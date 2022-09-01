 Skip to content
Poland demands $1.3 trillion in reparations from Germany. I guess that's their pierogitive
42
    More: Unlikely, World War II, Poland, Soviet Union, five-year occupation of Poland, Polish government, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Eastern Bloc, Nazi Germany  
•       •       •

42 Comments     (+0 »)
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
what kind of troglodyte votes against a magnificent pun like that? ?? ??
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: what kind of troglodyte votes against a magnificent pun like that? ?? ??


hitler?
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hey, doesn't hurt to ask! all they can say is no.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: flucto: what kind of troglodyte votes against a magnificent pun like that? ?? ??

hitler?


Hitler wasn't so bad.  He did kill Hitler.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many times are they going to do this?
 
alltim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perogies Sesame street original video
Youtube 5v7nnalKWJM
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As Henning Wehn said, people tend to overestimate the economic benefits of losing World War Two.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Poland long ago, in 1953, waived further reparations and has repeatedly confirmed this waiver,"

But Poland counters that its former socialist government, which was largely influenced by the Soviet Union, did not demand enough from Germany,

We want a do over!!!
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: How many times are they going to do this?


C'mon Peat has a brother in Poland, wait he might be Canadian
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PiS can fark off.  fark them to hell.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: How many times are they going to do this?


Lodz and Lodz.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun repeat thread!
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Hitler wasn't so bad.  He did kill Hitler.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: As Henning Wehn said, people tend to overestimate the economic benefits of losing World War Two.


I don't know. It worked pretty well for The Duchy of Grand Fenwick.....
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Juc: flucto: what kind of troglodyte votes against a magnificent pun like that? ?? ??

hitler?

Hitler wasn't so bad.  He did kill Hitler.


But he also killed the guy who killed Hitler, so it's a wash.

/he also had a comically small penis
//volkshalle and ratte out front should have told you
///three
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again? That's twice today.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3rd time's the charm

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: macadamnut: As Henning Wehn said, people tend to overestimate the economic benefits of losing World War Two.

I don't know. It worked pretty well for The Duchy of Grand Fenwick.....


IIRC, it worked out badly because, despite their best efforts, they... won.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: iheartscotch: macadamnut: As Henning Wehn said, people tend to overestimate the economic benefits of losing World War Two.

I don't know. It worked pretty well for The Duchy of Grand Fenwick.....

IIRC, it worked out badly because, despite their best efforts, they... won.


They did become the most powerful nation on Earth tho...
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Summoner101: Juc: flucto: what kind of troglodyte votes against a magnificent pun like that? ?? ??

hitler?

Hitler wasn't so bad.  He did kill Hitler.

But he also killed the guy who killed Hitler, so it's a wash.

/he also had a comically small penis
//volkshalle and ratte out front should have told you
///three


But he also killed the guy who kill the guy who killed Hitler.  He's like the pulmonary embolism that killed Jack Ruby.

/it's a conspiracy
 
King Something
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Summoner101: King Something: Summoner101: Juc: flucto: what kind of troglodyte votes against a magnificent pun like that? ?? ??

hitler?

Hitler wasn't so bad.  He did kill Hitler.

But he also killed the guy who killed Hitler, so it's a wash.

/he also had a comically small penis
//volkshalle and ratte out front should have told you
///three

But he also killed the guy who kill the guy who killed Hitler.  He's like the pulmonary embolism that killed Jack Ruby.

/it's a conspiracy


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Family Guy; German tour bus
Youtube sacn_bCj8tQ
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Now sue Russia
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SBinRR: "Poland long ago, in 1953, waived further reparations and has repeatedly confirmed this waiver,"

But Poland counters that its former socialist government, which was largely influenced by the Soviet Union, did not demand enough from Germany,

We want a do over!!!


If they buy a submarine they should look into the screen door option.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Fun repeat thread!


That may be, but it's still a HOTY contender.

Good onion-ya, subby.

/runs away
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Something.....something....something.... marched in backwards and said they were leaving.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Katlyn woods massacre Soviet union
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is this because of those screen doors Germany sold them?
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They should ask the same of Russia.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Poland already got something like 25% of Germany at the end of the war. There was a huge ethnic cleansing campaign that moved all of the ethnic Germans out of Prussian lands and repopulated them with Poles. If Poland wants reparations, it should get them from Russia, the other country that invaded them and the one that took and kept all of their eastern states.
 
Fissile
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SBinRR: "Poland long ago, in 1953, waived further reparations and has repeatedly confirmed this waiver,"

But Poland counters that its former socialist government, which was largely influenced by the Soviet Union, did not demand enough from Germany,

We want a do over!!!


Reparations claims were settled by treaties after the war.

BTW, Poland is a NATO country and so is Germany.   I keep hearing how NATO is presenting a united front against a revanchist Russia.   BLAHAHAHAHAHAHAH.  That's a joke, son.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


HA HA HA HA HA.

NO.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fissile: SBinRR: "Poland long ago, in 1953, waived further reparations and has repeatedly confirmed this waiver,"

But Poland counters that its former socialist government, which was largely influenced by the Soviet Union, did not demand enough from Germany,

We want a do over!!!

Reparations claims were settled by treaties after the war.

BTW, Poland is a NATO country and so is Germany.   I keep hearing how NATO is presenting a united front against a revanchist Russia.   BLAHAHAHAHAHAHAH.  That's a joke, son.


Germany has continued to buy natural gas from Russia.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
77 years ago, is there a statute of limitations?  I'm sure somewhere in my ancestry someone was wronged.  May be going back to the caves period but hey I want reparations!!!   Now since then bloodlines have mingled a lot so I'll just say every living person owes me $10 and we are good.  I take vemno.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
.

germ78: They should ask the same of Russia.



Fark user imageView Full Size


Repeat please...repeat please
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"pierogitive"

Fantastic. Full point.
 
Fissile
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Who remembers that great wedding they had in Poland?  Takes two to tango, but the Poles only seem to remember one of the spouses.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Let me sum up Germany's response.  No.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Switzerland seen with hands in pockets, walking away nonchalantly, whistling.
 
germ78
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: 77 years ago, is there a statute of limitations?  I'm sure somewhere in my ancestry someone was wronged.  May be going back to the caves period but hey I want reparations!!!   Now since then bloodlines have mingled a lot so I'll just say every living person owes me $10 and we are good.  I take vemno.


I have Huguenot ancestry. Every St. Bart's Day, I go to the French Embassy and demand $10 billion in reparations. They still have not responded.
 
Fissile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Let me sum up Germany's response.  No.


You mean, "NEIN!"

Actually, I'd troll the Poles if I was the Germans.  "Reparations?  Tell you what, you give back all that territory that Germany lost after the war and ask the Ukrainians to give back those parts of Poland what where given to the Ukraine.
 
