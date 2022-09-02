 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   How alcohol lost its cool. The UK, Wisconsin, and TotalFark would like a word   (vice.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, Alcohol abuse, Alcoholism, Alcoholic beverage, Drinking culture, Binge drinking, Alcohol, Youth, Drink  
•       •       •

350 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2022 at 10:01 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
BTW, how did Wisconsin fend off MADD when no one else could?
 
pheelix
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: BTW, how did Wisconsin fend off MADD when no one else could?


The Tavern League. Never fark with The Tavern League.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So basically, booze doesn't make for a very good prop for presenting an image of a perfect and wholesome life on Instagram and whatnot.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If I could easily find small doses of MDMA or LSD, I wouldn't drink at all.
 
Theeng
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As pot is becoming easier and easier to get there are less people consuming alcohol?  I'm so very shocked.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If I could easily find small doses of MDMA or LSD, I wouldn't drink at all.


Caveat. I'm talking about going to a corner store and not heading to a club.
 
yeahyeahyeah i know
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Uhh yeah, it's poison.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If I could easily find small doses of MDMA or LSD, I wouldn't drink at all.


See if xenon therapy is locally available. It's not a corner-store thing, but you'll possibly feel the most intense euphoria of your life for a bit, and might feel as though you've gained insights without the negatives of Molly or acid.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you're over the age of 25, you probably remember the very catchy and silly opening lines from the Ke$ha song "Tik Tok" released in 2009.

...and you lost me already.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sorry Jack Kerouac, you're not cool anymore.
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Alcohol was never cool.
All it takes is growing up with an asshole alcoholic father to show you just how not cool alcohol has always been.

May not stop you from becoming an alcoholic yourself in your adult life, but that's also got other things that come into play...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: If you're over the age of 25, you probably remember the very catchy and silly opening lines from the Ke$ha song "Tik Tok" released in 2009.

...and you lost me already.


I'm over 25 and that quote means nothing to me.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 425x319]

Sorry Jack Kerouac, you're not cool anymore.


According to the author, he would be a ketamine fiend today.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Gang Green - Alcohol
Youtube H1oHgM2ZNNI
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
To hell with that....Dean Martin will always be cool.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thanksagainandagain: Ragin' Asian: If I could easily find small doses of MDMA or LSD, I wouldn't drink at all.

See if xenon therapy is locally available. It's not a corner-store thing, but you'll possibly feel the most intense euphoria of your life for a bit, and might feel as though you've gained insights without the negatives of Molly or acid.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA: They're overworked and underpaid, most likely. They don't have time for hangovers because their every free moment has to be funnelled into two to three side hustles.

In other words, the younger generation is too poor to sit down and have a beer or two after they clock out.  And yet they aren't worried about illegal drugs showing up in random drug screenings...
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Jacked up on the taste of self destruction...

Lamb of God - 11th Hour - Music Video
Youtube 2HpBs_ri808


/Randy knows the struggle and made some kick ass tunes about it
//See also: Laid to Rest off Ashes of the Wake
 
TokiWartooth
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Theeng: As pot is becoming easier and easier to get there are less people consuming alcohol?  I'm so very shocked.


Fairly typical Wisconsite here, and so very much This
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Drinking because you want to look cool is stupid.

Drinking because whiskey is awesome is awesome. There's a huge number of flavor compounds out there. Most of them are only soluble in either fat or a water-ethanol solution (they're soluble in other stuff, but unless you like drinking antifreeze, I'd avoid them). This is why flavored waters, teas, etc. often rely on sugar and natural flavors to achieve any kind of strong flavor.

Just don't drink to excess. That's not cool either.
 
phedex
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

envirovore: Jacked up on the taste of self destruction...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2HpBs_ri808]

/Randy knows the struggle and made some kick ass tunes about it
//See also: Laid to Rest off Ashes of the Wake


After watching the "making of" DVD that came with the sacrament album years ago, I was so glad the dude cleaned up his act. Saw them many times during and after "as the palaces burn", but my "CSB" about randy is that I saw his side project "Halo of locusts" in that time period, at a dive bar.  Got to the show early, he was drinking at the bar.  Went up, shook his hand and told him I love what they're doing.

By the time halo of locusts came out, he was absolutely wasted. the show was a riot but i came away thinking that he would need to cool it if being a long term success was in the cards and I'm glad he did just that.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DOCTORD000M: If you're over the age of 25, you probably remember the very catchy and silly opening lines from the Ke$ha song "Tik Tok" released in 2009.

...and you lost me already.


i should get off my own lawn apparently.
 
darkman2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pheelix: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: BTW, how did Wisconsin fend off MADD when no one else could?

The Tavern League. Never fark with The Tavern League.


The Tavern League will never allow pot to be legal in Wisco.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.