Any example of pierless seamanship
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"My old man is a TV repairman...he's got the ULTIMATE set of tools, bro!"
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WHOA! I SAID WHOA, CONSARN YA!
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is most likely a Trestle or draw bridge in it is the bridge operators fault not the ships
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey you scratched my anchor
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Got a lock on that gig, I see.
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Magorn: Where is most likely a Trestle or draw bridge in it is the bridge operators fault not the ships


The camera pans right for a moment and shows the lock that the ship didn't use. Definitely ship's fault.
Watch it again.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Magorn: Where is most likely a Trestle or draw bridge in it is the bridge operators fault not the ships


I'm pretty sure bridges have the right of way.
 
Theeng
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Magorn: Where is most likely a Trestle or draw bridge in it is the bridge operators fault not the ships


That's a pier.

Also that is an impressive farkup, I'd be interested to see how that happened.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Yaw String: Magorn: Where is most likely a Trestle or draw bridge in it is the bridge operators fault not the ships

The camera pans right for a moment and shows the lock that the ship didn't use. Definitely ship's fault.
Watch it again.


Yep, coming in too fast to reverse the screw and wait for tugs.
 
Theeng
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Yaw String: Magorn: Where is most likely a Trestle or draw bridge in it is the bridge operators fault not the ships

The camera pans right for a moment and shows the lock that the ship didn't use. Definitely ship's fault.
Watch it again.


I'm dumb and didn't see that, my guess is going in to fast and went for the least terrible option of smashing up some of the bridge.
 
