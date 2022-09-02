 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Mystery bilateral pneumonia has decided to join the party
8
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
War, famine, pestilence and...some other guy, I forget. Skinny, rides a green horse.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😮
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: War, famine, pestilence and...some other guy, I forget. Skinny, rides a green horse.


You sure it's green?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Gyrfalcon: War, famine, pestilence and...some other guy, I forget. Skinny, rides a green horse.

You sure it's green?

[Fark user image image 118x298]


Last I checked. Death isnt a fat businessman either. "Green" is more of a gangrenous color in this context.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Gyrfalcon: War, famine, pestilence and...some other guy, I forget. Skinny, rides a green horse.

You sure it's green?

[Fark user image image 118x298]

Last I checked. Death isnt a fat businessman either. "Green" is more of a gangrenous color in this context.


Ehh - the horse was just for snapshots - Nurgle gets around fine on his own
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At least it happened in a republic this time, so the world is instantly aware of and monitoring the threat, vs. China trying to sweep Covid under the rug and costing everyone time. Hopefully they can nip it in the bud before gets far.
 
oldfool
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
An attempted assassination and a mystery illness, Argentina is really happening right now!
 
