Oblast.

-Russian forces conducted ground attacks northwest of Slovyansk, south and northeast of Bakhmut, and northwest and southwest of Donetsk City.

-Russian authorities escalated claims that Ukrainian forces are threatening both the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and the newly arrived International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation on the territory of the ZNPP.

-The Russian 3rd Army Corps is continuing to form for deployment to Donbas.

-Russian occupation authorities are likely increasingly recognizing their inability to successfully hold sham referenda in occupied areas of Ukraine due to Russian military failures and ongoing Ukrainian resistance in occupied territories.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Main Effort - Eastern Ukraine

Fark user imageView Full Size


Russian forces conducted a limited ground attack northwest of Slovyansk on September 1. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian troops attempted to advance toward Dolyna, 18km northwest of Slovyansk along the E40 highway.[41] Russian forces additionally continued routine shelling, airstrikes, and aerial reconnaissance along the Izyum-Slovyansk line and near the Kharkiv-Donetsk Oblast border.[42] Russian forces did not conduct any confirmed ground attacks toward Siversk on September 1 and continued routine artillery strikes on Siversk and surrounding settlements.[43]

Russian forces continued limited ground attacks to the northeast and south of Bakhmut on September 1. The Ukrainian General Staff stated that Russian troops attempted to advance toward Vesela Dolyna (5km southeast of Bakhmut), Zaitseve (8km southeast of Bakhmut), Soledar (10km northeast of Bakhmut), and Bakhmutske (8km northeast of Bakhmut).[44] Both Ukrainian and Russian sources indicated that Ukrainian troops may be escalating operations around Bakhmut, potentially to regain lost positions.[45]

Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks along the western outskirts of Donetsk City on September 1.The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian troops attempted to improve their positions around Pervomaiske, Nevelske, and Optyne, which all lie within 15km of the northwestern corner of Donetsk City.[46] Russian forces also continued routine air and artillery strikes along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City frontline.[47]

Russian forces also conducted a limited ground attack southwest of Donetsk City on September 1. The Ukrainian General Staff stated that Russian troops attempted to improve their positions around Vodyane, about 35km southwest of Donetsk City and near the road that runs from Vuhledar into Marinka.[48] Russian forces continued routine shelling and airstrikes on Ukrainian positions in the area between Donetsk City and the Zaporizhia Oblast border.[49]
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Speaking of interesting things in the ISW update, they've continued their section on the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kherson. Since that's probably the most interesting bit for people around these parts, I'll continue posting it alongside the other main section.

Ukrainian Counteroffensives(Ukrainian efforts to liberate Russian-occupied territories)

Ukrainian military officials reiterated that Ukrainian forces continued targeting Russian logistics and reinforcements and maintained operational silence on the progress of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in southern Ukraine on September 1. Deputy Chief of the Ukrainian Main Operational Department Oleksiy Gromov stated that Russian losses are currently concentrated due to a series of Ukrainian missile, air, UAV, and artillery strikes on Russian command posts, positions, and ammunition depots between August 29 and August 31.[17]

The Ukrainian Southern Operational Command reported that Ukrainian forces destroyed a pontoon bridge over the Inhulets River in Darivka, about 18km northeast of Kherson City and situated on the Kherson City-Nova Kakhovka highway.[18]Ukrainian forces have particularly targeted pontoon crossings since August 29, likely to tactically disrupt Russian forces and support ongoing Ukrainian offensive operations.[19] The Ukrainian Southern Operational Command also noted that Ukrainian forces struck six ammunition depots in the Bersylavsky and Khersonsky Raions (Districts) in Central Kherson Oblast, and Hennichensky Raion, near the eastern Kherson Oblast-Crimea border.[20] Ukrainian forces also reportedly destroyed command posts of the Russian 331st Guards Airborne Regiment of the 98th Guards Airborne Division and the 56th Airborne Assault Regiment of the 7th Guards Mountain Air Assault Division in unspecified areas.[21] The 331st Regiment previously operated near Hostomel, Kyiv Oblast, in February and March and suffered significant losses, and Ukrainian military officials stated that Ukrainian forces previously struck the unit's command post south of the Kherson-Dnipropetrovsk Oblast border in Novovoskresenke on August 23.[22] It is unclear if Ukrainian forces struck the 331st Regiment's command post in Novovoskresenke or another location.

Ukrainian forces likely continued to strike Russian ground lines of communication (GLOCs) and key positions throughout central Kherson Oblast on September 1. Local Ukrainian civilians reported hearing explosions and witnessing active air defense systems in Nova Kakhovka and Kakhovka (approximately 12km northeast of Nova Kakhovka), and social media footage showed new Ukrainian strikes against the Antonivsky Bridge.[23] The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Russian forces shot down Ukrainian AGM-88 HARM missiles over Antonivsky Bridge.[24] A Ukrainian Telegram channel reported that a Ukrainian missile hit an unspecified target in Oleshky (about 9km southeast of Kherson City on the left bank of the Dnipro River), and that Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian missile over Kalanchak (about 67km due south of Kherson City).[25] A Ukrainian Telegram channel also published footage of a reported destroyed Russian military base in Shyroka Balka, about 35km west of Kherson City.[26] Geolocated footage also showed the destruction of a Russian military base in the former barracks of the Ukrainian National Guards in Kherson City, likely destroyed during a Ukrainian strike on August 29.[27] Ukrainian Telegram channels have also reported Russian forces transporting more barges to Nova Kakhovka, likely in an attempt to facilitate cross-river transportation in the area.[28]

Russian milbloggers reported that Ukrainian forces continued attacking in at least four directions in Kherson Oblast, but these claims remain largely unverifiable. Various milbloggers claimed that fighting continued west of Vysokopillya south of the Kherson-Dnipropetrovsk Oblast border, east and northeast of the Ukrainian bridgehead over the Inhulets River, around Snihurivka about 65km east of Mykolaiv City, and north of Kherson City.

