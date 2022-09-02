 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   If a tree falls on someone in the woods, people do hear about it   (nationalparkstraveler.org) divider line
JRoo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What if she was Hellen Keller?
 
Alunan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Qatmandu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
yms
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does the pope hear if I take a shiat in the woods?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I knew he was a treehugger, but this?  I hope it was really, really good for him.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pretty sad. The guy was just asleep in his tent, in the middle of nature. Then he's killed by a falling tree.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Too much woods porn stuffed into the hole.
 
