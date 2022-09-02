 Skip to content
(MSN)   Nope Road will be closed for fall Nope migration   (msn.com) divider line
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"While the road is closed to vehicles, it is open to people traveling on foot."

And still nope.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this in southern illinois? yes, yes it is.

good.

they do this every single year there. and our cold blooded friends need the help to not be squished by cars.
 
Theeng
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hey, nothing wrong with snakes, unlike the spider that is currently nesting inside your sheets.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Happy to see that this was NOT about spiders.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
TBH, I assumed that this story involved a road in California that was crowded due to tarantula mating season.
 
