(Twitter)   VP of Argentina survives attempted assassination when attacker's gun jams inches from her face   (twitter.com) divider line
20
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
                                                            She just Squeaked by..

                                      
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well.. she should thank her lucky stars for poor gun maintenance.
 
novalord2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
ho-lee shiat
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
38 revolver, dude.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Damn, fortune smiled on her in that moment.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Calling her 'VP of Argentina' is underselling it. VP, former President, and wife of former President.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No need to cry for her then.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Must be a hell of an adrenalin kick.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/fun fact: Andrew Jackson survived an assassination attempt because his assailant's guns both misfired
 
Befuddled
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She is lucky the would-be assassin chose a Taurus.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hope they caught the assassin and... you know the rest.

No, I did not incite violence, you puritan :P
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There will be a briefing after the VP changes her briefs - brb
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Calling her 'VP of Argentina' is underselling it. VP, former President, and wife of former President.


And "the woman who lined her pockets while in office". She became considerably rich during her time and is charged with corruption and money laundering IIRC.

The guy with the gun is said to be Brazilian, btw, and he has already been detained.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I just finished the Jack Reacher season where the bad Venezuelano were making fake Benjamin's from dollar paper.

But nobody accepts worn old $100s. They want flat modern $100 that have all the features. They discount for folds.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Having only one person in a Final Destination movie is going to be pretty boring.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I just finished the Jack Reacher season where the bad Venezuelano were making fake Benjamin's from dollar paper.

But nobody accepts worn old $100s. They want flat modern $100 that have all the features. They discount for folds.


Ugh, Cambodia is like this. It's annoying as hell.

I had just come into the country and had a bright idea of buying something small at the mall so I could break up some notes.

I was literally in a massive shopping mall trying to buy some pants and they wouldn't take a $100 note.

I had to walk across the street to the bank and they were just like, "Oh yeah, cool, how many do you have and what denominations do you want?"

Another time I went to a small time forex place and they literally reduce the value of your note based on how damaged it is.

The problem is, if you swap for USD overseas they'll default to hundreds, and even if you go to an ATM in Cambodia, they default to hundred dollar notes (but the ones from the ATM are pristine so there's that at least).
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Archie Goodwin:
[
Fark user imageView Full Size
]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is what happens then not a single president in entire continent wears fancy general's hat
 
neaorin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Alphax: Well.. she should thank her lucky stars for poor gun maintenance.


Jozef Gabčík nods approvingly.
 
