 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WAVY Virginia)   Four legged walking dead   (wavy.com) divider line
10
    More: Strange, White-tailed deer, Infection, white-tailed deer, Hunting, Deer, Michigan, zombie deer, cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease  
•       •       •

646 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2022 at 12:55 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EHD, sometimes referred to as "zombie deer," is a viral infection deer get from biting midges.

Eat grass like regular deer.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They shouldn't have buried it in the pet sematary.
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Do I have to bring up the dead dog guy in multiple threads?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fear the walking deer.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Does this mean we can expect them to drag on for years and years longer than they reasonably should have?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
there was a remake of Pet Sematary just a few years ago.   Is this a sequel?
 
bittermang
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Salmon: Do I have to bring up the dead dog guy in multiple threads?


Yes.

Never forget.
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They tried to warn us years ago, but did we listen to their pleas? No.

The zombie deer are coming for us all...
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Night of the Living Deer
 
Make More Hinjews
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
BAMBI, NO!!!!!

i3.cpcache.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.