Some milbloggers reported that Russian airborne troops repelled Ukrainian attacks on Olhyne, while others noted that Russian forces have "confident control" over the southern halves of Olhyne and Vysokopillya and are engaged in defensive battles south of the Kherson-Dnipropetrovsk Oblast border.[29]Ukrainian forces reportedly continued fighting in Arkhanhelske near the Inhulets River in the northernmost part of Kherson Oblast.[30] Some Russian milbloggers reported that Russian forces established partial control of Bila Krynytsia (between the Ukrainian bridgehead and Davydiv Brid), while others claimed that Rosgvadia and Russian airborne troops are fighting Ukrainian forces in Davydiv Brid itself.[31] Geolocated footage also showed Russian forces striking Ukrainian military equipment south of Bila Krynytsia.[32] A milblogger also claimed that Ukrainian forces captured Kostromka (10km southeast of the Ukrainian bridgehead) and advanced to the outskirts of Bruskynske on the T2207 highway, while simultaneously attacking Shchaslyve south of Kostromka.[33] Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) officials and milbloggers claimed that Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian attack on Snihurivka, and geolocated footage showed Ukrainian forces shelling Russian positions in the settlement.[34] A milblogger claimed that Russian forces regained control over Zeleny Hai (approximately 23km north of Kherson City) and noted that Russian forces continued to fire at Ukrainian positions with artillery.[35] Geolocated footage showed Russian artillery shelling Ukrainian forces near Myrne (approximately seven kilometers west of Zeleny Hai), and Russian milbloggers previously stated that Russian forces failed to advance to Myrne on August 31.[36] Geolocated footage also showed a destroyed Ukrainian tank in Liubomyrivka (about 7km north of Zeleny Hai), which corroborates Russian milbloggers' claims from August 31 of Ukrainian advances in the area.[37] Geolocated footage seemingly shows five Russian soldiers surrendering to Ukrainian forces in Pravdyne (about 35km northwest of Kherson City).[38]

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed it destroyed Ukrainian ammunition depots on the western bank of the Inhulets River.[39]The Kherson Oblast Occupation Police also claimed it neutralized a Ukrainian "terrorist" headquarters in Kherson City.[40]
 
fasahd
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Wait, the UN watchdog group made it to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant? I had heard overnight they hadn't been able to get there due to Russian shelling. Did something change?

/morning.
//confused, but I haven't had my coke yet.



Zaporizhzhia: IAEA presence at Ukraine nuclear plant to last days • FRANCE 24 English
Youtube kijm-R3K5wM
 
fasahd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Zelensky criticises Russia's handling of IAEA mission • FRANCE 24 English
Youtube rotBx7YCqis
 
Tracianne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Vysokopillya, Kherson region strike at the Russian BC warehouse

boom
 
fasahd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Welcome to day 191. I think russians should take the day off.

As of right now, Everclear is deemed the strongest alcohol on earth: chemistry doesn't allow anything stronger than 191-proof to exist. Some people basically consider it poison, but hey, a party is a party.
 
mederu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Two Big Mistakes that Ruzzia done on the South of Ukraine
Youtube ab1xK9I2SSM

For those who missed it yesterday.
 
Public Call Box
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fasahd: Public Call Box: Wait, the UN watchdog group made it to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant? I had heard overnight they hadn't been able to get there due to Russian shelling. Did something change?

/morning.
//confused, but I haven't had my coke yet.


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/kijm-R3K5wM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Thanks fasahd that at least updated the message. Seems like the ruscists are just going to move back in, and put the UN team under arrest once the journalists leave.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lots of good booms today.

lets start with a handgrenade fight:
https://www.reddit.com/r/CombatFootage/comments/x386hk/longer_version_of_a_closerange_fight_between/

then we can have some infantry and tanks getting shelled. Straight out of ww2.
https://twitter.com/TpyxaNews/status/1565608327677198338
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why Wars Are Easy to Start and Hard to End:
Misperception, sunk costs, escalation, and internationalization all make conflicts last longer than planned.

This isn't specifically related to the conflict, but a good general read pertaining to any warfighting operation.  And Dr. Walt leans heavily on Blainey's "The Causes of War," so I'm on board.  As an undergrad in UNC's Curriculum of Peace, War, & Defense (PWAD majors do it by "other means"), the war causation part of our curriculum leaned heavily on Blainey and Stoessinger.
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"continued presence"

Oh, they're hostages?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: lets start with a handgrenade fight:



Jesus.. that was intense
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jesterling: Father_Jack: lets start with a handgrenade fight:


Jesus.. that was intense


pshaw. its just what's for breakfast in the donbas.
 
Juc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Russia's got one winter to threaten Europe with the gas supplies then i guess they'll have to just go back to only threatening numbers over every little thing.


Medvedev has taken a hard line against countries that have slapped sanctions on Russia over the invasion, saying a cap would trigger a response and "there will simply be no Russian gas in Europe." https://t.co/bkYNRH76Yw
- Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) September 2, 2022
 
Tracianne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Actual official statement about the south offensive, not that it's very informative



Russian forces suffered "significant losses" in the southern Kherson region following #Ukraine's counteroffensive launched this week. I think very soon we'll be able to disclose more positive news," - Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for 🇺🇦 southern military https://t.co/m2HRMrruIX pic.twitter.com/QBwlcOyt6B
- Glasnost Gone (@GlasnostGone) September 2, 2022
 
