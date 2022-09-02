 Skip to content
(AP News)   Nicholas Cruz's lawyers: "He was an equal opportunity killer who shot his victims without regard to race or religion, so please don't show the jury those swastikas he drew"   (apnews.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: the Nazis killed more than just Jewish people.

/okay, that really wasn't that fun.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Fun fact: the Nazis killed more than just Jewish people.

/okay, that really wasn't that fun.


נו?
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The attorneys told Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer outside the jury's presence that the Nazi symbol creates such strong anger and revulsion that allowing the panel to see those drawings violates his right to a fair trial..."

Imagine the level of rambunctious trolling that would ensue if the attorneys on the prosecution side had produced evidence that many Americans, such as those in the Proud Boys, LOVED the Nazi swastika, so the argument that the Nazi symbol would automatically evoke a feeling of disgust does not actually reflect reality! And that this revelation was what had swayed the court to deny the suppression of such evidence.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Signs were there. Teachers concerns ignored. You reap what you sow.
 
maybeyoushould
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Signs were there. Teachers concerns ignored. You reap what you sow.


No, that's too shiatty.
 
Blink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems a rather ubiquitous trend in courtrooms as of late.  Lawyers seems to think that evidence that shows guilt should never be allowed because it shows guilt.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spanish people can't Franconize with the Nazis, you know.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the mind of the Nazi, other races are inferior, and anyone from your own race who doesn't share that viewpoint is a race traitor who also deserves death.  

I bet if you look through his journals and "artwork" and if you could find his bigoted relatives who were willing to talk honestly (they won't) you would learn that he referred to his classmates as "liberals" and leftist because they did not share his extreme beliefs.

He also had a habit of showing up to the school after he dropped out, which is a common behavior of gang members, stalkers, and perverts, and Nazis function as a gang on the street level.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He drew those wanting attention. Now he's getting it. His lawyers are drawing more attention to them, too. Hopefully the jury all agrees on the verdict he needs.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Fun fact: the Nazis killed more than just Jewish people.

/okay, that really wasn't that fun.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fun Fact: The human body holds between 5 to 7 liters of blood.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: He drew those wanting attention. Now he's getting it. His lawyers are drawing more attention to them, too. Hopefully the jury all agrees on the verdict he needs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: EvilEgg: Fun fact: the Nazis killed more than just Jewish people.

/okay, that really wasn't that fun.

[Fark user image image 850x478]

Fun Fact: The human body holds between 5 to 7 liters of blood.


I saw Dune.

That's a whole lot of water!
 
starlost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm the first to notice they aren't swastikas?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I get it as a tactic by his lawyers. I want them to provide a robust and strong defense, so his guilty plea and sentence stand up to scrutiny.

Also, that was one messed up kid.
 
funzyr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

starlost: I'm the first to notice they aren't swastikas?


No, but being stupid (or ignorant) doesn't really make him not a racist piece of shiat
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've been watching and following  this whole trial on TV.
I'm not too much of a fan of the death penalty but this kid needs to be fried or injected with some high velocity lead poisoning. He is a waste of oxygen.
.
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

starlost: I'm the first to notice they aren't swastikas?


oh the intent is there, he was just too stupid to draw it right.  I mean clinically so, based on the writings that I could read.  like 2nd grade spelling level.  He should not have been in normal class, he has special needs and they should have been trying to address them, which might have prevented this or identified the problem sooner.

But we still think in this country that it's best to just segregate and try hard to ignore vs. acknowledge and treat.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

starlost: I'm the first to notice they aren't swastikas?


They are swastikas, but not Nazi swastikas.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is this the guy that killed JFK?
 
advex101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

starlost: I'm the first to notice they aren't swastikas?


That's the type of comment I would expect from someone who would also be concerned with the status of the flag fringe in the court room.  Any personal observations on that?
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thepeterd: starlost: I'm the first to notice they aren't swastikas?

They are swastikas, but not Nazi swastikas.


It's like that and an attempt was made meme. I also see an edgelord style inverted pentagram I think. That's a nice touch to go with the elementary school quality swastika playground graffiti.
 
advex101
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I've been watching and following  this whole trial on TV.
I'm not too much of a fan of the death penalty but this kid needs to be fried or injected with some high velocity lead poisoning. He is a waste of oxygen.
.



In less enlightened times, they would have put him in a crow cage.  If the king was feeling merciful.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

funzyr: starlost: I'm the first to notice they aren't swastikas?

No, but being stupid (or ignorant) doesn't really make him not a racist piece of shiat


Aren't racists stupid ignorant pieces of shiat by definition?
 
