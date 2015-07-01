 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Wanted: Men who like to dress in outrageously colorful costumes and worship another man's body   (yahoo.com) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hello!
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man who wears a dress in public and rides around in a car with a giant glass enclosure on the back, not unlike a Vegas strippermobile, so he can have people - including children - gawk and wave at him as he parades by!

(and I assumed TFA was asking for morons to dress up in colonial garb to guard this weekend's Trump rally)
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose he needs a battalion of guards because of his message of peace and love
 
johnphantom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Devil's promise: "Believe and me and you go to Heaven no matter what you did or think!"
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
farking Halberdiers will fark u up
 
Nirbo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTFA: "
Enrolment is open to single Swiss men between 19-31 years old who are practicing Catholics in good health, with an "impeccable reputation and be at least 1.74 meters (5 feet, seven inches) tall, and have completed basic training in the Swiss army," according to the guard's website.
They can get married after serving for five years."

Applicants must supply own coconut oil sun tan lotion.
 
rippley5150
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Clutch - Unto the Breach (Houston 01.07.15) HD
Youtube l3myrUFHobA
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What men who like to dress in outrageously colorful costumes and worship another man's body look like
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
